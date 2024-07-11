- Advertisement -

OF MIDGETS AND MONSTERS: Torgerson Family Keeping Open Wheel, Monster Truck Racing Tradition Alive

CONCORD, NC (July 11, 2024) – From Midgets to Sprint Cars, Micro Sprints and even Monster Trucks, dirt motorsports has run through the Torgerson family blood for over 40 years.

In 2024, Ashton Torgerson, along with brother Austin Torgerson, help carry the family tradition into the 21st century with their careers in Sprint Cars, Micro Sprints and most recently, Midgets, with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

Ashton, a winner of three Features through the first 14 Series events – second most of any driver – has been a standout on the national Midget stage in his rookie season with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM). With wins at Farmer City Raceway, Humboldt Speedway and Coles County Speedway, Ashton’s early stretch of success has been an eye-opener for himself, his team and even his own family.

“Once we first started with the season, I got talking with Keith and was saying that it would be cool to get one win,” Ashton said. “We’ll try to get one win and see how it goes. Coming out and winning the Turnpike Challenge with POWRi, that was pretty [cool]. It was like, ‘Wow, OK.’”

“Keith had told me, he’s like, ‘We’re going to win with Ashton this year,’” said Danny Torgerson, Ashton’s father. “And I’m like, ‘I’d be happy with a few top fives and just him progressing.’ For him to get a win that early I think surprised a lot of us.”

However, the foundation of Ashton’s racing success was built many years ago.

Ashton’s grandfather, Stanley Torgerson, began the family tradition with his first venture into Monster Trucks in the 1980s as the founder of International Promotions Incorporated – one of the earliest Monster Truck event brands. After selling the company in 2001, Danny repurchased it, which in 2010 evolved into the present-day AMP Live Events.

Now operating with over 20 different trucks and three different tours – including the Monster X Tour, Monster Truck Nitro Tour and WGAS – AMP puts on events both in the United States and overseas, having brought Monster Truck racing to fans in Europe, Asia and South America.

Ashton has always been around the Monster Truck scene, attending shows since he was a child. While he got his first opportunity to get behind the wheel of a truck several years ago, Ashton has been getting more involved this year in his free time when not racing Midgets.

In March, he made an appearance with one of AMP’s many entities piloting the famed Monster Patrol truck at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL. This weekend, he’ll be in action again piloting a truck at Auto City Speedway in Clio, MI – a welcomed, fun escape from the dirt ovals he’s used to racing on.

“You get to go out there and pretty much just have fun doing jumps, crush some cars, do some donuts and sling mud,” Ashton said. “It’s super cool to be able to do that.”

While most racers with visions of a future in oval track racing tend to stick to the tracks with four turns throughout their careers, Ashton has never shied away from the opportunity to drive something different.

“If it has a steering wheel, a gas pedal and a brake pedal, I’m in,” Ashton said. “I like to drive anything and just keep in the seat in anything while I’m gone from the Midgets. If I’m not racing the Midget, I want to be racing something else. If I’m not racing anything else, I’ll be running the Monster Truck. Just to have fun and keep me on my toes.”

Recently, Ashton’s older brother Austin has been making waves of his own in Micro Sprints. With four-straight top-five finishes during the four-race CA Speedweek Micro Sprint event in California, Austin’s consistency garnered him the miniseries points championship in the Super 600 division.

Austin and Ashton also competed against each other in the first four races of the Xtreme Outlaw Series season in March and April – Austin with Mounce/Stout Motorsports and Ashton with KKM – keeping the competitive flame alive between the two brothers.

“We always give each other some crap,” Ashton said. “Normally, we’re always pretty good with each other about it and we’re definitely proud of each other. But either way, we’ll give each other some crap and see who will beat each other. Sometimes, I’ll even try and make him bet on it. There’s always a little rivalry going on.”

From a father’s perspective, Danny has enjoyed seeing the success his sons have had so early on in their careers and looks forward to the accomplishments that lie ahead.

“I’m pretty proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Danny said. “They’ve definitely worked for it. Some people, it just comes natural and super easy, and the boys have been racing literally since they were four.”

Watch Ashton Torgerson and the rest of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota get back in action Friday-Saturday, July 19-20, with the two-day Tom Knowles Memorial event at Spoon River Speedway in Lewistown, IL. Tickets for this event are on sale now at the link below.

SPOON RIVER TICKETS

If you can’t make it to the track to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.