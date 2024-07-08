Tim McCreadie Sixth with LOLMDS at Muskingum County Speedway

- Advertisement -

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/09/24) – Tim McCreadie entered a single Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) event over the weekend with the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

His lone start resulted in a sixth-place finish on Saturday evening at Muskingum County Speedway.

“Rain played a factor in our weekend plans, and as a result we only got one race in on Saturday Muskingum (County Speedway). It was a solid night for the team. We’re looking for wins and podiums, but a sixth-place finish gives us something to build on and keeps us in the thick of the points as we look to the second half of the year,” McCreadie said. “We’re getting a new car ready to hit the track for a very busy next month of racing. Thank you as always to this team and everyone, who supports us.”

With Mother Nature spoiling Friday’s opener at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park, Rocket1 Racing and Tim McCreadie competed in a single event over the weekend with Saturday’s Freedom 60 at Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, Ohio).

Competing against a stout field of 36 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) entries, McCreadie outran pole-starting Jonathan Davenport in his heat race to secure the eight-lap victory.

With a $20,000 winner’s payday up for grabs in the A-Main, Tim steered to a sixth-place finish in the 60-lap affair.

Tim continues to sit fourth in the latest LOLMDS standings.

Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

McCreadie is now ready for a three-race Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series swing this week that includes events in three states. Action opens on Thursday night with the 16th annual Slocum 50 at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa), which posts a $15,555 top prize. On Friday night the action shifts south to Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Illinois) for the NAPA Know How 50, where a $12,000 winner’s check is on the line. The busy weekend draws to a close on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) with the $20,000-to-win 18th annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, and other sponsors.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com .