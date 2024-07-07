HomeDirt Late Model NewsRicky Thornton Jr. and SSI Motorsports Part Ways

Ricky Thornton Jr. and SSI Motorsports Part Ways

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Ricky Thornton, Jr. - Jimmy Dearing photo
Arizona Native Currently Seeking Driving Opportunities

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (07/07/24) – A successful tenure between Ricky Thornton Jr. and SSI Motorsports has drawn to a close.

“Todd (Burns) and I met today, and he expressed that he felt the last few months hadn’t been going in the direction that he envisioned for SSI Motorsports and has decided to hire another driver. This was extremely unexpected for our family and team both, however we ultimately must respect the decision that Todd has made for his family and business. We will never be able to express enough gratitude towards SSI Motorsports for taking a chance on a Modified guy four years ago,” Thornton Jr. said. “We’d especially like to thank Anthony Burroughs, DJ Williams, Justin Tharp, and Chris Jayko for the time they invested to ensure Ricky’s success over the past few years.

“We are currently searching for the next opportunity that will best fit our family. With us leading the standings on two tours added with a lot of momentum we have going for us so far this season, I hope that I can find something as soon as possible.”

Ricky currently leads the standings for both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series. Thornton Jr. has already visited victory lane on 19 occasions this season, across multiple divisions. Additionally, his career win total recently eclipsed the 400 mark.

Any teams who might have an interest in Ricky joining their operation can reach him at 480-773-3367 or via e-mail at rthornton20rt@yahoo.com.

Visit Ricky Thornton Jr.’s website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.

