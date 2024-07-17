HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from Shelby County Speedway...

Mike Ruefer’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from Shelby County Speedway – 7/16/24

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIowaShelby County Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Hudson O'Neal - Ricky Thornton, Jr. - Garrett Alberson -- Mike Ruefer photo
33 photos
