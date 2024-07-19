Trio of Top Tens for Dennis Erb, Jr. on World of Outlaws Trail; Three More Races this Weekend

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series took the #28 team to the states of Pennsylvania and Ohio from July 11-13 for a trio of pivotal point battles. The tripleheader kicked off last Thursday night at the sprawling Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Dennis Erb, Jr. finished fifth in his heat race and second in his B-Main to earn the right to start nineteenth on the grid in the $15,000 to win ‘Billy Winn Classic.’ Dennis was then on the move early and often in the 45-lap main event and ultimately blitzed past thirteen competitors on his way to a strong sixth place effort.

Next up was the annual ‘Battle at the Border’ at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, which kicked off on Friday with a $10,000 to win shootout. Dennis placed second in his heat race prior to nabbing a solid tenth place performance in the 40-lap feature. With a $15,000 top prize up for grabs in Saturday’s weekend finale at Sharon, Dennis once again ran second in his heat race and later redrew the pole position for the 50-lap headliner.

After leading the first two circuits, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace slipped back to sixth in the final rundown to trail only winner Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, Ryan Gustin, Brian Shirley, and Kyle Bronson. He still finds himself eighth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the ‘Battle at the Border.’ Full results can be found online at www.woolms.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing has three more events on their radar over the next four days in the states of Illinois and Missouri. Up first will be a stop at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois tonight, July 18 for a rain-postponed $6,000 to win DIRTcar Summer Nationals program. After taking Friday off for scheduled maintenance to his transporter, Dennis will return to action over the weekend in a pair of $5,000 to win MARS Racing Series throwdowns. The Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri will preside over the action on Saturday, while Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois will wrap up the weekend on Sunday. More information on each of these shows can be accessed online by clicking on www.dirtcarsummernationals.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com