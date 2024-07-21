Moran and Leighton Earn Big Payouts at Huset’s Speedway During Kwik Star Night of 14 th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (July 20, 2024) – Devin Moran is $53,000 richer after a triumphant performance on Saturday night with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Huset’s Speedway.

Bill Leighton also reached the Winner’s Circle, capturing the $5,053-to-win Malvern Bank SLMR Series main event.

Moran led all 80 laps on Kwik Star Night, which wrapped up the 14 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass. It marked the biggest victory of his career and his first Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass win. He became the 10 th different winner in the event’s storied history.

“I guess this is officially the biggest race I’ve ever won,” he said. “It was hard work. I had something going on with the carburetor and it was spitting fuel like the last 25 laps. Whew, I’m out of breath.”

Bobby Pierce and Brandon Sheppard put on a great battle for the runner-up position. Both drivers spent time in second place and pulled even with Moran, who hustled the cushion and strategically dropped to the bottom groove at the right times to win by 0.816 seconds.

“I knew Sheppy and Bobby were ripping and I was doing everything I could to stay out front,” he said. “I saw Sheppy kept poking and kept poking. I tried running the bottom and it felt so slow. It obviously wasn’t horrible.

“Hell yeah, it was a good way to finish this weekend off.”

Pierce, who won the two preliminary nights of the event, garnered the second-place showing.

“Devin was good and I think we just missed a little on the right front setup,” he said. “It was kind of bouncing around the corner. The track got a little more characteristic in it than we thought. However the car bounced was how I went. I had my hands full for a while, but it was a fun battle with Brandon and Devin. He drove a heck of a race there at the very end. When I had a last-effort chance at it he moved up at the perfect time. He moved around when he needed to and did a heck of a job there at the end.”

Sheppard, who captured the event last year, rounded out the podium.

“All in all, we had a really good car all weekend,” he said. “It was an awesome balance. I love Huset’s Speedway and can’t wait to come back next year.”

Tyler Erb produced a fourth-place finish after starting 13 th with Tim McCreadie ending fifth.

Jimmy Owens was the B Main winner.

Leighton rode the cushion to capitalize on a late-race caution as he lead the final six laps of the 30-lap Malvern Bank SLMR Series main event.

“I actually went up there and tried it a little earlier and I didn’t think it was very good so I went back to the bottom,” he said. “I really wasn’t gaining anything. We had that caution and I was like I gotta try something because I wasn’t going to beat him on the bottom and it stuck and I kept rolling from there.”

JC Wyman led most of the race while a thick battle amongst the other top-five racers throughout the middle of the race put on a show. Cautions on Lap 21 and on Lap 24 bunched the field together with Leighton driving into the lead during a strong move squeezing between Wyman and the backstretch wall on Lap 25. He then pulled away to win by 1.223 seconds.

Wyman finished in the second position with Kyle Berck producing a third-place run. Justin Zeitner placed fourth and Tad Pospisil was fifth.

Leighton and Jesse Glenz each set quick time during their qualifying groups before Wyman, Trevor Anderson, Charlie McKenna and Dylan Sillman recorded heat race victories. The B Main winner was Andrew Kosiski.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is a week from Sunday for The Border Battle presented by Nordstrom’s Automotive featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS PRESENTED BY MYRACEPASS FINALE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 20, 2024) –

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

SDN A-Main – Night 3 (80 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran (2); 2. 32P-Bobby Pierce (1); 3. B5-Brandon Sheppard (4); 4. 1T-Tyler Erb (13); 5. 1-Tim McCreadie (5); 6. 157-Mike Marlar (18); 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal (7); 8. 58-Garrett Alberson (11); 9. 18D-Daulton Wilson (3); 10. 49-Jonathan Davenport (9); 11. 111-Max Blair (16); 12. 25C-Chad Simpson (12); 13. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr (6); 14. 17SS-Brenden Smith (14); 15. 76N-Blair Nothdurft (8); 16. 20-Jimmy Owens (17); 17. 07-Ben Sukup (22); 18. 93-Cory Lawler (26); 19. 99B-Boom Briggs (21); 20. 7T-Drake Troutman (15); 21. 93F-Carson Ferguson (10); 22. 7-Ross Robinson (19); 23. 10-Junior Coover (23); 24. 15C-Curt Schroeder (25); 25. 37-Scott Ward (24); 26. 6-Clay Harris (20).

