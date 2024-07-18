Ricky Thornton, Jr. takes Huset Speedway’s Tri-State Late Model win!

- Advertisement -

Thornton Jr. and Shryock Top Bargain Barn Tire Center Night at Huset’s Speedway to Open 14 th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 17, 2024) – Ricky Thornton Jr. and Kelly Shryock were victorious at Huset’s Speedway on Wednesday during Bargain Barn Tire Center Night, which kicked off the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Thornton Jr. dominated the $6,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial, lapping into the top 10 and winning by more than five seconds to score the triumph during the non-stop, 35-lap RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models main event.

Thornton Jr. chased Bill Leighton for the first 15 laps before threading the needle in traffic with a pass to take the lead on Lap 16. He quickly pulled away and built more than a three-second lead within the next 10 laps before ending the race with a 5.174 second margin of victory.

“I love coming to this place,” he said. “It was pretty awesome. I’m not sure exactly how I could roll the middle like I did. I really didn’t know if I needed to be on the bottom or the top off the get-go. Leighton really took off and I tried to keep pace. I found the middle in (turns) three and four and could stay next to him. It was try not to do something dumb and take myself out after that.”

Leighton posted a runner-up result with Tad Pospisil finishing third. Justin Zeitner hustled from 17 th to fourth and Josh Leonard ended fifth.

Ryan Engels, Leonard, Pospisil, Leighton, Zeitner and Blair Nothdurft each set quick time during their qualifying sessions. Ben Sukup, Leonard, Pospisil, Leighton, Zeitner and Thornton Jr. were the heat race winners. Trevor Anderson and Chris Palsrok both picked up a B Main victory.

Chanse Hollatz led the first 26 laps of the IMCA Dirt Crown Stock Cars $3,000-to-win feature that endured three cautions within the first 10 laps as well as three cautions and a red flag in the final 10 laps. Unfortunately for Hollatz, he was involved in the final caution after he had been passed for the top spot.

Shryock started 10 th and drove into the lead following a late-race caution. He then held off 14th-starting Kyle Vanover during a green-white-checkered finish.

“Chanse is so good on the bottom there,” Shryock said. “The last thing I’d want to do is hit him or move him out of the way and I think that’s what it would have taken. It’s not really an old guy kind of track, but we got up on that cushion and made it happen.”

Jeffrey Larson, who started 13th, rounded out the podium with Dustin Larson placing fourth and Derek Green fifth.

The heat races were won by Damon Murty, Colby Fett, Derek Green and Dylan Fitzpatrick with Jesse Rogotzke claiming the B Main.

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass continues at Huset’s Speedway on Thursday with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series invading the track along with the Tri-State Late Models. The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps slated for 6:30 p.m.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MYRACEPASS NIGHT 1 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 17, 2024) –

RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (1); 2. 24-Bill Leighton (2); 3. 04-Tad Pospisil (5); 4. 62-Justin Zeitner (17); 5. 85-Josh Leonard (3); 6. 37-Scott Ward (10); 7. 76-Blair Nothdurft (11); 8. 26JR-Corey Zeitner (6); 9. 44-Cole Schill (12); 10. 10CO-AJ Diemel (15); 11. 07-Ben Sukup (4); 12. 22-Gary Brown Jr (8); 13. 20-Trevor Anderson (19); 14. 10C-Chad Olsen (21); 15. 1H-Jake Bridge (9); 16. 4J-Lee Grosz (13); 17. 8-Lane Brenden (7); 18. 7X-Jesse Glenz (18); 19. 87-Curt Kranz (16); 20. 15C-Curt Schroeder (14); 21. C5-Chris Palsrok (20); 22. 15M-Shane DeMey (25); 23. 14-Chase Alves (22); 24. 24M-Cody Martin (24); 25. (DNF) 4B-Justin Boomsma (23).

