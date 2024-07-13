Donald McIntosh Starts Southern Nationals in Winning Fashion at Beckley Motor Speedway

- Advertisement -

(MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA) Seeking his second career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Championship, Donald McIntosh got off to a hot start on Friday night in the miniseries opener at Beckley Motor Speedway! The boxscore may read that Donald swept the evening by earning Fast Time honors in qualifying, winning his heat race, and emerging victorious in the 53-lap main event, but the Dawsonville, Georgia ace had to work for it and the action behind him was fast and furious.

Donald hounded early race leader Zack Dohm for the point before slipping past Dohm’s #17 machine to officially lead lap thirteen. A caution flag then quickly emerged for a spinning Shane Greco on the fourteenth circuit and McIntosh pulled away from the talented field on the restart. He then kept his Billy Hicks Racing #79 entry out front for the remainder of the ‘Black Gold 53’ to pocket the $10,053 first place prize money in front of the big Beckley crowd.

Chris Ferguson, of Mt. Holly, North Carolina, vaulted past a trio of racecars to finish in the runner-up position, while twelfth-starting Tyler Bare, of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, rounded out the podium in third. Youngster Gavin Cowan got into the wall during qualifying, but passed six cars during the B-Main to advance into the feature before blasting past sixteen more competitors to come home in the fourth spot. Outside polesitter Zack Dohm, who led the first twelve circuits, faded a bit as the race progressed and was officially placed fifth in the final finishing order.

“What an awesome racecar, this thing was such a pleasure to drive,” exclaimed the winning McIntosh in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “I’ve got to thank Billy Hicks, the crew, and all of our great sponsors, but man that was fun. I hope we can keep it rolling. We’ve had a really good car lately; just needed some luck and we found it tonight!”

Donald McIntosh’s fifth career Southern Nationals Series triumph came aboard a Billy Hicks Racing #79 Double Nickel Race Car with sponsorship in part from H&H Auto Sales, Coltman Farms Racing, Clements Racing Engines, Bilstein Shocks, and Big A’s Custom Graphics.

There were a total of 26 Super Late Model drivers in the pit area tonight at Beckley Motor Speedway for the opening leg of the 12-race miniseries. Zack Dohm picked up the Spring Pro Precision Equipment Smashing the Clock Award in Hot Laps with his fast lap of 12.470 seconds, while Donald McIntosh tripped the clock fastest in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick time of 12.782 seconds. McIntosh, Dohm, and Chris Madden won their respective heat races, while Tim Vance reached the checkered flag first in the lone B-Main.

There were four DirtCarLift.com caution flags that slowed the heated racing action at the Mount Hope, West Virginia oval tonight, but none for serious incidents. Shane Greco spun on lap 14, Caleb Fulp went for a spin on lap 24, Matthew Nance slowed on lap 29, and Kenny Rucker stopped on the track after contact with second-running Chris Ferguson on lap 49. Five-time Southern Nationals Series Champion and all-time winningest driver Chris Madden retired under the lap 14 yellow flag and was relegated to a twenty-first place showing.

Round two of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco schedule will take competitors to the picturesque Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia on Saturday, July 13 for another $10,053 to win throwdown. Fred Brown’s facility has been a mainstay on the series slate and previous winners include Dennis Franklin (’06), Chris Madden (’07 & ’08), Vic Hill (’09), Austin Dillon (’11), Vic Hill (’12), Chris Madden (’13), Jonathan Davenport (’14), Billy Ogle, Jr. (’15), Dale McDowell (’16), Vic Hill (’17), Dale McDowell (’18), Brandon Overton (’19 & ’20), and Dale McDowell (’22 & ’23). More information on this event can be found online by logging onto www.WytheRaceway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 1 Race Summary

Friday, July 12, 2024

Beckley Motor Speedway – Mount Hope, West Virginia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Donald McIntosh $10,053 (5) Chris Ferguson $5,000 (12) Tyler Bare $3,000 (20) Gavin Cowan $2,000 (2) Zack Dohm $1,500 (9) Kyle Hardy $1,000 (8) Jacob Hawkins $800 (15) Henry Hornsby III $700 (6) Benji Hicks $675 (21) Cory Hedgecock $650 (7) Wayne Hughes $625 (18) Stacy Boles $600 (19) Tim Vance $575 (16) Shane Bailey $550 (11) Mike Benedum $525 (22) Kenny Rucker $500 (13) Caleb Fulp $500 (10) Matthew Nance $500 (4) Chris Meadows $500 (17) Doug Sanders $500 (3) Chris Madden $500 (14) Shane Greco $500

Entries: 26

Lap Leaders: Zack Dohm (Laps 1-12), Donald McIntosh (Laps 13-53)

20th Anniversary Lap 20 Leader: Donald McIntosh ($200 Bonus)

DirtCarLift.com Caution Flags: 4

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Zack Dohm 12.470

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Donald McIntosh 12.782

Qualifying: 1: 1. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:12.782[15]; 2. 17D-Zack Dohm, 00:12.791[25]; 3. 44-Chris Madden, 00:12.816[24]; 4. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 00:12.818[4]; 5. 22-Chris Ferguson, 00:12.863[10]; 6. 55-Benji Hicks, 00:12.941[9]; 7. 4N-Matthew Nance, 00:12.957[26]; 8. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:13.043[2]; 9. 45-Kyle Hardy, 00:13.055[18]; 10. 33-Chris Meadows, 00:13.107[1]; 11. 37-Jacob Hawkins, 00:13.117[23]; 12. B8-Tyler Bare, 00:13.146[14]; 13. 12-Rick Williams, 00:13.183[16]; 14. 54K-Shane Greco, 00:13.199[5]; 15. 39-Henry Hornsby III, 00:13.252[22]; 16. 1H-Wayne Hughes, 00:13.294[11]; 17. 42-Doug Sanders, 00:13.317[12]; 18. 11B-Stacy Boles, 00:13.333[13]; 19. 4-Caleb Fulp, 00:13.403[3]; 20. 17-Tim Vance, 00:13.456[21]; 21. 6M-Freddy Mooney, 00:13.635[17]; 22. 1-Shane Bailey, 00:13.694[19]; 23. 8-Chris Chandler, 00:13.701[8]; 24. 64J-Jacob Wiblin, 00:14.071[6]; 25. 457-Kenny Rucker, 00:14.345[20]; 26. 219-Gavin Cowan, 01:39.763[7]

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 79-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 33-Chris Meadows[4]; 3. 1H-Wayne Hughes[6]; 4. 4N-Matthew Nance[3]; 5. 4-Caleb Fulp[7]; 6. 1-Shane Bailey[8]; 7. 457-Kenny Rucker[9]; 8. 23-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 9. 12-Rick Williams[5]

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 17D-Zack Dohm[1]; 2. 22-Chris Ferguson[2]; 3. 37-Jacob Hawkins[4]; 4. 25-Mike Benedum[3]; 5. 54K-Shane Greco[5]; 6. 42-Doug Sanders[6]; 7. 17-Tim Vance[7]; 8. 8-Chris Chandler[8]; 9. (DNS) 219-Gavin Cowan

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 44-Chris Madden[1]; 2. 55-Benji Hicks[2]; 3. 45-Kyle Hardy[3]; 4. B8-Tyler Bare[4]; 5. 39-Henry Hornsby III[5]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[6]; 7. 6M-Freddy Mooney[7]; 8. 64J-Jacob Wiblin[8]

Earnhardt Technologies Group B-Main Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. 17-Tim Vance[2]; 2. 219-Gavin Cowan[8]; 3. 23-Cory Hedgecock[7]; 4. 457-Kenny Rucker[1]; 5. 12-Rick Williams[4]; 6. 8-Chris Chandler[5]; 7. 6M-Freddy Mooney[3]; 8. 64J-Jacob Wiblin[6]

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Donald McIntosh – 200 Chris Ferguson – 196 Tyler Bare – 194 Gavin Cowan – 192 Zack Dohm – 190 Kyle Hardy – 188 Jacob Hawkins – 186 Henry Hornsby III – 184 Benji Hicks – 182 Cory Hedgecock – 180

* Drivers will drop their worst race following the point finale at Tazewell

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 12 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – DONALD MCINTOSH

Saturday, July 13 – Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 14 – Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN – $7,553 to win

Tuesday, July 16 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 18 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $7,544 to win

Friday, July 19 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 20 – Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 21 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 23 – Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC – $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 25 – Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA – $7,553 to win

Friday, July 26 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 27 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – $20,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

