11th Annual “Race for Riley “ at Double X Speedway victories to Wilson, Campbell, Fisher and Schultz

Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 14, 2024

By: Dean Reichel

The 11th Annual “Race for Riley”, Riley Hudson Memorial Race was held on Sunday July 14th at Double X Speedway on the outskirts of California, MO after rain postponed the event for a week. Family, friends and racers alike gathered at the quarter mile dirt oval to honor a young race fan with a personality as big as the world. This year would have been Riley’s 21st birthday and her memory was honored with all classes running 21 laps in their feature events. To go along with the racing action the night is on the calendar of many young racing fans as Riley’s family and friends make the night all about the kids. Bike giveaways, special prizes for young fans in attendance along with a Frisbee toss and more are always on tap at this special event.

The B modifieds were few in number but were strong in quality. Terry Schultz took the lead on lap 4 and would hold off a strong running Adam Hall to claim the heat race win. Following the lead duo were Rylan Gibbs in third and Chad Staus in fourth. With three of the four drivers having won feature events previously at Double X odds were good it would be a repeat winner. At the end of the feature event it was veteran Terry Schultz standing in victory lane. Schultz was challenged the entire distance by Adam Hall who would claim the runner up spot. Chad Staus finished third and Rylan Gibbs would take fourth.

The Pure Stocks were the featured cars and drivers for the 11th edition of the “Race for Riley” and a good number signed in for the evening. The first heat race saw Ted Welschmeyer pick up the victory over Chris Messerli and Darin Porter. Heat two found Trevor Wilson picking up the win with Ryan Oerly and PJ Turpin crossing the strip in second & third. Trevor Wilson would claim the Dash for Cash in the division. In the special 21 lap feature Ted Welschemeyer moved out to the early and commanding lead until his transmission decided it no longer wanted to participate heading down the back stretch. On the restart Trevor Wilson would be the leader and he made the most of the opportunity running smooth consistent laps with Chris Messerli and Darin Porter providing the pressure. At the checkers the running order was the same, Wilson, Messerli and Porter the top three, Curt Turpin claimed fourth at the stripe with Jeff Turpin completing the top five.

In the Super Stock class the racing was fast and entertaining as usual. Eddie Keeran, running the only leaf spring chassis in the class, put his #87 Camaro to the point and led the distance in heat one besting Clayton Campbell and Dale Berry. Heat two saw the top two in points in the class finish first and second. Veteran Steve Beach picked up the win over Kansas traveler James Nighswonger. Smokin Joe Miller of Centertown finished third in heat #2. Nighswonger would redeem himself by winning the Dash for Cash in the division. The feature event saw long time competitors Eddie Keeran and Steve Beach leading the field to green. Beach would take the early lead on the high side but Clayton Campbell hugging the inside would take the lead on lap three. A lap six caution would bunch the field behind the leader. On the restart Nighswonger made a charge for the second position but slid up the track into Beach bringing out a caution as the #10 was forced to come to a halt to avoid hitting the outside wall. The #44 would restart at the tail. Green flag racing resumed with Campbell comfortably in control, Beach in second with Derek Wiss, Dean Willie and Dale Berry running in the top five. Campbell would survive the duration of the event even with another caution or two. At the finish it was Clayton Campbell in victory lane once again at Double X this season. Dean Willie drove a steady race to take second, James Nighswonger charged back to claim the third spot, Steve Beach would finish fourth and Dale Berry would complete the top five.

The Winged Sprint Cars had a fast track for their heat races. In heat race number one teenage Phenom Garrett Benson picked up a decisive victory over a strong running Josh Fisher in second and an equally strong Ben Brown in third. The second heat saw Miles Paulus and Tyler Blank on the front row after a caution on the initial start. Paulus would put the hammer down at the green and move to the point. Once Blank got his #75 lined out he began gaining on the leader but would settle for second at the checkered with Samuel Wagner finishing third. A couple of “young guns” led the Winged Sprint Car feature and it was Garrett Benson getting the hole shot followed by third starting Josh Fisher. A red on lap three for the tangle of Tucker Daly and Rob Rimel brought a stoppage to action as both cars required a hook to return to the pit area. On the restart Benson and Fisher took off with Paulus and Tyler Blank joining the mix. Benson and Paulus would run the bottom with Fisher and Blank charging around the top. Fisher would take over the top spot on lap seven holding Benson at bay. A caution on lap eight would bring the field to Fisher’s rear bumper with Benson, Blank, Paulus and Ben Brown holding the top five spots. The track surface would prove to be a challenge as a lap ten caution flew for Samuel Wagner spinning in turn four. On the ensuing restart Fisher would again command the high line with Tyler Bank using the same line to move into second on lap 14. Blank began closing on the leader as Ben Brown moved into third on lap 15 using the top shelf as well. By lap 18 Blank had reeled in the leader and was beginning to plan a pass when the caution flew one more time for Aubrey Smith in turn 3. A three lap dash to the finish awaited the field. Fisher remained glued to the cushion as Ben Brown tried a low side pass for second but Blank was able to use the high line to hold off the challenge. At the checkers it was Fisher, Blank, Brown, Benson and Casey Shuman completing the top 5.