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Trevor Anderson (1); 2. 10C-Chad Olsen (4); 3. 4B-Justin Boomsma (3); 4. 1E-Ryan Engels (11); 5. 71-Mike Benson (2); 6. 07B-Corey Bosma (6); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz (8); 8. 9-Jared Jelsma (10); 9. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (5); 10. (DNF) 27-Tyler Myers (12); 11. (DNF) 10-Junior Coover (7); 12. (DNS) 2C-Carey Umbarger; 13. (DNS) 7C-Benjamin Chukuske.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. C5-Chris Palsrok (4); 2. 14-Chase Alves (1); 3. 24M-Cody Martin (5); 4. 95-Jordan Heiman (7); 5. 1-Nick Beyenhof (2); 6. 15M-Shane DeMey (8); 7. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 8. 91-Gabe Umbarger (10); 9. XA-Alissa Palsrok (3); 10. 4-Keith Schenkel (12); 11. 27X-Jarrett Huus (9); 12. 49-Brock Carlson (11); 13. (DNS) 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz; 14. (DNS) 51-Nate Beyenhof.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Ben Sukup (7); 2. 1H-Jake Bridge (5); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (2); 4. 20-Trevor Anderson (6); 5. 10C-Chad Olsen (3); 6. 10-Junior Coover (4); 7. 9-Jared Jelsma (8); 8. (DNF) 1E-Ryan Engels (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Josh Leonard (1); 2. 44-Cole Schill (2); 3. 15C-Curt Schroeder (3); 4. 71-Mike Benson (5); 5. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (4); 6. 10X-Robert Bitz (7); 7. (DNF) 27-Tyler Myers (6).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil (1); 2. 22-Gary Brown Jr (4); 3. 10CO-AJ Diemel (2); 4. 4B-Justin Boomsma (3); 5. 07B-Corey Bosma (7); 6. 2C-Carey Umbarger (5); 7. (DNS) 7C-Benjamin Chukuske.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Bill Leighton (1); 2. 37-Scott Ward (4); 3. 87-Curt Kranz (2); 4. 14-Chase Alves (3); 5. C5-Chris Palsrok (7); 6. 95-Jordan Heiman (6); 7. 91-Gabe Umbarger (8); 8. (DNF) 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (5).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26JR-Corey Zeitner (1); 2. 8-Lane Brenden (4); 3. 62-Justin Zeitner (7); 4. 1-Nick Beyenhof (2); 5. 24M-Cody Martin (5); 6. 15M-Shane DeMey (3); 7. 49-Brock Carlson (6).

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (2); 2. 76-Blair Nothdurft (1); 3. 7X-Jesse Glenz (3); 4. XA-Alissa Palsrok (4); 5. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 6. 27X-Jarrett Huus (8); 7. 4-Keith Schenkel (6); 8. (DNS) 51-Nate Beyenhof.

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 1E-Ryan Engels, 00:13.348 (8); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:13.369 (2); 3. 10C-Chad Olsen, 00:13.392 (1); 4. 10-Junior Coover, 00:13.504 (6); 5. 1H-Jake Bridge, 00:13.509 (4); 6. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:13.515 (3); 7. 07-Ben Sukup, 00:13.605 (7); 8. 9-Jared Jelsma, 00:14.738 (5).

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 85-Josh Leonard, 00:13.139 (7); 2. 44-Cole Schill, 00:13.644 (3); 3. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:13.747 (1); 4. 14J-Jayke Glanzer, 00:14.103 (2); 5. 71-Mike Benson, 00:14.186 (5); 6. 27-Tyler Myers, 00:14.232 (6); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz, 00:14.405 (4).

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.168 (4); 2. 10CO-AJ Diemel, 00:13.385 (2); 3. 4B-Justin Boomsma, 00:13.619 (3); 4. 22-Gary Brown Jr, 00:13.624 (7); 5. 2C-Carey Umbarger, 00:13.640 (6); 6. 7C-Benjamin Chukuske, 00:14.216 (5); 7. 07B-Corey Bosma, 00:14.298 (1).

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.111 (7); 2. 87-Curt Kranz, 00:13.588 (1); 3. 14-Chase Alves, 00:13.770 (2); 4. 37-Scott Ward, 00:13.788 (3); 5. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz, 00:13.843 (4); 6. 95-Jordan Heiman, 00:13.879 (8); 7. C5-Chris Palsrok, 00:13.975 (6); 8. 91-Gabe Umbarger, 00:14.114 (5).

