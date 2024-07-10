Thornton Leads Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge to Diamond Nationals

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 9, 2024) – Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the charge for the Brandon Ford TV Challenge to Lucas Oil Speedway, July 13, for the 18th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

Thornton holds a 100-point advantage over Jonathan Davenport in the current Brandon Ford TV Challenge standings. Devin Moran is third, followed by Daulton Wilson and Garrett Alberson.

The Brandon Ford TV Challenge is a mini-series within the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule that will award points to drivers at the thirteen (13) tape-delayed events airing on MAVTV.

The driver that earns the most Brandon Ford TV Challenge points and maintains perfect attendance on the tour will receive a $15,000 cash award at the year-end awards banquet. Second place will earn $5,000 and third place will receive $2,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com. To learn more about MAVTV visit https://www.mavtv.com.

2024 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Schedule:

Date – Track – City, State – To Win – Winner

Sat. Jan. 27 – Golden Isles Speedway – Waynesville, GA – $25,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Feb 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – $15,000 – Daulton Wilson

Thur. May 23 – Lucas Oil Speedway- Wheatland, MO – $10,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Fri. May 24 – Lucas Oil Speedway- Wheatland, MO – $10,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. May 25 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000 – Jonathan Davenport

Sat. Jun. 22 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000 – Ricky Thornton Jr.

Sat. Jul. 13 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $20,000

Sat. Jul. 20 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000

Sat. Aug. 10 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000

Sat. Aug. 24 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000

Sat. Sep. 21 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000

Sat. Oct 12 – East Bay Raceway Park- Tampa, FL- $50,000

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000