Moran Goes Back-to-Back with Slocum 50 Triumph at 34

BURLINGTON, Iowa (July 11, 2024) – Coming off a dominating performance last Saturday night at his home track, Devin Moran went back-to-back in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – winning Thursday night’s 16th Annual Brent Slocum 50 Presented by Roederer’s Pit Stop.

Moran’s fifth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season was worth $15,555 for the event honoring the 2004, 34 Raceway track champion Brent Slocum, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 28.

There were four lead changes among two drivers with Moran taking the lead for good on lap 16 from Tim McCreadie. Moran pulled away for a 2.547 second victory over defending series champion, Hudson O’Neal, who finished second in his return to SSI Motorsports.

McCreadie led the opening lap until Moran passed him on lap two to gain the lead for the first time in the race. However, McCreadie didn’t give up as he forged ahead of Moran on lap 11 but couldn’t hold off the Ohio racer. Moran seized control on lap 16 – a lead which he never relinquished.

Daulton Wilson came from his ninth place starting spot to round out the Big River Steel Podium in third. The current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP points leader Ricky Thornton Jr., in his start for Koehler Motorsports, finished fourth after starting 13th. Garrett Alberson rounded out the top five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 13th time in his career, Moran will maintain third-place in the points heading to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night for the Diamond Nationals.

“We are right on track. I feel like we have really hit our stride here in the last couple weeks. I think that’s eight or nine podium finishes in a row. That’s just a testament to how great my crew guys are and how great my car owner and this whole team is. I have watched the Slocum 50 the last eight or ten years on DirtonDirt, and I never got to race it because it’s so far from home. It’s just cool to come out here and race in front of this crowd and the Slocum family. I have never met them, but I am sure I will get the privilege too,” said the Moran, who became the sixth different winner in six Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races at 34 Raceway.

O’Neal, who started sixth battled with McCreadie before finally clearing him on lap 22.

“There are no words to describe the sense of relief I have. I told them guys that it feels like I’ve won almost after the week it’s been. Over the last few months, it’s just been in general my racing career has been a little up-and-down and it just feels good to get back to rolling pretty good. I felt like I had a really good racecar there I just missed a little bit of balance right there at the end. I just couldn’t roll the bottom like he [Moran] could there the last half of the race.”

Wilson was one of the fastest cars on the track throughout the mid portion on the race, but his momentum stalled out once he got to third as he challenged O’Neal for several laps before finishing third.

“The way it’s been going here lately I am tickled to death. I thought I had a shot at second for a minute then I really hurt my left rear tire bad running around the top of one and two down there, so I had to get down. Huddy never left the door open for me and the lapped cars were tricky to get around.”

The winner’s Roger Sellers, Double Down Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Big River Steel, C&W Trucking, Lazydays RV, Southeastern Equipment, Red Oak Pub, Haulin’ Haskell’s, Smoky Mountain Speedway, CarSourceAuto.com, Pee Wee’s Wrecker Service, Bilstein Shocks, Lincoln Smith Racing, and McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Carson Ferguson, Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, and Drake Troutman.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Slocum 50 Presented by Roederer’s Pit Stop

Thursday, July 11, 2024

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Garrett Alberson | 15.131 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Devin Moran | 15.508 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 1-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[7]; 7. 50-Kayden Clatt[6]; 8. W56-Gary Webb[8]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 2. 29-Spencer Diercks[1]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 7. 93J-Jay Johnson[7]; 8. (DNS) 33F-Rickey Frankel

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 4. 111-Max Blair[5]; 5. 78S-Steve Stultz[4]; 6. 21B-Rich Bell[8]; 7. 93-Cory Lawler[7]; 8. 42-Johnathan Huston[6]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 43S-Derrick Stewart[2]; 3. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[4]; 4. 25C-Chad Simpson[3]; 5. 93F-Carson Ferguson[5]; 6. 51-Matt Furman[6]; 7. 17-Tim Simpson[7]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 2. 6-Clay Harris[5]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 4. 17SS-Brenden Smith[7]; 5. 93F-Carson Ferguson[4]; 6. 21B-Rich Bell[6]; 7. 51-Matt Furman[8]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[10]; 9. 50-Kayden Clatt[9]; 10. 42-Johnathan Huston[14]; 11. 93J-Jay Johnson[11]; 12. 78S-Steve Stultz[2]; 13. W56-Gary Webb[13]; 14. 17-Tim Simpson[12]; 15. (DNS) 33F-Rickey Frankel

Slocum 50 Presented by Roederer’s Pit Stop Feature Finish (50 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[9]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[13]; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]; 6. 1-Tim McCreadie[1]; 7. 93F-Carson Ferguson[20]; 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 9. 157-Mike Marlar[17]; 10. 7T-Drake Troutman[10]; 11. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 12. 21B-Rich Bell[21]; 13. 25C-Chad Simpson[16]; 14. 43S-Derrick Stewart[8]; 15. 111-Max Blair[14]; 16. 6-Clay Harris[24]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith[19]; 18. 99B-Boom Briggs[18]; 19. 20-Jimmy Owens[11]; 20. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[12]; 21. 93-Cory Lawler[22]; 22. 29-Spencer Diercks[7]; 23. 7-Ross Robinson[15]; 24. 50-Kayden Clatt[23]