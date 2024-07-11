HomeDirt Late Model NewsBusy Extended Weekend Nets Dennis Erb, Jr. Pair of Top Fives; Bedford...

Busy Extended Weekend Nets Dennis Erb, Jr. Pair of Top Fives; Bedford & Sharon Next

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team invaded Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota and Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois over a busy, extended holiday weekend from July 4-8.  Following a rain-out on Thursday at Deer Creek, a day/night doubleheader took place on Friday with a pair of $7,000 top prizes up for grabs in preliminary action for the ‘Gopher 50.’  In the afternoon session, Dennis Erb, Jr. won his heat race prior to finishing a strong fourth in the 30-lap main event behind only victor Ryan Gustin, Nick Hoffman, and Bobby Pierce.  Later that evening, Dennis placed second in his heat race before coming home ninth at the checkers of the 30-lapper.

 By virtue of his strong efforts during the pair of prelims, Dennis was locked into Saturday’s $50,000 to win ‘Gopher 50’ headliner.  After running eighth in the dash, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace rolled off from the outside of the fourth row in the 75-lap contest.  He raced hard to stay inside of the top ten, but ultimately wound up twelfth in the final finishing order of the ‘Gopher 50’ finale.  Exiting Deer Creek Speedway, Dennis finds himself eighth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series point standings.

 Following a travel day on Sunday, it was back to dirt-slinging competition on Monday evening with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series at Lincoln Speedway.  Dennis grabbed the fourth transfer spot through his heat race and later started the 50-lap feature from the inside of the sixth row.  With a $20,000 payday on the line, Dennis blasted past seven competitors to finish an impressive fourth behind only race winner Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, and Jason Feger!  Complete results from the entire extended weekend can be accessed online by clicking on www.woolms.com and www.floseries.com.

 Three more high-profile events are on tap for the #28 team this weekend in the states of Pennsylvania and Ohio – each of them sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.  The $15,000 to win ‘Billy Winn Classic’ will kick off the tripleheader later tonight, July 11 at the sprawling Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania.  The action will then quickly shift to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on July 12-13.  Friday’s show in the Buckeye State will shell out a $10,000 first place prize, while the finale on Saturday night bumps up to $15,000 to the winner.  You can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision or learn more about the weekend by logging onto www.woolms.com

 Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including:  J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

 The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.  Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

