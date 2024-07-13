McKinney Wins First Start at Crystal With DIRTcar Summit Modifieds 

- Advertisement -

By Colby Trotter

Mike McKinney dominated in his first-ever trip to Crystal Motor Speedway with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Friday night.

McKinney of Plainfield, IL, led all 25 laps of the Feature for his second-straight Summit Racing Equipment Modified National win and sixth of 2024.

McKinney rode the high side of the track for the entirety of the main event to hold off the challengers behind him.

“I watched that Late Model race there and saw they were predominantly around the top,” McKinney said. “Rolled out there and wasn’t sure if the Mods were going to be able to do it or not. Just went for it there in the first corner and slid [Zeke Mckenzie] and got to the top. Felt some grip, was able to roll through [Turns] 3 and 4 and felt some speed. Once I felt how good it was up there, I knew we were going to be in good shape.”

With the win, McKinney now has double the number of wins as points leader Trevor Neville.

“We’ve been working really hard,” McKinney said. “It feels good to run as good as we’ve had this last couple of weeks at a bunch of tracks that I have no laps on.”

UP NEXT: The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals now turns its attention to the prestigous Birthday Race at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday, July 13. They’ll be joined by the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 2. 24-Zeke McKenzie[2]; 3. 7-Brad Deyoung[4]; 4. 777-Trevor Neville[9]; 5. 17N-Dillon Nusbaum[3]; 6. 5CS-Curt Spalding[6]; 7. 82-Brennan Sherman[14]; 8. 43-Mark Anderson[5]; 9. 65-Todd Sherman[8]; 10. 74M-Manix Furqueron[15]; 11. 313-Clayton Smith[16]; 12. 14T-Mario Toniolo[17]; 13. 7S-Rick Swartout[21]; 14. 117-Kevin Reeve[11]; 15. 14-Dalton Lane[13]; 16. 9R-Garrett Rons[20]; 17. 60-Shannon Fisk[12]; 18. 25L-Josh Lolmaugh[19]; 19. 31L-Matthew Lambrecht[7]; 20. 84-Brandon Beeching[10]; 21. 2K-Kelly Morrow[18]; 22. 64M-Tim McCafferty[22]