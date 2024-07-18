HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaCastrol® FloRacing Night in America Invades Fairbury

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Invades Fairbury

Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Fairbury Speedway’s $20,000-To-Win One For the Road Up Next on July 24

AUSTIN, Texas (July 18, 2024) —Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota invades Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Wednesday, July 24. The miniseries will sanction the fifth annual One For the Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors.

The event serves as an opening act for the weekend’s 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic.

With his podium finish in the last event at Lincoln Speedway on July 8, Jason Feger took the miniseries point lead by three markers over Bobby Pierce with Ricky Thornton Jr. six points removed from the top spot in third.

Garrett Alberson, Myles Moos, Spencer Hughes, Daulton Wilson, Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb Jr., and Carson Ferguson round out the Top 10 in the latest standings.

The program on Wednesday, July 24 is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature. In 2020 Brandon Sheppard took the win and repeated in 2021. Bobby Pierce emerged victorious in both 2022 and 2023.

Grandstand and pit gates open at 9 a.m. CT. The driver’s meeting is at 5:45 p.m. with hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $30 with children (ages 11-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $40 (ages 13-and-up), while kid (ages 12-and-under) are $15..

The Super Late Model tire rule for the Lincoln Speedway event is as follows:
Left Front: Any Hoosier Tire
Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)
Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)
Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse
1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000
Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $100

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.comwww.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.comwww.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Sweeps PA-OH Races With Sharon Speedway Win

NORTHEASTERN HAT TRICK: Bobby Pierce Sweeps PA-OH Races With Sharon Speedway...
Open Wheel Modified News

O’Neil steals Ogilvie spotlight with 33rd USMTS win

Jake O’Neil’s magical month of dirt modified success continued Saturday night...
Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 7/11/24

16 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Bogucki, Bosma and Hanisch Join Winner’s List at Huset’s Speedway During Huset’s Hall of Fame Night

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (July 14, 2024) - Scott...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 7/13/24

9 entries SPRINT CARS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1X-Eddie Gallagher; 2....
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway Results – 7/12/24

Lincoln Speedway Racing Excites Fans On Another Friday Night (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln...
Farmer City Raceway

Farmer City Raceway Results – 7/12/24

7 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. K67-Braiden Keller; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Torgerson Family Keeping Open Wheel, Monster Truck Racing Tradition Alive

OF MIDGETS AND MONSTERS: Torgerson Family Keeping Open Wheel, Monster Truck...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Takes on Spoon River Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Takes on Spoon River Doubleheader LEWISTOWN, IL...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invading Huset’s Speedway

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 18, 2024) – All eyes are on Huset’s Speedway as the...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton, Jr. takes Huset Speedway’s Tri-State Late Model win!

Thornton Jr. and Shryock Top Bargain Barn Tire Center Night at Huset's Speedway to...
Dirt Late Model News

Dale McDowell Goes Back-to-Back with Southern Nationals Triumph at I-75 Raceway

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) Going back-to-back with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series photos from Shelby County Speedway – 7/16/24

©