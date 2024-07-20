Pierce and Zeitner Pocket Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass Preliminary Triumphs at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 19, 2024) – Bobby Pierce and Justin Zeitner earned feature victories on Friday at Huset’s Speedway during Round 3 of the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Pierce swept the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series preliminary night as he set quick time during qualifying before he won a heat race and led all 40 laps of the $10,000-to-win main event. It marked the second straight night Pierce has led the distance of the feature, this time winning by 0.615 seconds.

Pierce enters the $53,000-to-win finale on Saturday as the high-points driver to earn the pole position for the 80-lap main event.

“It’s going to be a fun race,” he said. “The track has been pretty fast. I’d imagine it will be somewhat like that to start the race. Awesome, awesome race car. I’m very happy with it.”

Pierce pulled out to the early lead on Friday before he faced five cautions within the first half of the feature.

“It’s very tough because when it’s early in the race like that you’re counting the laps,” he said. “I guess you start thinking probably too much. I felt more comfortable on the bottom tonight. When I had to move up I didn’t feel as comfortable as last night.”

Pierce was stout on each restart and overcame a near incident in the waning laps as he dramatically slowed after sliding into the wall in turns three and four with seven laps remaining.

“It woke me up, that’s for sure,” he said. “It was getting pretty choppy on entrance to (turn) three. I was stuck for a second and didn’t think I was ever going to get out.”

Devin Moran closed to within a few car lengths after the moment, but Pierce maintained the top spot. Moran was the runner up with Tim McCreadie finishing third. Daulton Wilson was fourth and Ricky Thornton Jr. rounded out the top five.

Garrett Alberson and Blair Nothdurft joined Pierce as heat race winners.

Zeitner charged from 11 th and led the second half of the 30-lap Malvern Bank SLMR Series feature, which showcased three different leaders.

Kyle Berck paced the field for the first three laps before Bill Leighton muscled into the top spot on Lap 4. Leighton led for the next 10 laps before he slid into a stopped car in turn two. Berck inherited the lead for the restart, but three laps later Zeitner used the top groove to rocket into first place. He then held on during a pair of late-race cautions for the triumph.

Andrew Kosiski garnered a second-place result with Berck placing third. Leighton rallied to finish fourth and 13th-starting Dylan Sillman ended fifth.

Leighton and Kosiski each set quick time in their qualifying groups before the heat races were won by Lee Grosz, Darrel DeFrance, JC Wyman and Trevor Anderson. Charlie McKenna was the B Main winner.

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass finale is Saturday during Kwik Star Night with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series encompassing the racing program. The main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MYRACEPASS NIGHT 3 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 19, 2024) –

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

SDN A-Main – Night 2 (40 Laps): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce (1); 2. 99-Devin Moran (5); 3. 1-Tim McCreadie (4); 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson (6); 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (10); 6. B5-Brandon Sheppard (13); 7. 58-Garrett Alberson (2); 8. 76N-Blair Nothdurft (3); 9. 17SS-Brenden Smith (8); 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal (15); 11. 25C-Chad Simpson (9); 12. 93F-Carson Ferguson (18); 13. 111-Max Blair (14); 14. 49-Jonathan Davenport (22); 15. 1T-Tyler Erb (20); 16. 20-Jimmy Owens (7); 17. 99B-Boom Briggs (16); 18. 6-Clay Harris (17); 19. 93-Cory Lawler (25); 20. 07-Ben Sukup (23); 21. 10-Junior Coover (24); 22. 15C-Curt Schroeder (19); 23. 7-Ross Robinson (11); 24. 157-Mike Marlar (26); 25. 37-Scott Ward (21); 26. 7T-Drake Troutman (12).

Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce (1); 2. 1-Tim McCreadie (4); 3. 20-Jimmy Owens (2); 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (5); 5. B5-Brandon Sheppard (3); 6. 99B-Boom Briggs (6); 7. 93F-Carson Ferguson (8); 8. 37-Scott Ward (7); 9. 10-Junior Coover (9).

Summit Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson (1); 2. 99-Devin Moran (2); 3. 17SS-Brenden Smith (5); 4. 7-Ross Robinson (3); 5. 111-Max Blair (7); 6. 157-Mike Marlar (4); 7. 15C-Curt Schroeder (9); 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport (6); 9. (DNS) 93-Cory Lawler.

Earnhardt Technologies Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 76N-Blair Nothdurft (1); 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson (3); 3. 25C-Chad Simpson (2); 4. 7T-Drake Troutman (5); 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal (7); 6. 6-Clay Harris (4); 7. 1T-Tyler Erb (6); 8. 07-Ben Sukup (8).

