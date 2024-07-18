Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invading Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 18, 2024) – All eyes are on Huset’s Speedway as the high-banked oval prepares to host the 14th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass, July 17-20.

Over a quarter-million dollars is up for grabs throughout the week.

The action will kick start on Wednesday, July 17 with a complete program for the Tri-State Late Model Series and the IMCA Stock Cars.

Then, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series will take center stage with a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000 to win A-Main both Thursday and Friday.

Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary events, with the combined total determining Saturday’s line-up. The top sixteen drivers in preliminary night points will be locked in to the 80-lap finale, while the balance of the field will have to compete in a B-Main.

Saturday’s 14th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass will pay $53,000 to win, $2,000 to start. The first twenty non-transfers will be eligible to run the non-qualifiers race which pays $2,000 to the winner, and $553 to start.

The Tri-State Late Model Series returns with another full program on Thursday. Then, the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series (SLMR) joins the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Friday and Saturday with a complete program on tap each night.

Huset’s Speedway, carved from a soybean field in 1953, is located between Sioux Falls and Brandon, South Dakota on Highway 11. Take I-90 east of Sioux Falls to exit 406, then go south three miles on SR 11. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, please visit www.husetsspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Jonathan Davenport is second and Devin Moran is third. Hudson O’Neal is now fourth with Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five in the current championship standings.

Drake Troutman is now 15 points ahead of Clay Harris in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, July 18: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Friday, July 19: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Saturday, July 20 – Silver Dollar Nationals: 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $153,000

Saturday, July 20 – Non-Qualifiers Race: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,400, 4. $1,300, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,090, 9. $1,080, 10. $1,070, 11. $1,060, 12. $1,053, 13. $1,053, 14. $853, 15. $753, 16. $553, 17. $553, 18. $553, 19. $553, 20. $553 = $20,427

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) W30s, (92) NLMT4

Previous Silver Dollar Nationals Winners:

2023 – Brandon Sheppard

2022 – Jonathan Davenport

2021 – Kyle Bronson

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Bobby Pierce

2018 – Jonathan Davenport

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Jonathan Davenport

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Brian Birkhofer

2011 – Don O’Neal