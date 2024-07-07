Lucas Lee Leads Flag-to-Flag at Clarksville for First Summit Modified Win of 2024 

- Advertisement -

Lucas Lee has topped the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals field seven times in his career – four of which have now come at Clarksville Speedway after a dominating performance Saturday night.

Lee, of Paris, TN, led all 25 laps of the main event while holding off Friday night winner Trent Young and current Summit Modified points leader Trevor Neville. Lee said his comfortability with the track played a big role in his first Hell Tour victory since 2022.

“When I was 15 years old this was the first place I ever came to race,” Lee said. “I’ve got a lot of laps around here and that matters a lot. We grew up with a lot of competition at this racetrack and that plays a big part of it because I know where to run and not to run and that’s a big advantage.”

Lee started on the outside pole and ripped the high side around the 1/4-mile oval to take the lead on Lap 1. From there, Lee was forced to restart three times with both Young and Neville behind him, but Lee was able to get the jump he needed each time.

Try as they may, neither Young nor Neville were able to catch Lee as the Tennessee racer sped off and collected his first Summit Modified win of the year.

“This is my backyard they’re playing in,” Lee said. “It’s usually the man that starts on the pole here so I was glad I could run in there and get down. I wasn’t really in concern any.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds continue Week 4 action Sunday, July 7, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Tickets will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12L-Lucas Lee[2]; 2. 10Y-Trent Young[4]; 3. 777-Trevor Neville[7]; 4. 188-Jeremy Sneed[6]; 5. 54-Zachary Hawk[10]; 6. 9B-Cory Balkey[11]; 7. 94-Austin Rettig[9]; 8. 00-Troy Gay[5]; 9. 60-Jim Manka[17]; 10. 11-Brian Ashby[12]; 11. 55M-Blaze Melton[8]; 12. 66-Adam Wright[13]; 13. 86A-Kevin Burns[14]; 14. 182-Ryan Williams[19]; 15. 1-Colby Paris[18]; 16. 4-Brenden Heizer[16]; 17. 121-Caleb Slaughter[3]; 18. 8-Todd Riley[15]; 19. 14-Dalton Lane[1]