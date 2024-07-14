HomeOhioOakshade RacewayNeville Gets the Best of McKinney at Oakshade for Fourth Summit Modified...

Neville Gets the Best of McKinney at Oakshade for Fourth Summit Modified Win of the Season 

Trevor Neville - Tyler Carr photo
By Colby Trotter

Trevor Neville had no problems figuring out Oakshade Raceway in his first trip to the Ohio dirt track with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Saturday night.

Neville of Mackinaw, IL, led all 25 laps at Oakshade for his fourth Hell Tour win of 2024.

He held off Mike McKinney, who was just 24 points behind Neville in the points standings when adding up the drivers’ best 12 races. Multiple cautions throughout the night kept bringing McKinney back to his bumper, but Neville continued to be untouchable with each restart.

The two have had intense battles all season and after McKinney got the best of Neville earlier in the week, Neville returned the favor.

“There’s been a lot of nights where I’ve wanted to load up and go home because of the competition,” Neville said. “But I remember we’re race car drivers and we’re here to put on a show for everybody and compete. It’s been back-and-forth but it’s what keeps us going and makes us make little changes and find things to be faster. It’s been fun and fair I’d say.”

UP NEXT: Week 5 wil conclude for the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals at Wayne County (OH) Speedway on Sunday, July 14.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 777-Trevor Neville[1]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney[2]; 3. 117-Kevin Reeve[9]; 4. 74M-Manix Furqueron[3]; 5. 12M-John McClure[4]; 6. 74D-Colin Shipley[6]; 7. 60-Shannon Fisk[8]; 8. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[14]; 9. 14-Dalton Lane[10]; 10. 14T-Mario Toniolo[15]; 11. 98-Timothy Meine[12]; 12. 313-Clayton Smith[11]; 13. 31J-Ray Jackson[19]; 14. 4G-Bill Griffith[7]; 15. 53-Brad Johnson[16]; 16. 54-Zachary Hawk[13]; 17. 86-Louis Miller[17]; 18. (DNS) 21C-Drew Charlson; 19. (DNS) 157Z-Luke Zuver

