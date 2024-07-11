10th Annual Christian County Fair Racing Event Next Wednesday Night

- Advertisement -

Modified Class To Headline This Year’s Event

(Taylorville, IL) The 2024 Christian County Agricultural Fair opens Tuesday July 16 and runs through July 20, but it’s Wednesday, July 17 that racing fans have marked on their schedules as three divisions of racing return to the 1/5-mile dirt oval. The Taylorville, IL fair put racing back on the schedule in 2014, much to the delight of racers and fans in the area. The event is promoted by Track Enterprises of Macon, IL.

This year’s Christian County Fair Triple Header will again feature Sportsman and Street Stocks but the third class will be a new one, the popular Modified division. All three classes will be UMP DIRTcar sanctioned. The Sportsman and Street Stock events will be paying $500 to win, while the Modifieds will be racing for a $600 top prize.

For years, a strong contingent of fans and Christian County Fair board members were pulling for the Modifieds to be added to the lineup. Now, everyone will get their chance to see the lightweight high powered race cars take the 1/5-mile for heats and a feature event. Jeremy Nichols will be one of the favorites, having claimed Sportsman and Street Stock wins there in the past.

The event continues to be strong each year. The 2023 edition saw 18 Sportsman and 14 Street Stocks with Wes O’Dell and Bobby Beiler bringing home the victories.

Pits open at 4:00 on Wednesday, July 17, grandstands at 5:00, competitor pill draw ends when the drivers meeting begins at 6:00, hotlaps at 6:20, with racing action taking the green at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway/DIRTcar rules will apply for all classes of racing. For more information, visit www.trackenterprises.com or www.christiancountyfair.com. For further details call 217-764-3200.