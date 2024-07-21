Checkers go to Smith, Ewing, Russell, and Wood at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

July 20, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

The sights and sounds of racing returned to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday evening with 48 race teams on hand in four divisions. Entrants included 15 B-Mods, 14 Super Stocks, 10 Pure Stocks, and 8 Midwest Mods.

Seven heat races and four main events were held during the race program with victories going to Brad Smith in B-Mods, Blaine Ewing in Super Stocks, Bobby Russell in Pure Stocks, and David Wood in Midwest Mods.

POWRi B-Mod – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:26.759: 1. 57-Chad Clancy[1]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 3. 6T-Michael Taylor III[5]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 5. 7-Anthony Tanner[3]; 6. 94-Jacob Ebert[8]; 7. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 8. 55-Devin Payne[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:54.172: 1. 99S-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 30-Rex Harris[1]; 3. 56-Shadren Turner[5]; 4. 29-Tyler Cochran[3]; 5. 15J-Jake Fetterman[6]; 6. 15-Colin Pierce[7]; 7. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[4]

Brad Smith and Chad Clancy began the 20-lap B-Mod main event at the front of the field with Smith setting the pace during the early laps while Clancy was let to battle with Tim Karrick for second. Karrick eventually pulled up to challenge high-riding Smith on the low side, but Smith kept his machine in front through a lap nine yellow flag. For the restart, Smith led Karrick, Clancy, Rex Harris, Steven Clancy, and Shadren Turner. By lap 11, Turner moved to the fourth spot as Smith began putting distance on the rest of the field. Turner advanced one more position by lap 14 to take third. Shortly after, he pressured Karrick for the second spot eventually moved into second by lap 19. On this night, Smith held all challengers at bay and collected his 45th career CMS win. Turner finished second with Karrick third. Brothers Chad and Stephen Clancy were fourth and fifth, with Rex Harris rounding out the top six.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:08:51.081: 1. 99S-Brad Smith[1]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[3]; 4. 57-Chad Clancy[2]; 5. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 6. 30-Rex Harris[4]; 7. 94-Jacob Ebert[11]; 8. 15-Colin Pierce[12]; 9. 6T-Michael Taylor III[5]; 10. 7-Anthony Tanner[10]; 11. 15J-Jake Fetterman[9]; 12. 29-Tyler Cochran[8]; 13. 55-Devin Payne[15]; 14. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[14]; 15. (DNF) 447-Kenny Prince[13]

POWRi Super Stocks – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:07:10.150: 1. 251-Brian Schutt[2]; 2. 26M-Donnie Miller[1]; 3. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 5. 45-Aaron Poe[7]; 6. 77-Daniel McKenzie[3]; 7. 67-Devin Irvin[8]; 8. 25X-Rodger Detherage[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:26.288: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[4]; 3. 25-Aaron Murry[5]; 4. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 5. GO-Jimmy Ngo[1]; 6. 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]; 7. 07D-Mike Daugherty[7]

Just one week prior to their upcoming track special event, Super Stocks were searching for the best way around the track with another solid outing of racing as Lebanon, Missouri’s Brian Schutt and Green Ridge’s Blaine Ewing brought the field to green for 20 laps. After a quick early caution, racing resumed with Ewing holding court over Clayton Campbell, who put heavy pressure on the leader until he eventually took command of the race on lap four. However, one lap later Ewing retook the top spot with Campbell second, Donnie Miller third and Schutt fourth. A lap nine restart bunched the field with Ewing leading Campbell through lap 15. Campbell again turned up the wick and challenged for the lead on lap 16, just as yellow flag conditions flew for a final time. For the restart, Ewing led Campbell and seventh-starting Dave Meyer. In the closing laps, Ewing was free of any challenges as Meyer and Campbell ran hard for the second spot with Meyer eventually claiming the position. In the end, Ewing drove to his ninth career CMS win and fourth of the season. Meyer was second at the line followed by Campbell, Aaron Poe, Donnie Miller, and Schutt.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:12:56.847: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[7]; 3. 30C-Clayton Campbell[3]; 4. 45-Aaron Poe[9]; 5. 26M-Donnie Miller[4]; 6. 251-Brian Schutt[1]; 7. 44-James Nighswonger[6]; 8. 164-Michael Muskrat[17]; 9. 77-Daniel McKenzie[11]; 10. 25-Aaron Murry[5]; 11. 25X-Rodger Detherage[15]; 12. GO-Jimmy Ngo[10]; 13. 07D-Mike Daugherty[14]; 14. 30K-Cameron Kelly[12]; 15. (DNF) 10-Marc Carter[8]; 16. (DNF) 67-Devin Irvin[13]; 17. (DNS) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer

