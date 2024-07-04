Lincoln Speedway Set For 3 Races In 8 Day Stretch

- Advertisement -

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is set for one of its busiest stretches in its history, with three races over the course of eight days. It all begins this Friday night, July 5 with the Red, White, and Blue Triple 30’s, followed by the Castrol FloRacing Night Graue Chevrolet Showdown on Monday night, July 8 and then a third night of racing next Friday, July 12.

This Friday’s action will feature 30-lap specials for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model, Modified, and Street Stock classes plus the MARA Midgets, KidModz, and Vintage Racing of Illinois. The 30-lap specials will pay $800 to win with extra start pay for the Pro Lates and Modifieds, while the Street Stock class will be racing for $500 to win.

Monday, July 8 action will feature the return of Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown, paying $20,000 to win. The best in Super Late Model racing will be back after originally raining out on May 9. Those with wristbands from that event will be able to use them on Monday for entry. The DIRTcar Modifieds will also race for $2,000 to win.

The third and final event of the three Lincoln races comes up next Friday, July 12 when the 305 Sprint Cars make their final appearance of the season. The Pro Late Models, Modifieds, MARA Midgets, and Sportsman will also compete.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 with grandstands at 5:00 on the two Friday shows, with earlier times for the Monday special of pits at 3:00 and stands at 4:00. Hotlaps will begin at 6:00 on all three shows with racing at 7:00 PM.

Tickets for all events are available at the gate upon arrival but advance sale discounted tickets are also available online for the Monday event.

