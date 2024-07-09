Midwest Tripleheader Upcoming for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 8, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is returning to the Midwest this weekend for three showdowns at three unique venues across three different states.

The weekend kicks off on Thursday, July 11, at 34 Raceway for the Slocum 50 presented by Roederer’s Pit Stop – a 50-lap, $15,555 to win feature event.

Joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at 34 Raceway are the Modifieds and Stock Cars.

The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM with the general admission gate opening at 5:00 PM. On track action will begin at 6:30 PM.

34 Raceway, often referred to as Southeast Iowa’s Premier Place to Race, is located in West Burlington, Iowa and has hosted numerous prestigious national events since its inception in 1966. One of the most notable events still going to this day is the Slocum 50, in memory of the late, Brent Slocum.

To learn more about 34 Raceway or to purchase Slocum 50 tickets in advance, visit www.34raceway.com.

From there, the Series moves to Tri-City Speedway for the 50-lap, $12,000 to win, NAPA Know How 50.

The Modified and B-Mods are also on the racing card at Tri-City Speedway, each vying for a $1,000 top prize.

At Tri-City Speedway, the pit gate will open at 2:00 PM with the general admission gate opening at 5:00 PM. On track action will begin at 6:30 PM.

Tri-City Speedway is a 3/8-mile oval located just across the Mississippi River 8 miles from Downtown St. Louis, MO in Granite City, IL. For more information, please visit www.tricityspeedway.net.

The 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment will close out the weekend on Saturday, July 13. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) co-sanctioned event will see a significant purse increase in 2024 – now boasting $20,000 to the winner of the 50-lap main event.

The USRA Modifieds will be in action gunning for a top prize of $1,000. The USRA Stock Cars will also be in action gunning for $750 to win.

The pit gates at Lucas Oil Speedway will remain open all day, closed and cleared at 3:30 PM, and re-opened at 4:00 PM. The general admission gate will open at 5:00 PM. Hot Laps begin at 6:30 PM.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 54 in Wheatland Missouri, about an hour North of Springfield and only about an hour and a half from Kansas City. For advance ticket purchases or more information about Lucas Oil Speedway, visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment will be the next bonus round in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP. The Summit Racing Equipment Super Twelve will award each driver within the top twelve in the championship standings a share of a $16,000 payout.

Summit Racing Equipment Super Twelve Payout: 1. $5,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $1,000, 4. $1,000, 5. $1,000, 6. $1,000, 7. $1,000, 8. $1,000, 9. $1,000, 10. $1,000, 11. $1,000, 12. $1,000 = Total $16,000

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Jonathan Davenport is second, followed by Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, and Mike Marlar rounding out the top five in the current championship standings.

Clay Harris leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase by 35 points over Drake Troutman.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

34 Raceway – July 11: 1. $15,555, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,955

Tri-City Speedway – July 12: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Lucas Oil Speedway – July 13: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,000, 13. $1,900, 14. $1,800, 15. $1,700, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = $80,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4