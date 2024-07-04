- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Ironman 55 Weekend Pumps Up Excitement For World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

PEVELY, MO (July 4, 2024) – Drivers and fans will be treated to the biggest Ironman 55 yet at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in August with the largest purse in event history.

Between two days of racing, Aug. 2-3, more than $180,000 will be on the line for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. That’s highlighted by Saturday’s Features paying $25,000-to-win for the World of Outlaws and $7,500-to-win for the Midgets.

Friday’s Feature will pay out $12,000-to-win/$1,200-to-start for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and $4,000-to-win/$300-to-start for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

Both nights will also count toward the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series title – awarding $2,500 to the Series champion at the end of the year – as POWRi will co-sanction the event with Xtreme.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is home to some of the most iconic moments in Sprint Car racing, such as Sheldon Haudenschild’s dominating performance in 2019 where he won by over 10 seconds, Kyle Larson’s sub-10 second qualifying lap and Larson’s intense duel with Logan Schuchart last year.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets have produced a “new flavor of the week” vibe with every race at I-55, producing five different winners in their five trips there.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3

Location – Pevely, MO

Track Record –

9.995 sec. set by Kyle Larson on May 22, 2020 (Sprint Cars)

12.625 sec. set by Michael Pickens on Aug. 5, 2022 (Midgets)

Times (CT) –

2 p.m. Pit Gate Opens

Grandstand Gate Opens: 5 p.m. Friday / 4 p.m. Saturday

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (World of Outlaws, Aug. 5, 2023) –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA7ZWv2i-JM

Last Race Video Recap (Xtreme, Aug. 5, 2023) –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y458bOOLEY

Previous World of Outlaws winners at I-55 –

2023 – Brad Sweet on April 14, Spencer Bayston on Aug. 4, Kyle Larson on Aug. 5

2022 – Carson Macedo on April 16 & August 5, Brad Sweet on August 6

2021 – Brad Sweet on April 2, Brad Sweet on April 3, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 6, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

2020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7, Kyle Larson on Aug. 8

2019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 3

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

Previous Xtreme winners at I-55 –

2023 – Cannon McIntosh on April 14, Karter Sarff on Aug. 4, Jade Avedisian on Aug. 5

2022 – Chance Crum on Aug. 5, Michael Pickens on Aug. 6