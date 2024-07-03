Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rolls into Lincoln Speedway on July 8

- Advertisement -

$20,000-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start Super Late Model Program on Tap



AUSTIN, Texas (July 3, 2024) — The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rolls into Lincoln Speedway on Monday, July 8.

The night is headlined by a complete $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program The event was postponed by wet weather back in May.

With one Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event in the books this season, Ricky Thornton Jr. currently sits atop the miniseries standings with Jason Feger, Hudson O’Neal, Myles Moos, Tyler Erb, Bobby Pierce, Garrett Alberson, Daulton Wilson, Spencer Hughes, and Tim McCreadie rounds out the Top 10.

A driver’s best eight finishes count toward the 2024 miniseries championship. This year’s point fund exceeds $137,000.

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Point Fund

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

Dennis Erb Jr. won with the series at the ¼-mile oval in 2022, while Hudson O’Neal was victorious in 2023.

DIRTcar Modifieds ($2,000-to-win) will also be on the docket on a night presented by Graue Inc. Chevrolet Buick of Lincoln.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $40 with children (ages 11-and-under) $10. Pit passes are $45. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.myracepass.com/tracks/1855/tickets/1388292 .

The Super Late Model tire rule for the Lincoln Speedway event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

For more information on the facility, please visit www.LincolnSpeedwayIL.com.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.