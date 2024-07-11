Ricky Thornton Jr. Joins Forces with Koehler Motorsports

- Advertisement -

Set to Make Debut with Team this Thursday at 34 Raceway

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (07/10/24) – Ricky Thornton Jr. announced today that he’ll be partnering with Koehler Motorsports for the remainder of the 2024 season. Ricky will debut in the Koehler Motorsports Super Late Model this Thursday at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa) as he resumes his pursuit of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) title.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to be partnering with Bobby and Jessica Koehler. It’s clear that the Koehler family shares many of the same values that I do, especially the importance of family. I’m blown away by how quickly they stepped up to keep me moving forward with my Super Late Model program,” Thornton Jr. said. “The Koehler family has already gone above-and-beyond to make us feel welcome. This is a partnership that truly has us feeling reenergized and enthusiastic for the future.”

For the next two weeks Thornton Jr. will run Jordan Koehler’s No. 114 on the side of his entries before transitioning to his familiar No. 20RT, when the new wraps are ready.

Ricky welcomes several of his existing marketing partners to his new team, including Hoker Trucking, Coltman Farms Racing, Longhorn Chassis and Bilstein Shocks along with several other current sponsors. Full details will be released soon.

Thornton Jr. is also excited to announce the addition of Capital Waste and Ultimate Towing & Environmental Services as primary sponsors.

“Having the unwavering support of so many great marketing partners is an absolute privilege, and I look forward to continuing to give them maximum exposure with our new team,” Thornton Jr. continued.

Ricky will also continue his pursuit of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota championship, where he currently sits third in the standings. He also plans to race alongside Bobby and Jessica Koehler’s sons Jordan and Evan in select events.

“I think it’s really cool that Jordan and Evan are going to be racing with me in everything from Super Late Models to Micro Sprint events this year. Again, the Koehler family are just great people, and I’m thankful to be aligned with them moving forward,” Thornton Jr. said.

Last but not least Thornton Jr. looks forward to joining racing legend, Jimmy Owens at Koehler Motorsports.

“It’s imperative to the Koehler family and myself that we stress the addition of myself to the Koehler Motorsports organization will in no way change Jimmy Owens’ status with the team now or in the future. It’s really cool for me to be racing alongside him,” Thornton Jr. concluded.

Ricky makes his debut with Koehler Motorsports this Thursday – Saturday with a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) tripleheader. Action opens with the 16th annual Slocum 50 at Iowa’s 34 Raceway on Thursday night in what is a $15,555-to-win event.

On Friday the tour rolls into Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) for the $12,000-to-win NAPA Know How 50 before invading Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) on Saturday evening for the $20,000-to-win 18th annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

Thornton Jr. currently holds a 235-point advantage atop the latest series’ standings in pursuit of his first LOLMDS championship.

Visit Ricky Thornton Jr.’s website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information as well as www.KoehlerMotorsports.com. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://x.com/RThornton20rt.