Bogucki, Bosma and Hanisch Join Winner’s List at Huset’s Speedway During Huset’s Hall of Fame Night

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 14, 2024) – Scott Bogucki, Brandon Bosma and Craig Hanisch each earned their first feature triumph of the season at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during the Huset’s Hall of Fame Night.

Bogucki swept the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars program as he set quick time during qualifying, won a heat race and captured the main event for his first career victory at the track.

“I can’t thank my guys enough,” he said. “We did a great job and I’m proud for this team. Consistency was key tonight.”

The main event, which went 26 laps because of a caution on the final scheduled lap, was wild as it showcased three official leaders, three red flags and five additional cautions as the race lasted nearly an hour before the checkered flag was waved.

Christopher Thram led the first six laps before Bogucki passed him on the bottom in turn four on Lap 7. Thram got upside down entering turn one on the ensuing lap. Red flags on Lap 15 and Lap 17 were followed by cautions on Lap 19, Lap 21, Lap 25 and twice during a green-white-checkered restart.

Bogucki’s car stumbled on one of the final restarts, which bunched up several drivers behind him with third-running Dusty Zomer, who led Lap 15, and fourth-running Mark Dobmeier crashing. Points leader Kaleb Johnson was also caught up in the incident, but kept his car going. A fuel stop ensued and Bogucki pulled away riding the top groove the final two laps for the win.

“I was running out for four or five laps,” he said after becoming the eighth different division winner in eight races this year. “I was trying to keep the car straight. It started stumbling. It played out how it played out. I’m proud to get the win.”

Ryan Timms posted a runner-up result.

“Scott, he was extremely fast,” he said. “I couldn’t run my car any harder. I couldn’t keep up with him on the starts. Once I got going I could kind of start reeling him in again. I’ll take a second and we’ll go onto the next one.”

Johnson extended his lead in the championship standings with a third-place run following the near crash late in the race.

“I feel like there in the feature we had a fifth-place car, but somehow made it through the mess in turn four,” he said. “I thought I was going to be stalled, but the next thing I knew I hit the gas and kept going. We’ll keep trying our best and hopefully one of these days knock on the door of a win.”

Scott Winters charged from 15 th to fourth and Brendan Mullen recorded a fifth-place finish.

Jacob Hughes and Timms were the other heat race winners besides Bogucki.

Seventh-starting Bosma led the final seven laps to win the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main, which featured three different leaders during the 20-lap race.

Gaige Weldon paced the field for the first five laps before Dusty Ballenger took over the top spot on Lap 6. The first of two cautions occurred on Lap 13 with Bosma executing a slide job in turn three on Lap 14 to grab the lead – a race-winning move that made him the eighth different feature winner in as many races this season.

“It was better to be running second,” he said. “I found the rubber in (turns) three and four and it kept moving down. Dusty slipped up there and it gave me enough room to clear him. We just got lucky to get around him right there.”

Ballenger was the runner up with Trefer Waller placing third. Tyler Rabenberg ended fourth and Shayle Bade was fifth.

Weldon, Cole Vanderheiden and Rabenberg were the heat race winners.

Hanisch led all but the opening lap to score his 33 rd career triumph at Huset’s Speedway during the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature. It marked his first win at the track since July 2016.

“It feels good,” he said. “All we have is motor problems and I think we lost another one tonight, but I wasn’t shutting her down until I seen the checkered flag.”

Billy Prouty powered to the top spot on the opening lap before Hanisch used the bottom groove to his advantage on the second circuit. While Hanisch maintained a comfortable lead, Prouty ran second for most of the race before Dan Jensen and points leader J.J. Zebell both passed him on Lap 16.

Jensen ended second with 10th-starting Zebell placing third. Zach Olivier was fourth and Prouty rounded out the top five.

The heat races were won by Hanisch and Prouty.

Huset’s Speedway showcases four straight nights of racing this week during the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass. It begins on Wednesday with Bargain Barn Tire Center Night featuring the Ben Nothdurft Memorial with the Tri-State Late Models and IMCA Stock Cars. Racing on Thursday features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Tri-State Late Models; Friday features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series; and Saturday is Kwik Star Night featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series.

