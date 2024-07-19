David Gravel earns his first crown jewel victory at Eldora & collects the $100,000 paycheck!

Nobody loves cashing in a Kubota High Limit Racing payday more than a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver, and they did it again in Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway.

The $100,000-to-win, 40-lap Feature was chaotic from start-to-finish with drama and misfortune coming at frontrunners from green-to-checkered.

Tyler Courtney had a flat tire running second, James McFadden suffered another flat inside the top-five, then Jacob Allen’s ignition box failed while in fifth-from-21st, then Giovanni Scelzi flipped while leading with seven to go, and the final domino was Kyle Larson’s #57 slowing while in second in the last laps.

Officially, Giovanni Scelzi led the opening 33 laps and David Gravel controlled the final seven circuits – holding off Larson, then Donny Schatz on a green-white-checkered to earn his biggest payday ever at Eldora Speedway with his seventh win at “The Big E.”

It’s his second-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing, previously cashing $50,000 at Lernerville Speedway last fall and now $100,000 tonight at Eldora – which is the highest-paying race in all of Sprint Car Racing this year, to date.

For the Big Game Motorsports #2 team, Thursday’s triumph is their 11th victory of the 2024 season and they become the 11th different winners with Kubota High Limit Racing this year.

For the second-straight night, Donny Schatz finished runner-up in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15. This time, his second-place finish netted a $25,000 payday.

Brad Sweet rounded out the podium and led the High Rollers contingent with a third-place run worth $15,000 aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

Closing out the top-five was Justin Peck and Buch Motorsports with a $12,500 check in fourth-place, and hard-charging Rico Abreu into fifth-from-20th to earn $10,000 for the #24 team.

Finishing out the top-10 on Thursday night was Brent Marks, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, and James McFadden.