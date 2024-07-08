Nick Hoffman Grabs Gondik Law XR Super Series $15,000 Payday

- Advertisement -

WoO Action Continues this Week in Pennsylvania and Ohio



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (07/09/24) – Win No. 7 of the 2024 campaign for Nick Hoffman was claimed last Tuesday at Gondik Law Speedway aboard his Tye Twarog Racing / NOS Energy Drink No. 9 C&W Trucking / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Hoffman battled a lightning-fast surface and Ryan Gustin to collect the $15,000 victory.

“The racetrack was stupid fast tonight too. We were hoping it would slow down a little bit — we were pretty excited to get on something slick and smooth like last year,” Hoffman said. “Just played out in our favor there. I don’t know what happened to (Ryan) Gustin, if I took his air away into (turn) one or what. I felt like my stuff was a little better (than Gustin’s) at that point in the race. We’re having a good year so far this year, and with a few improvements it could become a great year.”

Tye Twarog Racing and Nick Hoffman’s northern swing continued last Monday with the XR Super Series-sanctioned Superior Showcase at Proctor (Minn.) Speedway.

Gunning for the $15,000 top prize in Monday’s opener, Hoffman shuffled a spot early in the 40-lapper and went onto to finish fourth.

On Tuesday at Gondik Law Speedway (Superior, Wis.), Nick topped the 27-car field in time trials before placing first in his heat. Starting on the pole for the feature, Hoffman drove underneath Ryan Gustin on lap 25 and paced the remainder of the 35-lap affair en route to his first career XR Super Series victory and the $15,000 winner’ payday.

He recorded his seventh win of the season ahead of Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Mike Marlar, and Dennis Erb Jr.

A trip to Ogilvie (Minn.) Raceway on Wednesday for the XR Super Series-sanctioned Minnesota Mega resulted in a 12th-place finish for Hoffman in the $50,000-to-win A-Main.

After Thursday’s prelim fell to wet weather, Nick returned to Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.) on Friday for a doubleheader program. He followed up a runner-up finish in Thursday’s rescheduled feature with a sixth-place finish in his preliminary later Friday night.

The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 weekend concluded for Hoffman on Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the 75-lap finale. He chased Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, Tyler Erb, and Ryan Gustin across the line.

Nick is currently 18 points behind Brandon Sheppard for the lead in the latest World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series point standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.XRSuperSeries.com and www.WoOLMS.com.

Nick continues his pursuit of the World of Outlaws title this week with a three-race run through Pennsylvania and Ohio. Action opens on Thursday evening at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway before shifting to Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader.

Nick Hoffman and Tye Twarog Racing would like to thank all their marketing partners, which include NOS Energy Drink, C&W Trucking, Haulin’ Haskells, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, LSR, Bilstein, Eibach, Petroff Towing XS Power Batteries, Earnhardt Technologies, Allgaier Performance Parts, Lincoln Smith Racing, Allstar Performance, Fast Shafts, QuickCar Racing Products, VP Race Fuels, Maxima Oil, Walker Filtration, Schoenfeld Headers, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Performance Bodies, Winters Rearends, Rockwell Security, Keyser Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Jerico, DirtCarLift.com, Stakt, Vexil, FK Rod Ends, Blue Deuce Tavern, Bell Helmets, MPI Performance, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, MWD Designs, K1 Racing Gear, The Joie of Seating, Outerwears, Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop, Wrisco, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.NickHoffman2.com and by following his social channels at:

