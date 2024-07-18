Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Invades Fairbury

- Advertisement -

Fairbury Speedway’s $20,000-To-Win One For the Road Up Next on July 24



AUSTIN, Texas (July 18, 2024) —Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota invades Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Wednesday, July 24. The miniseries will sanction the fifth annual One For the Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors.

The event serves as an opening act for the weekend’s 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic.

With his podium finish in the last event at Lincoln Speedway on July 8, Jason Feger took the miniseries point lead by three markers over Bobby Pierce with Ricky Thornton Jr. six points removed from the top spot in third.

Garrett Alberson, Myles Moos, Spencer Hughes, Daulton Wilson, Tyler Erb, Dennis Erb Jr., and Carson Ferguson round out the Top 10 in the latest standings.

The program on Wednesday, July 24 is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature. In 2020 Brandon Sheppard took the win and repeated in 2021. Bobby Pierce emerged victorious in both 2022 and 2023.

Grandstand and pit gates open at 9 a.m. CT. The driver’s meeting is at 5:45 p.m. with hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $30 with children (ages 11-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit passes are $40 (ages 13-and-up), while kid (ages 12-and-under) are $15..

The Super Late Model tire rule for the Lincoln Speedway event is as follows:

Left Front: Any Hoosier Tire

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $100

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.