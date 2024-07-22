I-70 Speedway Increases Payout in Summer Sizzler for POWRi 410 Sprints July 27th

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (7/22/24) Enticing open-wheel enthusiast in racing action in one of the fastest speeds on the seasonal schedule, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will next see an increased payout as I-70 Speedway heightens anticipation for the Summer Sizzler on Saturday, July 27th.

Heading east into Missouri across the KC Metro after a Lakeside Speedway debut and towards the outskirts of Odessa Missouri, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will then headline the second yearly trip to I-70 Speedway on Saturday, July 27th in the ‘Summer Sizzler’ for a now $6K-to-Win, $700-to-Start, headlining event; classes also scheduled to compete include a POWRi Super Stock versus USRA Stock Car $1,500-to-Win duel.

Saturday, July 27 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Summer Sizzler Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496404.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1718/tickets/1370475.

The payout for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League for Saturday, July 27th will now be 1.$6,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8-20. $700. | All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For additional information on I-70 Motorsports Park such as season schedule, and track data visit www.i70motorsportspark.com or on major social media platforms | 12773 N Outer Rd Odessa, MO 64076 | (816) 393-0001

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming all on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.