Lincoln Speedway Results – 7/12/24

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway ended the busy stretch of racing with three events in eight days with an exciting Friday night of action on July 12. It was the last event before a one-month layoff for the Logan County Fair festivities.

The MARA Midgets again had a strong field of competitors take the track and redeemed themselves well after a caution marred event one week ago. That event was a rarity, as racing returned to the quality fans expect with Mario Clouser leading the early laps of the 25-lap feature event. Parker Jones, though, was racing hard to get around and was able to before the race’s midpoint. Jones went on to the victory, while Clouser, Alex Midkiff, Jedd Ross, and Daltyn England completed the top five.

The exciting move of the race came in the 20-lap green to checkered DIRTcar Modified feature. Mason Duncan, from Metamora, IL, held control early in the feature event but Tim Luttrell closed the gap slowly. Luttrell found the opportunity to pounce when Duncan caught slower traffic at the back of the field. Luttrell was able to thread the needle and take the lead and eventually the win, while Duncan, Kenny Wallace, Kelly Kovski, and Jared Thomas completed the top five.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model feature had its share of excitement as last year’s champion Braden Johnson moved from his fifth starting position to run down race leader, Aaron Heck. Heck was entering the corners slowly, giving Johnson a chance to close the gap upon entry. Johnson had his shot come up just short as Heck claimed his first win in his first start of the season. Johnson, Colby Eller, Blaise Baker, and Brandon Sweitzer completed the top five.

Guy Taylor and Tommy Duncan were in an exciting battle for the lead over the first few laps of the DIRTcar Sportsman. Contact took place on lap five, resulting in the #32 having a rear-end issue a half lap later, ending his chances. Springfield’s Taylor went on to the victory, while Wes O’Dell, Jim Farley, III, Barry Bell, and Jamie Riech rounded out the top five.

Rounding out Friday’s action was the 305 Sprint Cars. The favorite coming in was Aaron Andruskevitch, the veteran in the class. Andruskevitch took the early lead with Colton Fisher and John Barnard in tow. The leader looked to have things in control before an accident in turn one on a Tyler Shoemaker spin nearly collected him. Andruskevitch went on to victory, while Fisher, Barnard, Kelli Harter, and Jarrett Weyant completed the top five.

Lincoln Speedway is now down to three remaining events on the season. Up next, will be Friday, August 16 with the MOWA Sprint Cars headlining the “Night Before The State Fair” event. Then, one week later, the Bennett Memorial will be on track. The final event of the season will be the DIRTcar Fall Nationals mid-October.

For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayIL.com.

