Dale McDowell Goes Back-to-Back with Southern Nationals Triumph at I-75 Raceway

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) Going back-to-back with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, Dale McDowell was victorious on Tuesday night at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Dale clicked off the quickest lap overall during the qualifying session to earn the pole position for the 40-lap main event. The Chickamauga, Georgia Hall of Famer then kept his familiar #17m machine out front for the entire 40-lap feature distance to pocket the $7,553 top prize.

McDowell went virtually unchallenged, but did have one scare on lap seventeen when Benji Hicks got sideways directly in front of him – causing Dale to swerve and take evasive action. At the same time, second-running Donald McIntosh had a run on the high side of the race track and sped past to take the point. However, a caution flag flew for Hicks and the pass for the lead was negated.

Aboard the Billy Hicks Racing #79, McIntosh continued his great start to the summer miniseries, as he recorded a strong runner-up performance to stretch out his Southern Nationals point lead. Local favorite Cory Hedgecock, who currently sits second in the series point standings, advanced seven positions to round out the podium in third. Youngster Gavin Cowan picked off ten competitors to nab an impressive fourth place effort, while thirteenth-starting Austin Smith claimed the final spot inside of the top five.

“Well I really didn’t know what was going on behind me on that lap-17 caution, but I’ll tell you what – this old guy is tired,” quipped McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “You had to get up on the wheel – it was a little choppy (from the afternoon rain). But I think we had on a little bit harder tire, so it took us a little bit longer to really get going. I’ve got to really thank Shane, Landon, Sara, Tiff, and all of our great sponsors and supporters!”

Dale, who now has fifteen career Southern Nationals Series wins to his credit, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m comes in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, M&S Motors, Black Rock Enterprises, BSI Well Service, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

A total of 29 Super Late Model entrants descended upon I-75 Raceway on a Tuesday for round four of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series despite the high chance of afternoon storms. Chris Madden smashed the clock in Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps with his fast time of 13.582 seconds, while Dale McDowell came out on top of FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick lap of 13.478 seconds. With the top seven qualifiers in both Group A and Group B transferring directly into the 40-lap main event, Ethan Hunter and Heath Hindman scored the victories in the pair of B-Mains. Stacy Boles, of Clinton, Tennessee, utilized a series provisional to start shotgun on the feature field.

Three DirtCarLift.com caution flags slowed the racing action at the Volunteer State facility. Caleb Gay spun to bring out the first yellow on lap two, while Haiden Cowan slowed on the racetrack to draw the next caution on lap four. The third and final caution flag flew on lap seventeen when Benji Hicks nearly spun in front of the leaders and his driver’s door was exposed to the field. The feature lasted 19 minutes with 12 drivers completing all forty circuits and 18 cars running at the checkers.

The series competitors will enjoy Wednesday off before trekking south to Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia on Thursday, July 18 for the ‘Roscoe Smith Classic.’ Celebrating the racing career of legend Roscoe Smith, the event on Thursday will shell out a $7,544 first place prize. Previous series winners at the Peach State oval include Donald McIntosh (’17), Brandon Overton (’20), Carson Ferguson (’22), and Ashton Winger (’23). More information on the ‘Roscoe Smith Classic’ can be found online by clicking on www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 4 Race Summary

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(1) Dale McDowell $7,553 (2) Donald McIntosh $3,500 (10) Cory Hedgecock $2,000 (14) Gavin Cowan $1,500 (13) Austin Smith $1,200 (9) Ethan Dotson $900 (11) Matt Dooley $700 (3) Ricky Weiss $650 (18) Brandon Overton $600 (16) Heath Hindman $575 (15) Ethan Hunter $550 (7) Tanner English $540 (4) Chris Madden $530 (8) Noah Phillips $520 (17) Caleb Gay $510 (19) Payton Freeman $500 (6) Benji Hicks – $500 (22) Bubba Pollard $500 (20) Kenny Collins $500 (5) Kaede Loudy – $500 (21) Dalton Cook $500 (23) Stacy Boles $500 (12) Haiden Cowan $500

Entries: 29

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-40)

20th Anniversary Lap 20 Leader: Dale McDowell ($200 Bonus)

DirtCarLift.com Caution Flags: 3

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Chris Madden 13.582

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 13.478

Qualifying – Group A (Top Seven Locked Into Feature): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:13.478[13]; 2. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:13.771[2]; 3. 126-Kaede Loudy, 00:13.787[3]; 4. 96-Tanner English, 00:13.868[4]; 5. 2X-Ethan Dotson, 00:13.873[7]; 6. 18-Matt Dooley, 00:13.887[10]; 7. 11-Austin Smith, 00:13.907[14]; 8. 15H-Ethan Hunter, 00:13.986[9]; 9. 17G-Caleb Gay, 00:14.028[1]; 10. 11B-Stacy Boles, 00:14.075[15]; 11. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:14.140[11]; 12. 44D-Dalton Cook, 00:14.287[12]; 13. 1P-Andy Pickelsimer, 00:14.346[6]; 14. 5-Chase Oliver, 00:14.361[8]; 15. (DNS) 1G-Rusty Ballenger

Qualifying – Group B (Top Seven Locked Into Feature): 1. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:13.672[1]; 2. 44-Chris Madden, 00:13.710[2]; 3. 55-Benji Hicks, 00:13.789[9]; 4. 15-Noah Phillips, 00:13.906[11]; 5. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 00:13.917[10]; 6. 14-Haiden Cowan, 00:13.969[8]; 7. 219-Gavin Cowan, 00:13.988[14]; 8. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:14.068[7]; 9. 91-Heath Hindman, 00:14.073[13]; 10. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:14.084[5]; 11. 26-Bubba Pollard, 00:14.088[3]; 12. 12-Jack Franklin, 00:14.308[4]; 13. 3-Steve Smith, 00:15.021[6]; 14. (DNS) 22-Will Roland

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. 15H-Ethan Hunter[1]; 2. 17G-Caleb Gay[2]; 3. F1-Payton Freeman[4]; 4. 44D-Dalton Cook[5]; 5. 5-Chase Oliver[7]; 6. 1P-Andy Pickelsimer[6]; 7. 11B-Stacy Boles[3]; 8. (DNS) 1G-Rusty Ballenger

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. 91-Heath Hindman[2]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 3. 1C-Kenny Collins[1]; 4. 26-Bubba Pollard[4]; 5. 12-Jack Franklin[5]; 6. 3-Steve Smith[6]; 7. (DNS) 22-Will Roland

Series Provisional: Stacy Boles

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Donald McIntosh – 780 Cory Hedgecock – 750 Gavin Cowan – 734 Chris Madden – 728 Benji Hicks – 718 Stacy Boles – 682 Dale McDowell – 592 Brandon Overton – 544 Mike Benedum – 534 Kaede Loudy – 508

* Drivers will drop their worst race following the point finale at Tazewell

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 12 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – DONALD MCINTOSH

Saturday, July 13 – Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA – CHRIS MADDEN

Sunday, July 14 – Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 16 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 18 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $7,544 to win

Friday, July 19 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 20 – Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 21 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 23 – Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC – $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 25 – Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA – $7,553 to win

Friday, July 26 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 27 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – $20,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of our valued marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.