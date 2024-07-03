HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsRules Update Posted For 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals

Rules Update Posted For 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla (July 3, 2024) Announcing prior to the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink the use of common frame rules utilized by Midget sanctioning bodies for the 2025 event, the final set of rules for the Chili Bowl has been published.

Along with the Chili Bowl frame guidelines, the rules include information that has been published on the entry form for several years regarding body panels, fuel usage, wheel covers, etc., as well as information that is normally stated during the daily driver’s meeting.

“We want to make sure everyone knows what to expect and can find the information without any issues, and really, the only thing that’s been added that was different from 2024 is the frame guidelines,” stated Tulsa Expo Raceway Technical Director Cody Cordell.

The rules are posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=957815. The file listing is on the About tab. Cars must pass inspection before being allowed on track for practice or competition. That process will begin on Saturday, January 11, at Noon.

Any questions can be directed to Cody Cordell by calling (918) 407-1879 or email ccordell@dirtcar.com.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

