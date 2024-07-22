CCSDS Set for Texarkana 67 Speedway and Batesville Motor Speedway

- Advertisement -

Adds Dates at Outlaw Motor Speedway, Springfield Raceway, and Texarkana 67 Speedway

CONWAY, Ark. (07/22/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Models close out the month of July with a pair of events.

Action opens on Friday, July 26 at Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway with the $5,555.55-to-win Kenneth Mitchell Memorial before invading Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) on Saturday, July 27 for the $5,000-to-win Hillbilly 40.

Two-time CCSDS Champion, Logan Martin holds the distinguishment of being the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man with a 15-point advantage over Morgan Bagley atop the series standings. Kyle Beard (-57), B.J. Robinson (-68), and Jon Mitchell (-71) round out the Top 5 in the series standings with Clayton Stuckey, Scott Crigler, Jon Kirby, Brandon Ball, and Austin Vincent completing the current Top 10.

Brandon Ball holds an 11-point lead over Austin Vincent in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point chase.

On Friday, July 26 the 2024 edition of the Kenneth Mitchell Memorial takes center stage at Texarkana 67 Speedway with a $5,555.55 CCSDS top prize on the line. In 2023 the festivities were spoiled by rain. Mod-Lites of Arkansas join the night’s program, battling for $555.55 to win.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $20 with kids (ages 6-11) $5 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35 with kids (ages 5-and-under) free.

Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway hosts another complete $5,000-to-win COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model program on Saturday, July 27. In 2023 Scott Crigler raced to the $5,000 victory in the Hillbilly 40. Also in action will be IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks ($1,100-to-win Tony Brooks Memorial), Young Guns, Midwest Modifieds, and Arkansas Factory Stocks.

Grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) is $20 with teens (ages 13-16) $10 and kids (ages 12-and-under) free. Pit passes are $35.

Pits open at 4:30 p.m. and grandstands open at 5:30 p.m.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The tour is also pleased to announce additions to the schedule. On Friday, August 9 the series will visit Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, Okla.) before invading Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Saturday, August 10. Both programs post a $5,000 top prize.

Additionally, 67 Texarkana Speedway will host a $5,000-to-win event on Friday, October 18 before seeing the tour thunder into Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) one night later for the $10,000-to-win 31st annual Spooky 50.

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.