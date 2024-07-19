Pierce and Pospisil Dominate Round 2 of 14 th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 18, 2024) – Bobby Pierce and Tad Pospisil scored victories at Huset’s Speedway on Thursday during Night 2 of the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Pierce led all 40 laps to capture the $10,000-to-win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event during the opening preliminary night of the event that culminates on Saturday with a $53,000-to-win finale.

Pierce powered to the lead on the opening lap ahead of polesitter Daulton Wilson. Brandon Sheppard drove by Wilson for the runner-up position on Lap 4 and chased Pierce throughout the race, getting as close as a couple of car lengths multiple times. The lone caution of the race was on Lap 24. Pierce was strong on the restart and until the checkered flag was waved as he won by 2.224 seconds.

Sheppard, who won the event last year, placed second with Wilson finishing third. Devin Moran topped Hudson O’Neal in a battle for fourth place that featured several passes back and forth throughout the race.

Wilson set quick time during qualifying before he won a heat race. Pierce and Moran were also heat race winners.

Pospisil swept the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models program, setting quick time in his group before winning a heat race and the 30-lap A Main.

Pospisil led the distance of the feature with Bill Leighton staying close during the final 10 laps after multiple cautions during the middle of the race.

Justin Zeitner rounded out the podium after starting 11 th with Jesse Glenz ending fourth and Cole Schill fifth.

Gary Brown Jr., Josh Leonard, Glenz, Nick Beyenhof and Pospisil each set quick time during their qualifying group. The heat races were won by Leighton, Leonard, Glenz, Beyenhof and Pospisil. Shane DeMey and Corey Zeitner both captured a B Main triumph.

Night 3 of the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass is Friday at Huset’s Speedway with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series in action. The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps slated for 6:30 p.m.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MYRACEPASS NIGHT 2 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 18, 2024) –

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

SDN A-Main – Night 1 (40 Laps): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce (2); 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard (4); 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson (1); 4. 99-Devin Moran (3); 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal (6); 6. 1-Tim McCreadie (5); 7. 7T-Drake Troutman (7); 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport (8); 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (10); 10. 93F-Carson Ferguson (9); 11. 1T-Tyler Erb (15); 12. 7-Ross Robinson (11); 13. 25C-Chad Simpson (14); 14. 76N-Blair Nothdurft (17); 15. 157-Mike Marlar (18); 16. 20-Jimmy Owens (13); 17. 58-Garrett Alberson (24); 18. 111-Max Blair (19); 19. 17SS-Brenden Smith (12); 20. 6-Clay Harris (21); 21. 15C-Curt Schroeder (23); 22. 07-Ben Sukup (22); 23. 99B-Boom Briggs (16); 24. 93-Cory Lawler (20); 25. 10-Junior Coover (25).

Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson (1); 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard (3); 3. 7T-Drake Troutman (2); 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (4); 5. 20-Jimmy Owens (6); 6. 99B-Boom Briggs (5); 7. 111-Max Blair (7); 8. 07-Ben Sukup (8); 9. 10-Junior Coover (9).

Summit Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce (1); 2. 1-Tim McCreadie (2); 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport (3); 4. 7-Ross Robinson (4); 5. 25C-Chad Simpson (6); 6. 76N-Blair Nothdurft (5); 7. 93-Cory Lawler (7); 8. 15C-Curt Schroeder (8).

Earnhardt Technologies Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran (1); 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal (2); 3. 93F-Carson Ferguson (4); 4. 17SS-Brenden Smith (8); 5. 1T-Tyler Erb (6); 6. 157-Mike Marlar (5); 7. 6-Clay Harris (7); 8. 58-Garrett Alberson (3).

Qualifying: 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.495 (19); 2. 32P-Bobby Pierce, 00:13.496 (4); 3. 99-Devin Moran, 00:13.604 (16); 4. 7T-Drake Troutman, 00:13.625 (14); 5. 1-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.634 (23); 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.683 (11); 7. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.689 (17); 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:13.713 (25); 9. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.740 (20); 10. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.769 (13); 11. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.815 (2); 12. 93F-Carson Ferguson, 00:13.840 (6); 13. 99B-Boom Briggs, 00:13.846 (24); 14. 76N-Blair Nothdurft, 00:13.904 (21); 15. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.996 (3); 16. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:14.044 (9); 17. 25C-Chad Simpson, 00:14.061 (8); 18. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.107 (12); 19. 111-Max Blair, 00:14.131 (15); 20. 93-Cory Lawler, 00:14.144 (22); 21. 6-Clay Harris, 00:14.148 (7); 22. 07-Ben Sukup, 00:14.232 (18); 23. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:14.433 (5); 24. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:14.564 (1); 25. 10-Junior Coover, 00:14.898 (10).

RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil (2); 2. 24-Bill Leighton (5); 3. 62-Justin Zeitner (11); 4. 7X-Jesse Glenz (4); 5. 44-Cole Schill (6); 6. 24M-Cody Martin (15); 7. 51-Nate Beyenhof (8); 8. 1#-Nick Beyenhof (1); 9. 4J-Lee Grosz (7); 10. 20-Trevor Anderson (9); 11. 1H-Jake Bridge (13); 12. 45R-Dyllan Ricks (19); 13. C5-Chris Palsrok (23); 14. 37-Scott Ward (10); 15. 14-Chase Alves (25); 16. 10C-Chad Olsen (24); 17. 15M-Shane DeMey (21); 18. 91-Gabe Umbarger (18); 19. 49-Brock Carlson (20); 20. (DNF) 85-Josh Leonard (3); 21. (DNF) 10CO-Charlie Olsen (14); 22. (DNF) 87-Curt Kranz (12); 23. (DNF) 95-Jordan Heiman (17); 24. (DNF) 26JR-Corey Zeitner (22); 25. (DNF) 1-Ryan Engels (16).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 15M-Shane DeMey (3); 2. C5-Chris Palsrok (4); 3. 14-Chase Alves (6); 4. 27M-Tyler Myers (2); 5. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (5); 6. 4K-Keith Schenkel (9); 7. 27-Jarrett Huus (7); 8. 34K-Colby Klaassen (11); 9. 9J-Jared Jelsma (8); 10. (DNF) 4-Justin Boomsma (1); 11. (DNS) 22-Gary Brown Jr.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 26JR-Corey Zeitner (1); 2. 10C-Chad Olsen (4); 3. 71-Mike Benson (3); 4. 07B-Corey Bosma (5); 5. 2C-Carey Umbarger (6); 6. 8-Lane Brenden (9); 7. XA-Alissa Palsrok (2); 8. 10X-Robert Bitz (7); 9. 41-Chad Graves (10); 10. 44L-Kevin Larson (8).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Bill Leighton (2); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 3. 62-Justin Zeitner (3); 4. 1-Ryan Engels (5); 5. 4-Justin Boomsma (6); 6. C5-Chris Palsrok (8); 7. 14-Chase Alves (7); 8. (DNF) 22-Gary Brown Jr (1); 9. (DNS) 34K-Colby Klaassen.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Josh Leonard (1); 2. 51-Nate Beyenhof (4); 3. 87-Curt Kranz (2); 4. 95-Jordan Heiman (5); 5. 27M-Tyler Myers (7); 6. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz (3); 7. 27-Jarrett Huus (6); 8. 4K-Keith Schenkel (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Jesse Glenz (1); 2. 44-Cole Schill (2); 3. 1H-Jake Bridge (4); 4. 91-Gabe Umbarger (3); 5. 15M-Shane DeMey (5); 6. 71-Mike Benson (6); 7. 9J-Jared Jelsma (7); 8. 44L-Kevin Larson (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1#-Nick Beyenhof (1); 2. 20-Trevor Anderson (2); 3. 10CO-Charlie Olsen (3); 4. 45R-Dyllan Ricks (7); 5. 26JR-Corey Zeitner (5); 6. 10C-Chad Olsen (8); 7. 2C-Carey Umbarger (6); 8. 8-Lane Brenden (4).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil (1); 2. 37-Scott Ward (2); 3. 24M-Cody Martin (3); 4. 49-Brock Carlson (4); 5. XA-Alissa Palsrok (5); 6. 07B-Corey Bosma (6); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz (7); 8. 41-Chad Graves (8).

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 22-Gary Brown Jr, 00:13.606 (4); 2. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.673 (5); 3. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:13.805 (6); 4. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:13.826 (8); 5. 1-Ryan Engels, 00:13.895 (9); 6. 4-Justin Boomsma, 00:14.151 (1); 7. 14-Chase Alves, 00:14.177 (3); 8. C5-Chris Palsrok, 00:14.289 (7); 9. 34K-Colby Klaassen, 00:14.378 (2).

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 85-Josh Leonard, 00:13.897 (1); 2. 87-Curt Kranz, 00:13.927 (2); 3. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz, 00:14.069 (5); 4. 51-Nate Beyenhof, 00:14.141 (7); 5. 95-Jordan Heiman, 00:14.330 (3); 6. 27-Jarrett Huus, 00:14.720 (8); 7. 27M-Tyler Myers, 00:14.771 (6); 8. 4K-Keith Schenkel, 00:14.916 (4).

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:13.853 (3); 2. 44-Cole Schill, 00:14.335 (4); 3. 91-Gabe Umbarger, 00:14.351 (1); 4. 1H-Jake Bridge, 00:14.357 (7); 5. 15M-Shane DeMey, 00:14.422 (5); 6. 71-Mike Benson, 00:14.824 (6); 7. 9J-Jared Jelsma, 00:14.894 (2); 8. 44L-Kevin Larson, 00:14.899 (8).

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 1#-Nick Beyenhof, 00:14.216 (2); 2. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:14.313 (1); 3. 10CO-Charlie Olsen, 00:14.450 (8); 4. 8-Lane Brenden, 00:14.460 (5); 5. 26JR-Corey Zeitner, 00:14.472 (3); 6. 2C-Carey Umbarger, 00:14.672 (6); 7. 45R-Dyllan Ricks, 00:14.954 (4); 8. 10C-Chad Olsen, 00:14.959 (7).

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.918 (3); 2. 37-Scott Ward, 00:14.102 (4); 3. 24M-Cody Martin, 00:14.504 (1); 4. 49-Brock Carlson, 00:14.595 (2); 5. XA-Alissa Palsrok, 00:15.055 (5); 6. 07B-Corey Bosma, 00:15.352 (7); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz, 00:15.757 (6); 8. 41-Chad Graves, 00:16.462 (8).

UP NEXT –

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass – Friday featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series; and Saturday for Kwik Star Night featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.