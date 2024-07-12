Ebert elbows up in USMTS vs Wissota Mod Wars opener

- Advertisement -

With the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt invading the Ogilvie Raceway, Dan Ebert and Jake Timm traded blows in their home State on Thursday with Ebert kicking off the 4th Annual USMTS vs Wissota Mod Wars in the winner’s circle.

Ebert earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and drove away from Timm over the first ten laps before the current series points leader was able to reduce the gap between himself and Ebert.

While Timm pulled away from Rodney Sanders and closed up behind Ebert, lapped traffic took its toll for the first of two notable occasions during the 30-lapper.

Slowed at the exit of turn two, Ebert had to drive around a back-marker while Timm split the two and bolted into the top spot to lead lap 13.

After trailing for 12 laps, Timm paced the next 11 circuits around the state-of-the-art high-banked clay oval when contact between himself and a stubborn lapped car sent Timm spinning.

Before it was over, four other machines joined the pileup. When the green flag waved again, Timm was at the rear of the pack while Ebert was back on top with seven laps to go and Sanders breathing down his neck.

Sanders gave Ebert all he could handle, but handle it he did and cruised to his second career win at Ogilvie and fifth of his USMTS career while Sanders dropped to third behind Chisholm and remains winless in 22 USMTS features here.

“It’s so hard to lead races and a lapper kind of got crossed up in front of me and I lost my run over there (tun two) and I got a little tight and Jake got me,” Ebert said in Victory Fuel Victory Lane. “But it was easier for me to follow him. I could try some different lines up and down. I didn’t see what happened to him down here, but man, what a fun race. These races are so hard to win and we work so hard to do this, It makes it all worth it.

“The track had some character and some grip tonight which tends to suit my style. So we’ll see what happens the next couple nights.”

Jake O’Neil finished fourth and Kyle Brown clawed his way from 16th on the grid to score a fifth-place paycheck along with the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

A.J. Hoff, 14th-starting Jason Hughes, 15th-starting Landon Atkinson, 19th-starting Alex Williamson nabbed the ninth spot and Gary Christian completed the top 10.

Meanwhile, Timm fought his way back to a 12-place finish and maintains the points lead in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and is second in the Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite.

Action resumes tomorrow with Friday’s feature winner fetching $5,000 with a Big-O-sized $11,000 paycheck going to the first to cross the finish line on Saturday night at the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval.

Wissota Midwest Mods and Wissota Mod Fours return to join the program both nights.

Racing kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available on race day with plenty of great general admission seating available.

Check out USMTS.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite

4th Annual USMTS vs Wissota Mod Wars

Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (3) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

4. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

5. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (4) 3T Travis Schulte, Becker, Minn.

7. (7) 2 Tanner Gehl, Solon Springs, Wis.

8. (6) 12P Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

9. (9) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

2. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

3. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (7) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

8. (5) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

DNS – 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

4. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (6) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

6. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

7. (8) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

8. (7) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

4. (6) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

5. (7) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (3) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

7. (1) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

8. (8) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

2. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (8) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

7. (6) 3T Travis Schulte, Becker, Minn.

8. (7) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

9. (10) 12P Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

10. (9) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

11. (11) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

3. (1) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

4. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

5. (6) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

6. (10) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

7. (11) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (12) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (9) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

11. (7) 2 Tanner Gehl, Solon Springs, Wis.

12. (8) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (11) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (16) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (4) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (15) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

9. (19) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

10. (12) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

11. (18) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

12. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

13. (22) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (9) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

15. (21) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

16. (10) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

17. (13) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (7) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

19. (17) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

20. (20) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

21. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

22. (24) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

23. (26) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

24. (23) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

25. (8) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

26. (25) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Ebert 1-12, Timm 13-23, Ebert 24-30.

Total Laps Led: Ebert 19, Timm 11.

Margin of Victory: 0.562 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 7.297 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hobscheidt, Mullens, VanderBeek, Lamm, Nelson, Hansen.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Brown (started 16th, finished 5th).

Entries: 34.

Next Race: Friday, July 12, Ogilvie Raceway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 1448, Chisholm 1418, Sanders 1350, Ebert 1317, Phillips 1267, Hughes 1261, Mullens 1202, Davis 1179, Christian 1139, Williamson 1127.

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region Points: Chisholm 543, Sanders 523, Timm 505, Ebert 440, Hughes 436.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 1102, Hodges 1015, Steve Glenn 727, Joe Chisholm 574, D.J. Shannon 409.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Sanders 88, Ebert 76, Chisholm 70, Timm 64, Hughes 61.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 115, Mullens 111, Rage 108, Skyrocket 103, Hughes 79.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: KSE 125, Mullins 124, OFI 111, Hatfield 96, ProPower 95.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Price.

American Racer – Mullens.

Bear Graphix – Lamm.

Beyea Custom Headers – O’Neil.

Bryke Racing – Hobscheidt.

BSB Manufacturing – Phillips.

Champ Pans – Brown.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Hoff.

Deatherage Opticians – VanderBeek.

Edelbrock – O’Neil.

Fast Shafts – Benson.

Featherlite Trailers – Ebert, Chisholm, Sanders.

FK Rod Ends – Brown.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Ebert.

Hooker Harness – Timm.

Hyperco – Miller.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Benson.

Keyser Manufacturing – Christian.

KSE Racing Products – Williamson.

MD3 – Ebert.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Christian.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Hansen, Schulte.

MSD Performance – O’Neil.

Penske Racing Shocks – Mullens.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Gehl.

QA1 – Timm.

Quarter Master – Williamson.

RacerWebsite.com – Grimes.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Hughes.

Simpson Race Products – Phillips.

Summit Racing Equipment – Ebert, Lavasseur, Mullens, Price, Sanders.

Sweet Manufacturing – Gierke.

Swift Springs – Chisholm, Ebert.

Sybesma Graphics – Ebert.

Total Power –Davis.

Victory Fuel – Ebert.

VP Racing – Ebert.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Gave.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Hughes.