Next Sunday night is the “Racing Back to School” backpack and school supply giveaway night. Thanks to Tyler Utz Family Racing and friends for this annual event. The Clenin Farm Supply 305 Sprint Cars will be on the card along with the Super Stocks and 360 Winged Sprint Cars.

Double X Speedway Results

“Race for Riley”

California, MO

July 14, 2024

Pure Stocks-

Feature- 1. 30-Trevor Wilson, Fulton; 2. 88-Chris Messerli, Latham; 3. 21-Darin Porter, California; 4. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon; 5. 21t- Jeff Turpin, Jefferson City; 6. 99- Ryan Oerly, Jamestown; 7. TJ-Trenton Masters, Columbia; 8. 707-John Shane, Florence; 9.4- PJ Turpin, Jefferson City; 10.(DNF) 50B- Brandon Smith, Ashland; 11.(DNF) 136-Charles Baldwin, Jr. Garden City; 12.(DNF) 12W-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 13.(DNS) 17-Shayne Healea, California

Heat 1- 1. 12w-Welschmeyer; 2. 88-Messerli; 3. 21-Porter; 4. TJ-Masters; 5. 15-C. Turpin; 6. 50B-Smith; 7. 136-Baldwin

Heat 2- 1. 30-Wilson; 2. 99-Oerly; 3. 4-PJ Turpin; 4. 21T-J. Turpin; 5. 17- Healea; 8. 707-Shane

Dash- 1. Wilson; 2. Welschmeyer; 3. Porter; 4. Messerli; 5. Oerly; 6. PJ Turpin

Super Stocks-

Feature- 1 30C Clayton Campbell, Otterville; 2. 68-Dean Willie, Warrensburg; 3. 44-James Nighswonger, Osawotamie,KS; 4. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 5. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 6. 8D-Darek Wiss, Centralia; 7. 09-Joe Miller, Centertown; 8. 2A-Ace O’Neill, Lake Ozark; 9. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 10. 12P-Darin Porter, California; 11. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 12. 10RK- Alan Kilmer, Syracuse

Heat 1-1. Keeran; 2. Campbell; 3. Berry; 4. Willie; 5. Halley; 6. Porter; 7. Kilmer

Heat 2-1. Beach; 2. Nighswonger; 3. Miller; 4.Wiss; 5.O’Neill; 6. Shikles

Dash- 1. Nighswonger; 2. Campbell; 3. Keeran; 4. Beach; 5. Berry; 6. Miller

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature-1. 9C-Josh Fisher, Jefferson City; 2. 75-Tyler Blank. California; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 5. 24-Casey Shuman, Tempe, AZ; 6. 0-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 7. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 73- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 9. 9S-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 10. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 11. 32D-Darren Langford, Kearney; 12. (DNF) 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 13. (DNF) 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 14. (DNS) Taylor Walton, Odessa

Heat 1- 1. Benson; 2. Fisher, 3. Brown; 4 Smith; 5. Shuman; 6. Rimel; 7. DNS-Walton

Heat 2- 1. Paulus; 2. Blank; 3. S. Wagner; J. Wagner; 5. Daly; 6. Fry; 7. Langford (DNF)

B Modifieds

Feature- 1. 90-Terry Schultz, Sedalia; 2. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 3. C3-Chad Staus, Otterville; 4. 1R-Rylan Gibbs, Osceola

Heat- 1 Schultz, 2. Hall; 3. Gibbs; 4. Staus