Fast Shafts B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens (1); 2. 157-Mike Marlar (3); 3. 7-Ross Robinson (2); 4. 6-Clay Harris (4); 5. 99B-Boom Briggs (5); 6. 07-Ben Sukup (7); 7. 10-Junior Coover (8); 8. 37-Scott Ward (10); 9. 15C-Curt Schroeder (9); 10. (DNS) 93-Cory Lawler.

Malvern Bank SLMR Series

Kosiski Auto Parts A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 24-Bill Leighton (3); 2. 4-JC Wyman (1); 3. 14-Kyle Berck (5); 4. 62-Justin Zeitner (6); 5. 04-Tad Pospisil (7); 6. 85-Josh Leonard (9); 7. 76H-Jason Hahne (2); 8. 4J-Lee Grosz (10); 9. 35D-Dylan Sillman (14); 10. 10T-Jeff Tharp (11); 11. 7X-Jesse Glenz (8); 12. 87-Curt Kranz (12); 13. 20-Trevor Anderson (13); 14. 32C-Chad Holladay (19); 15. 53-Andrew Kosiski (17); 16. 76-Zach Zeitner (15); 17. 24M-Cody Martin (18); 18. 99D-Darrel DeFrance (21); 19. 52-Brian Kosiski (20); 20. 22-Charlie McKenna (16); 21. 56-Chris Spieker (4); 22. 44-Troy Daly (24); 23. 91-Gabe Umbarger (22); 24. 1-Jake Bridge (23).

Predator Custom Trailers B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 53-Andrew Kosiski (2); 2. 24M-Cody Martin (3); 3. 32C-Chad Holladay (1); 4. 52-Brian Kosiski (6); 5. 99D-Darrel DeFrance (5); 6. 91-Gabe Umbarger (4); 7. 34K-Colby Klaassen (8); 8. 44-Troy Daly (10); 9. 27-Tyler Myers (11); 10. 2C-Carey Umbarger (9); 11. 10X-Robert Bitz (12); 12. 1-Jake Bridge (7).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-JC Wyman (4); 2. 24M-Cody Martin (1); 3. 24-Bill Leighton (6); 4. 04-Tad Pospisil (5); 5. 52-Brian Kosiski (2); 6. 99D-Darrel DeFrance (3); 7. 27-Tyler Myers (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Trevor Anderson (2); 2. 10T-Jeff Tharp (3); 3. 62-Justin Zeitner (5); 4. 76-Zach Zeitner (4); 5. 14-Kyle Berck (6); 6. 1-Jake Bridge (1); 7. 10X-Robert Bitz (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Charlie McKenna (1); 2. 87-Curt Kranz (3); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 4. 91-Gabe Umbarger (2); 5. 7X-Jesse Glenz (6); 6. 32C-Chad Holladay (5); 7. 44-Troy Daly (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 35D-Dylan Sillman (2); 2. 56-Chris Spieker (4); 3. 76H-Jason Hahne (5); 4. 53-Andrew Kosiski (3); 5. 85-Josh Leonard (6); 6. 34K-Colby Klaassen (7); 7. 2C-Carey Umbarger (1).

Qualifying 1: 1. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.099 (7); 2. 14-Kyle Berck, 00:13.122 (4); 3. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.128 (1); 4. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:13.457 (12); 5. 4-JC Wyman, 00:13.490 (11); 6. 76-Zach Zeitner, 00:13.535 (5); 7. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 00:13.547 (10); 8. 10T-Jeff Tharp, 00:13.553 (13); 9. 52-Brian Kosiski, 00:13.568 (6); 10. 20-Trevor Anderson, 00:13.592 (8); 11. 24M-Cody Martin, 00:13.693 (2); 12. 1-Jake Bridge, 00:13.753 (14); 13. 27-Tyler Myers, 00:14.215 (3); 14. 10X-Robert Bitz, 00:14.342 (9).

Qualifying 2: 1. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:13.140 (2); 2. 85-Josh Leonard, 00:13.230 (3); 3. 32C-Chad Holladay, 00:13.248 (10); 4. 76H-Jason Hahne, 00:13.335 (1); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz, 00:13.400 (9); 6. 56-Chris Spieker, 00:13.475 (7); 7. 87-Curt Kranz, 00:13.588 (5); 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:13.612 (13); 9. 91-Gabe Umbarger, 00:13.692 (6); 10. 35D-Dylan Sillman, 00:13.722 (14); 11. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:13.780 (4); 12. 2C-Carey Umbarger, 00:13.875 (12); 13. 44-Troy Daly, 00:13.980 (11); 14. 34K-Colby Klaassen, 00:14.012 (8).

UP NEXT –

July 28 for The Border Battle presented by Nordstrom’s Automotive featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

