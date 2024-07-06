HomeRace Track NewsKentuckyTrent Young Leads Every Lap at Paducah for Third Career Summit Modified...

Trent Young Leads Every Lap at Paducah for Third Career Summit Modified Win 

KentuckyPaducah Int'l RacewayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Trent Young - Tyler Carr photo
Eight minutes and one second was all Trent Young needed to win the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature Friday Night at Paducah International Raceway.

Young, 39, of Crofton, KY, led all 25 laps and finished over five seconds ahead of runner-up Cole Falloway for his third career Hell Tour victory. Two of his three wins have now come at Paducah, and he said his familiarity with the track played to his advantage.

“The speed I think,” Young said when asked why he’s had success at Paducah. “It’s fast. It’s usually a little rough. You just got to back up and drive it. A lot of guys are really good in the slick and the smooth, but you just got to get up on the wheel and go after it here and it suits me.”

Young started on the pole after setting the Quick Time in his Qualifying group and winning his Heat Race. Once he got out to the lead on Lap 1, there was no catching him as he dominated for his first Summit Modified win of 2024.

“It was huge,” Young said of starting on the pole. “The speed makes it hard to pass because you’re going so fast.”

UP NEXT

Week 4 of DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals competition continues Saturday, July 6, at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, TN. Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10Y-Trent Young[1]; 2. 66-Cole Falloway[5]; 3. 12L-Lucas Lee[2]; 4. 12N-Tyler Nicely[3]; 5. 777-Trevor Neville[9]; 6. 188-Jeremy Sneed[11]; 7. 23Z-Austin Wayne Self[4]; 8. 27-Michael Turner[12]; 9. 14-Dalton Lane[20]; 10. 1L-Mike Lentz[10]; 11. 60-Jim Manka[18]; 12. 4-Brenden Heizer[19]; 13. 13-Charlie Mefford[6]; 14. 94-Austin Rettig[7]; 15. 2-Peyton Walker[15]; 16. 86A-Kevin Burns[16]; 17. 54-Zachary Hawk[14]; 18. 1-Colby Paris[21]; 19. 9B-Cory Balkey[13]; 20. 55M-Blaze Melton[17]; 21. 9D9-Cole Hilton[8]; 22. (DNS) 270-Cody Downs; 23. (DNS) 51-Timmy Hill

