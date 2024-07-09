World of Outlaws World Finals Schedule Cements Four Nights of Dirt Track Racing, Entertainment

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (July 9, 2024) – The World of Outlaws World Finals championship weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is bringing four nights of on-track action with three premier dirt racing series, endless fan activities and celebrations like no other.

Set for Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 6-9, the championship crowning event will again feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. However, this time, the Late Models will utilize the popular “every lap matters” format.

All three series will qualify on Wednesday, setting up the Heat Race lineups for Thursday and Friday. For the Late Model’s “every lap matters” format, drivers will earn points for where they qualify, where they finish in their Heat Race, where they finish in the Last Chance Showdown (if they don’t make it to the Feature) and where they finish in the Feature – Thursday and Friday only.

That will determine which 16 Late Model drivers are locked into Saturday’s Feature (based on their best points finish between the two nights) and who will have to race their way in through Saturday’s Last Chance Showdowns. Two Dashes (one for positions first through eighth, and the second for positions ninth through 16th) will determine how the top 16 drivers start in Saturday’s Feature.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series will run their normal World Finals programs with points collected from Thursday and Friday setting up Saturday’s Heat Race lineups. All three series will crown their 2024 champion Saturday night with a confetti and fireworks filled celebration.

Along with the on-track action, fans will be treated to a plethora of activities and entertainment throughout the week.

Wednesday kicks off the fun with a Fan Fest party at noon in the midway. The Race Day Live show on the Sage Fruit Stage returns at noon all four days with driver interviews and music.

Friday will feature the one of the most unique visuals in all of motorsports with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Big Block Modifieds on track together for the 3X4 parade lap.

The final two nights of the week will be enhanced by NOS Energy Drink with the addition of Freestyle Motocross shows throughout the program.

Opening ceremonies is schedule for 4:45 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday and then will start at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For the full World of Outlaws World Finals schedule, click here.

Last year’s World Finals saw milestone triumphs and a first-time champion. To follow the points battles for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series, click here, and follow the World of Outlaws World Finals’ Twitter (X) account.

Tickets are now on sale and available by clicking here. Make sure to purchase the four-day package by Aug. 31 to receive a free fan pit pass.

2024 Schedule Highlights

Wednesday, Nov. 6

• Fan Fest in midway (12 p.m.)

Race Day Live on Sage Fruit Stage (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Qualifying for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series

Thursday, Nov. 7

Race Day Live on Sage Fruit Stage (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Full race programs for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series

Friday, Nov. 8

Race Day Live on Sage Fruit Stage (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

3X4 Parade Lap

NOS Energy Drink Freestyle Motocross show during 3X4

Full race programs for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series

Saturday, Nov. 9

Race Day Live on Sage Fruit Stage (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Auction (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

NOS Energy Drink Freestyle Motocross shows

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series championship finales

Championship Celebration