Qualifying: 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce, 00:12.802 (6); 2. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:12.969 (7); 3. 76N-Blair Nothdurft, 00:13.021 (15); 4. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:13.085 (10); 5. 99-Devin Moran, 00:13.097 (14); 6. 25C-Chad Simpson, 00:13.122 (2); 7. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.188 (22); 8. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.194 (3); 9. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.203 (4); 10. 1-Tim McCreadie, 00:13.205 (5); 11. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.251 (16); 12. 6-Clay Harris, 00:13.252 (9); 13. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:13.305 (8); 14. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:13.306 (12); 15. 7T-Drake Troutman, 00:13.319 (18); 16. 99B-Boom Briggs, 00:13.397 (21); 17. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:13.404 (26); 18. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:13.524 (17); 19. 37-Scott Ward, 00:13.534 (1); 20. 111-Max Blair, 00:13.557 (11); 21. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.566 (25); 22. 93F-Carson Ferguson, 00:13.655 (24); 23. 93-Cory Lawler, 00:13.717 (20); 24. 07-Ben Sukup, 00:13.799 (13); 25. 10-Junior Coover, 00:13.921 (23); 26. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:14.037 (19).

Malvern Bank SLMR Series

Kosiski Auto Parts A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 62-Justin Zeitner (11); 2. 53-Andrew Kosiski (5); 3. 14-Kyle Berck (2); 4. 24-Bill Leighton (6); 5. 35D-Dylan Sillman (13); 6. 22-Charlie McKenna (17); 7. 52-Brian Kosiski (14); 8. 32C-Chad Holladay (3); 9. 10T-Jeff Tharp (18); 10. 91-Gabe Umbarger (1); 11. 20-Trevor Anderson (10); 12. 4-JC Wyman (4); 13. 44-Troy Daly (21); 14. 99D-Darrel DeFrance (16); 15. 76-Zach Zeitner (15); 16. 76H-Jason Hahne (12); 17. 2C-Carey Umbarger (19); 18. 1-Jake Bridge (24); 19. 04-Tad Pospisil (8); 20. 4J-Lee Grosz (9); 21. 85-Josh Leonard (7); 22. 27-Tyler Myers (22); 23. 24M-Cody Martin (20); 24. 56-Chris Spieker (23).

Predator Custom Trailers B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Charlie McKenna (2); 2. 10T-Jeff Tharp (3); 3. 2C-Carey Umbarger (5); 4. 24M-Cody Martin (4); 5. 44-Troy Daly (7); 6. 27-Tyler Myers (10); 7. 87-Curt Kranz (1); 8. 1-Jake Bridge (8); 9. 10X-Robert Bitz (11); 10. 7X-Jesse Glenz (6); 11. 56-Chris Spieker (9); 12. 15M-Shane DeMey (12).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (2); 2. 24-Bill Leighton (6); 3. 35D-Dylan Sillman (3); 4. 04-Tad Pospisil (5); 5. 87-Curt Kranz (4); 6. 1-Jake Bridge (7); 7. 56-Chris Spieker (1).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99D-Darrel DeFrance (1); 2. 32C-Chad Holladay (4); 3. 14-Kyle Berck (5); 4. 10T-Jeff Tharp (3); 5. 85-Josh Leonard (6); 6. 7X-Jesse Glenz (2); 7. 15M-Shane DeMey (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-JC Wyman (5); 2. 91-Gabe Umbarger (4); 3. 53-Andrew Kosiski (6); 4. 22-Charlie McKenna (3); 5. 44-Troy Daly (1); 6. 2C-Carey Umbarger (2); 7. 27-Tyler Myers (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Trevor Anderson (2); 2. 24M-Cody Martin (1); 3. 76-Zach Zeitner (3); 4. 52-Brian Kosiski (4); 5. 76H-Jason Hahne (5); 6. 62-Justin Zeitner (6); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz (7).

Qualifying 1: 1. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.342 (6); 2. 85-Josh Leonard, 00:13.466 (4); 3. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.481 (12); 4. 14-Kyle Berck, 00:13.514 (11); 5. 87-Curt Kranz, 00:13.524 (13); 6. 32C-Chad Holladay, 00:13.545 (14); 7. 35D-Dylan Sillman, 00:13.559 (1); 8. 10T-Jeff Tharp, 00:13.652 (3); 9. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:13.691 (2); 10. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:13.710 (8); 11. 56-Chris Spieker, 00:13.770 (7); 12. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 00:13.789 (10); 13. 1-Jake Bridge, 00:13.810 (9); 14. 15M-Shane DeMey, 00:13.811 (5).

Qualifying 2: 1. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:13.462 (9); 2. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:13.481 (13); 3. 4-JC Wyman, 00:13.486 (7); 4. 76H-Jason Hahne, 00:13.498 (8); 5. 91-Gabe Umbarger, 00:13.498 (12); 6. 52-Brian Kosiski, 00:13.608 (14); 7. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:13.647 (10); 8. 76-Zach Zeitner, 00:13.682 (2); 9. 2C-Carey Umbarger, 00:13.683 (5); 10. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:13.699 (1); 11. 44-Troy Daly, 00:14.040 (3); 12. 24M-Cody Martin, 00:14.098 (11); 13. 27-Tyler Myers, 00:14.198 (4); 14. 10X-Robert Bitz, 00:14.470 (6).

UP NEXT –

The 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass – Saturday for Kwik Star Night featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Malvern Bank SLMR Series