HUSET’S HALL OF FAME NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 14, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Scott Bogucki (2); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms (3); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 14H-Scott Winters (15); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7); 6. 64-Andy Pake (13); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6); 8. 95-Tyler Drueke (23); 9. 44-Chris Martin (16); 10. 14T-Tim Estenson (9); 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett (20); 12. 22-Riley Goodno (18); 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier (12); 14. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (17); 15. 8-Jacob Hughes (8); 16. (DNF) 3J-Dusty Zomer (4); 17. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (19); 18. (DNF) 45X-Jace Park (10); 19. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga (14); 20. (DNF) 86-Brandon Halverson (21); 21. (DNF) 17G-Lee Goos Jr (11); 22. (DNF) 78-Bill Wagner (25); 23. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (22); 24. (DNF) 09-Matt Juhl (24); 25. (DNF) 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 26. (DNS) 83-Justin Henderson.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 10-Scott Bogucki (4); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (7); 4. 64-Andy Pake (6); 5. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (1); 6. 14H-Scott Winters (5); 7. 86-Brandon Halverson (8); 8. 78-Bill Wagner (9); 9. (DNF) 09-Matt Juhl (3).

Heat 2 – KND SAFETY (8 Laps): 1. 8-Jacob Hughes (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 5. 44-Chris Martin (6); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus (8); 7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (5); 8. 83JR-Sam Henderson (7); 9. (DNS) 83-Justin Henderson.

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (2); 2. 45X-Jace Park (1); 3. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (6); 8. (DNF) 95-Tyler Drueke (7).

Nordica Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.310 (7); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.336 (2); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.344 (3); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.370 (1); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.394 (8); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.412 (16); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.417 (12); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.449 (10); 9. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.589 (20); 10. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.610 (9); 11. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.621 (18); 12. 45X-Jace Park, 00:11.631 (15); 13. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.631 (17); 14. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.676 (11); 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.700 (24); 16. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.702 (4); 17. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.743 (22); 18. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.781 (26); 19. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.827 (21); 20. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.827 (25); 21. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.850 (13); 22. 86-Brandon Halverson, 00:11.942 (5); 23. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.943 (19); 24. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.286 (23); 25. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:12.527 (14); 26. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:12.555 (6).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (1); 2. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (10); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (8); 5. 51-Billy Prouty (2); 6. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 7. 64-Cory Yeigh (9); 8. 40-Tim Dann (12); 9. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 10. 55-John Hoing (11); 11. 83-Nick Janssen (14); 12. 21-Ron Howe (5); 13. 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 14. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (15); 15. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (3).

Fastenal Heat 1 – Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (1); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (8); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (7); 6. 55-John Hoing (5); 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2); 8. 83-Nick Janssen (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 – Midwest Oil (8 Laps): 1. 51-Billy Prouty (1); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (2); 3. 21-Ron Howe (4); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 6. 40-Tim Dann (5); 7. (DNF) 1X-Aaron Foote (3).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 3. 32-Trefer Waller (6); 4. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (3); 5. 03-Shayle Bade (9); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (12); 7. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (16); 8. 45-Monty Ferriera (18); 9. 18-Corbin Erickson (14); 10. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 11. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (5); 12. 17V-Casey Abbas (17); 13. 80P-Jacob Peterson (11); 14. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (15); 15. 14-Nick Barger (10); 16. 12L-John Lambertz (23); 17. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (13); 18. 81-Jared Jansen (22); 19. X-Dylan Waxdahl (19); 20. 62J-Jay Masur (24); 21. 05-Bill Wiese (20); 22. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 23. (DNF) 13G-Gaige Weldon (1); 24. (DNF) 48-Cole Olson (21).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 4. 14-Nick Barger (7); 5. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (4); 6. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 7. (DNF) 48-Cole Olson (2); 8. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (5); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (8); 5. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 6. 17V-Casey Abbas (6); 7. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 8. (DNF) 62J-Jay Masur (1).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 – Vahlco Wheels (8 Laps): 1. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg (2); 2. 32-Trefer Waller (4); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (5); 4. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (3); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (6); 6. 45-Monty Ferriera (1); 7. 05-Bill Wiese (8); 8. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (7).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Scott Bogucki – 1(July 14);Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26); Ryan Timms – 1 (June 16); and Garet Williamson – 1 (July 7)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Craig Hanisch – 1 (July 14); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 14); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass – Wednesday for Bargain Barn Tire Center Night featuring the Ben Nothdurft Memorial with the Tri-State Late Models and IMCA Stock Cars; Thursday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Tri-State Late Models; Friday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series; and Saturday for Kwik Star Night featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series

