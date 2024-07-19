HomeOhioEldora SpeedwayDavid Gravel earns his first crown jewel victory at Eldora & collects...

David Gravel earns his first crown jewel victory at Eldora & collects the $100,000 paycheck!

OhioEldora SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsHigh Limit Series

Published on

By jdearing
David Gravel - Jim DenHamer photo
- Advertisement -

Nobody loves cashing in a Kubota High Limit Racing payday more than a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver, and they did it again in Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway.

The $100,000-to-win, 40-lap Feature was chaotic from start-to-finish with drama and misfortune coming at frontrunners from green-to-checkered.

Tyler Courtney had a flat tire running second, James McFadden suffered another flat inside the top-five, then Jacob Allen’s ignition box failed while in fifth-from-21st, then Giovanni Scelzi flipped while leading with seven to go, and the final domino was Kyle Larson’s #57 slowing while in second in the last laps.

Officially, Giovanni Scelzi led the opening 33 laps and David Gravel controlled the final seven circuits – holding off Larson, then Donny Schatz on a green-white-checkered to earn his biggest payday ever at Eldora Speedway with his seventh win at “The Big E.”

It’s his second-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing, previously cashing $50,000 at Lernerville Speedway last fall and now $100,000 tonight at Eldora – which is the highest-paying race in all of Sprint Car Racing this year, to date.

For the Big Game Motorsports #2 team, Thursday’s triumph is their 11th victory of the 2024 season and they become the 11th different winners with Kubota High Limit Racing this year.

For the second-straight night, Donny Schatz finished runner-up in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15. This time, his second-place finish netted a $25,000 payday.

Brad Sweet rounded out the podium and led the High Rollers contingent with a third-place run worth $15,000 aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

Closing out the top-five was Justin Peck and Buch Motorsports with a $12,500 check in fourth-place, and hard-charging Rico Abreu into fifth-from-20th to earn $10,000 for the #24 team.

Finishing out the top-10 on Thursday night was Brent Marks, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, and James McFadden.

RACE RESULTS

EVENT BOX SCORE

Heat #1 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 2. 83-James McFadden[3]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 5. 2KS-Chase Randall[6]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[9]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]; 9. 50YR-Gary Taylor[8]; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]; 11. 28-Brian Paulaus[11]

Heat #2 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 1s-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[6]; 6. 1k-Kelby Watt[5]; 7. 3z-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 8. 70-Kraig Kinser[8]; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs[10]

Heat #3 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen[5]; 5. 45-Landon Brooks[8]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[10]; 7. 25-Daison Pursley[7]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 10. 11-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

Heat #4 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[4]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch[3]; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]; 8. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[9]; 9. 2MD-Darin Naida[10]; 10. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

Heat #5 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 3. 9P-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 8-Cory Eliason[4]; 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 7. 49X-Tim Shaffer[8]; 8. 23J-Cale Thomas[7]; 9. 55T-McKenna Haase[9]; 10. 70M-Henry Malcuit[10]

Heat #6 – (8)Laps – Top 3 Transfer
1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 4. 21-Brian Brown[4]; 5. 14-Corey Day[6]; 6. 23B-Devon Borden[7]; 7. 55-Chris Windom[9]; 8. 16T-Cole Macedo[8]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]; 10. 10-Scott Bogucki[10]

C Feature – (40)Laps – Top 8 Transfer
1. 25-Daison Pursley[3]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer[5]; 5. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[9]; 7. 55-Chris Windom[6]; 8. 23J-Cale Thomas[11]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[14]; 10. 9-Kasey Kahne[17]; 11. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]; 12. 50YR-Gary Taylor[12]; 13. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[10]; 14. 29-Logan McCandless[21]; 15. 81-Lee Jacobs[19]; 16. 25R-Jordan Ryan[18]; 17. 2MD-Darin Naida[15]; 18. 55T-McKenna Haase[16]; 19. 28-Brian Paulaus[24]; 20. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]; 21. 70-Kraig Kinser[13]; 22. 11-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]; 23. 70M-Henry Malcuit[22]; 24. 10-Scott Bogucki[23]

B-Feature – (15)Laps – Top 4 Transfer
1. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 8-Cory Eliason[4]; 4. 55V-Kerry Madsen[2]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise[11]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[13]; 7. 45-Landon Brooks[8]; 8. 14-Corey Day[10]; 9. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 10. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]; 11. 23J-Cale Thomas[24]; 12. 1K-Kelby Watt[12]; 13. 5T-Ryan Timms[22]; 14. 2KS-Chase Randall[6]; 15. 25-Daison Pursley[17]; 16. 88-Tanner Thorson[18]; 17. 99-Skylar Gee[7]; 18. 21H-Brady Bacon[21]; 19. 24D-Danny Sams III[19]; 20. 32-Bryce Lucius[14]; 21. 23B-Devon Borden[16]; 22. 27-Emerson Axsom[15]; 23. 49X-Tim Shaffer[20]; 24. 55-Chris Windom[23]

A-Feature – (40)Laps
1. 2-David Gravel[4]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[6]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[9]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[20]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[18]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]; 9. 41-Carson Macedo[12]; 10. 83-James McFadden[7]; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen[21]; 12. 5-Spencer Bayston[14]; 13. 8-Cory Eliason[23]; 14. 39M-Anthony Macri[13]; 15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 16. 9P-Parker Price Miller[17]; 17. 101-Kalib Henry[15]; 18. 23-Garet Williamson[22]; 19. 42-Sye Lynch[19]; 20. 57-Kyle Larson[2]; 21. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 22. 87-Aaron Reutzel[11]; 23. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[16]; 24. 55V-Kerry Madsen[24]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Victory Spells Relief: Grant Grabs First USAC Midget Win of ’24 at Jeff. Co.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Fairbury, Nebraska (July 12, 2024)………By the...
Eldora Speedway

Logan Schuchart & Giovanni Scelzi take feature wins at Eldora Speedway’s Double Down Duals!

Group A Heat #1 – (10)Laps – Top 5 Transfer 1. 32-Bryce Lucius;...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Wins 25th World of Outlaws Feature at Sharon Speedway

SHARON SMOOTH: Bobby Pierce Wins 25th World of Outlaws Feature at...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton, Jr. takes Huset Speedway’s Tri-State Late Model win!

Thornton Jr. and Shryock Top Bargain Barn Tire Center Night at...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 7/13/24

9 entries SPRINT CARS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1X-Eddie Gallagher; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Donald McIntosh Starts Southern Nationals in Winning Fashion at Beckley Motor Speedway

(MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA) Seeking his second career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Shelby County Speedway’s SLMR Late Models – 7/13/24

Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger Wins 30th DIRTcar Summer Nationals Feature in 2024 Finale at Sycamore

THE BIG 3-0: Jason Feger Wins 30th Hell Tour Feature in...

RELATED ARTICLES

Eldora Speedway

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Jokers Jackpot – 7/18/24

Illinois

Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Takes on Spoon River Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Takes on Spoon River Doubleheader LEWISTOWN, IL...
Eldora Speedway

Logan Schuchart & Giovanni Scelzi take feature wins at Eldora Speedway’s Double Down Duals!

Group A Heat #1 – (10)Laps – Top 5 Transfer 1. 32-Bryce Lucius; 2. 15-Donny Schatz;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Stars, Keys & Hutch: 7 Storylines for USAC Silver Crown’s Salt City 100

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Hutchinson, Kansas (July 17, 2024)………When’s the last time you...
Eldora Speedway

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Double Down Duals – 7/17/24

©