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 26JR-Corey Zeitner, 00:13.323 (7); 2. 1-Nick Beyenhof, 00:13.602 (5); 3. 15M-Shane DeMey, 00:13.651 (4); 4. 8-Lane Brenden, 00:13.808 (2); 5. 24M-Cody Martin, 00:13.914 (3); 6. 49-Brock Carlson, 00:14.919 (1); 7. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:19.779 (6).

Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 76-Blair Nothdurft, 00:13.220 (5); 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.329 (7); 3. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:13.883 (3); 4. XA-Alissa Palsrok, 00:13.942 (1); 5. 34K-Colby Klaassen, 00:13.958 (4); 6. 4-Keith Schenkel, 00:15.069 (6); 7. (DNS) 51-Nate Beyenhof.

IMCA Dirt Crown Stock Cars

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 3-Kelly Shryock (10); 2. 19-Kyle Vanover (14); 3. 7L-Jeffrey Larson (13); 4. 5L-Dustin Larson (9); 5. 32-Derek Green (6); 6. 99D-Damon Murty (5); 7. 00X-Johnny Spaw (7); 8. XXX-Jesse Rogotzke (17); 9. 22-Tanner Allen (21); 10. 66Z-Elijah Zevenbergen (12); 11. 19R-Dustin Reeh (20); 12. (DNF) 6-Chanse Hollatz (1); 13. (DNF) 63-Mike Nichols (23); 14. (DNF) 82-Dylan Fitzpatrick (3); 15. (DNF) 980-Kaden Woodie (15); 16. (DNF) 4A-Chase Alves (18); 17. (DNF) 4-Jackson Mulder (16); 18. (DNF) 80-Josh Bonnstetter (4); 19. (DNF) 69-Cadyn Wessels (22); 20. (DNF) 00-Colby Fett (11); 21. (DNF) 99X-Dallon Murty (24); 22. (DNF) 94-Todd Gereau (2); 23. (DNF) 44-Kipp DeGroot (19); 24. (DNF) 72H-Miciah Hidlebaugh (8).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. XXX-Jesse Rogotzke (3); 2. 4A-Chase Alves (4); 3. 44-Kipp DeGroot (6); 4. 19R-Dustin Reeh (1); 5. 22-Tanner Allen (11); 6. 69-Cadyn Wessels (5); 7. 87-Curt Lund (10); 8. 63-Mike Nichols (9); 9. 22N-Gage Noyes (7); 10. F1-Levi Feltman (15); 11. 10W-Brady Wenzlaff (13); 12. 99X-Dallon Murty (18); 13. 96-Jason Rold (14); 14. 7-Joey Jaton (16); 15. 12L-Wyatt Luke (12); 16. (DNF) 5G-Tim Gonska (8); 17. (DNF) 25A-Andrea McCain (17); 18. (DNF) 17-Austin Brands (2).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99D-Damon Murty (2); 2. 72H-Miciah Hidlebaugh (1); 3. 3-Kelly Shryock (5); 4. 7L-Jeffrey Larson (7); 5. 19R-Dustin Reeh (3); 6. 69-Cadyn Wessels (9); 7. 63-Mike Nichols (8); 8. (DNF) 25A-Andrea McCain (4); 9. (DNF) 99X-Dallon Murty (6).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Colby Fett (2); 2. 6-Chanse Hollatz (1); 3. 00X-Johnny Spaw (3); 4. 19-Kyle Vanover (6); 5. 17-Austin Brands (4); 6. 44-Kipp DeGroot (8); 7. 87-Curt Lund (7); 8. 10W-Brady Wenzlaff (9); 9. F1-Levi Feltman (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Derek Green (4); 2. 66Z-Elijah Zevenbergen (2); 3. 94-Todd Gereau (1); 4. 980-Kaden Woodie (7); 5. XXX-Jesse Rogotzke (3); 6. 22N-Gage Noyes (5); 7. 22-Tanner Allen (8); 8. 96-Jason Rold (6).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 82-Dylan Fitzpatrick (2); 2. 80-Josh Bonnstetter (1); 3. 5L-Dustin Larson (5); 4. 4-Jackson Mulder (8); 5. 4A-Chase Alves (6); 6. 5G-Tim Gonska (3); 7. 12L-Wyatt Luke (7); 8. (DNF) 7-Joey Jaton (4).

UP NEXT –

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass – Thursday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models; Friday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series; and Saturday for Kwik Star Night featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.