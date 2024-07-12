HomeIowa34 RacewayMike Ruefer's photos from 34 Raceway's Lucas Oil Late Models - 7/11/24

Mike Ruefer’s photos from 34 Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 7/11/24

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIowa34 Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -
35 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s Great Lakes Super Sprints photos from Ohsweken Speedway – 7/11/24

Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Lincoln Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 7/8/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

Giovanni Scelzi Tops Thrilling JB Memorial for Another Beaver Dam Win

BEAVER DAM BARNBURNER: Giovanni Scelzi Tops Thrilling JB Memorial for Another...
Central Missouri Speedway

Central Missouri Speedway Checkers go to Turner, Carter, Drake, and Roark!

Central Missouri Speedway July 6, 2024 By Sam Stoecklin For Immediate Release The 24th Annual...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Leads Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge to Diamond Nationals

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 9, 2024) – Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 7/6/24

17 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rolls into Lincoln Speedway Monday, July 8

$20,000-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start Super Late Model Program on Tap AUSTIN, Texas (July...
Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 7/11/24

16 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Wins Billy Winn Classic at Bedford Speedway For 24th World of Outlaws Triumph

NO SLEEP TILL BEDFORD: Bobby Pierce Wins Billy Winn Classic at Bedford Speedway For...
Dirt Late Model News

Erb Passes Herrington Late to Win Ninth Summer Nationals Race of 2024 at Butler 

QUINCY, MI (July 11, 2024) – Another DIRTcar Summer Nationals race, another win for...
34 Raceway

Moran Goes Back-to-Back with Slocum 50 Triumph at 34

BURLINGTON, Iowa (July 11, 2024) – Coming off a dominating performance last Saturday night...
Dirt Late Model News

Busy Extended Weekend Nets Dennis Erb, Jr. Pair of Top Fives; Bedford & Sharon Next

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team invaded Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley,...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Gustin Riding Kahuna Wave of Momentum Into Second PA-OH Weekend

“The Reaper” finished the Heartland Grand Tour with a Feature win and eight top-10...
©