Pure Stocks – 10 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:45.213: 1. M87-Mallory Stiffler[1]; 2. 99-Ryan Oerly[2]; 3. 81-Donnie Devers[3]; 4. 75-Brady Tanner[5]; 5. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[4]

Spencer Reiff and Mallory Stiffler of Hoyt, Kansas earned the row one starting positions for the Pure Stock main event with Reiff quickly grabbing the top spot. The race was slowed by two yellow flags before lap five with Reiff leading the way over Bobby Russell. At lap seven, Russell challenged Reiff for the top spot just as Ryan Oerly moved to the top three. The race for the front heated up by lap 11 with Reiff narrowly leading Russell. Unfortunately, as the leaders were battling for the lead. Reiff’s car contacted a lapped machine, with Reiff being relegated to the back of the field for rough driving. This paved the way for Russell to capture his twelfth CMS victory and fifth of the season. Oerly moved forward to claim his best-ever CMS finish in second, with Blaine Nolker advancing from eighth to third at the finish. Mallory Stiffler ran a solid fourth with Brady Tanner completing the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:13:03.437: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[3]; 2. 99-Ryan Oerly[4]; 3. F86-Blaine Nolker[8]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 5. 75-Brady Tanner[7]; 6. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 7. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[9]; 8. (DNF) 81-Donnie Devers[5]; 9. (DNF) 4D-David Doelz[6]; 10. (DNS) 41-Larry Drake

POWRi Midwest Mods – 8 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:05:10.305: 1. 82-David Wood[7]; 2. 17-Logan Roark[4]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[3]; 4. 98-Terry Smith[8]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[2]; 6. 4P-Jesse Hogg[1]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[6]; 8. (DNS) 9-Brian Meyer

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:33.488: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 24-Bobby Russell[4]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. (DNF) F86-Blaine Nolker[5]; 5. (DNF) 41-Larry Drake[1]

David Wood and multiple-time winner Logan Roark led the way for the 15-lap Midwest Mods main event with Wood setting the early pace. Terry Smith and Roark ran hard and close for the second position with Dustin Dennison eventually joining the battle inside the top three. Wood was well in control of the race but nearly let the win slip from his grasp in the closing stages as his car nearly spun coming for a restart late in the race. However, Wood kept his position and the race ended with a green, white, and checkered flag finish as he collected his second-career CMS win. Dennison advanced from fourth to claim second with Roark third. Brian Meyer ran strong from eighth on the grid to finish fourth with Tyler Cochran completing the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:11:13.287: 1. 82-David Wood[1]; 2. 5D-Dustin Dennison[4]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[2]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[8]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[5]; 6. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 7. 4P-Jesse Hogg[6]; 8. (DNF) 98-Terry Smith[3]

Next week, the Super Stocks take the spotlight for their annual Super Stock Showdown, featuring a $2,500-to-win, 30-lap main event. B-Mods, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks will also be on hand for weekly championship points racing. Super Stocks will not compete for track points. All POWRi-sanctioned classes will earn POWRi points accordingly.

On Saturday, pit gates officially open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admissions at 5. The driver’s pill draw cutoff to earn passing points is 6:15 (no passing points if the driver is late checking in). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice hot laps at 7:00, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

SPECIAL EVENT ADMISSION INFO: General Admission – $20, Seniors 65 and Over – $15, Student w/I.D. – $15, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. – $15, Kids Aged 6 to 12 – $6, Permanently Confined to Wheelchair – Free in Grandstands. All Pit Passes are $40 regardless of age. Super Stocks will have a special event entry fee, which is $75 for track-registered drivers and $90 for non-registered drivers at CMS. The entry fee includes the driver’s pit pass and event entry. All other classes pay pit pass only.

Kids’ Night is right around the corner on Saturday, August 3. We have put together an Amazon wish list of items needed to make this a memorable night for youngsters 12 and under. The list may be found at the following link: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3AWEH6UQNHWVS. The most needed items are bikes for the older aged kids up to age 12, and backpacks. We thank you in advance for your kids’ night contributions.

CMS is currently taking both Kid’s Night donations for the August 3rd event, and also food and clothing donations for the August 10 food and clothing drive. All donations may be dropped off at the pit entrance on race day.

CMS is currently in need of some fencing repair with the swinging gates. Seriously interested parties should call Susan Walls at 816.229.1338. No calls after 8 p.m.