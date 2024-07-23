Dennis Erb, Jr. Conquers Quincy for $5,000 MARS Triumph; Five-Race Week Ahead!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. celebrated in victory lane for the third time in 2024 on Sunday night, July 21 at Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois! Dennis swept the MARS Late Model Championship Series program, as he earned Fast Time honors during qualifying prior to securing a heat race win. After starting fourth on the grid in the 40-lap main event, Dennis drove past leader Rickey Frankel on the eleventh circuit and never looked back to bag the $5,000 first place prize money. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout beat Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, McKay Wenger, and Matt Bailey to the checkered flag last night at the Land of Lincoln oval!

Earlier in the weekend, the #28 team was also in action at both Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois and Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. On Thursday evening at Sycamore in a rain-postponed $6,000 to win DIRTcar Summer Nationals showdown, Dennis laid down the quickest lap in his group during qualifying, placed second in his heat race, and later vaulted up to an impressive runner-up performance in the 30-lapper behind only victor Jason Feger. In a $5,000 to win MARS Racing Series contest on Saturday at Pevely, Dennis ran fifth in his heat race and won his B-Main, but was an early retiree in the 40-lap feature and was ultimately placed twenty-first in the final finishing order. Complete results from all three races can be found online at www.dirtcarsummernationals.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

“We had a good car (at Quincy), but I knew we were going to have to get out front early,” quoted Erb, Jr. following last night’s $5,000 triumph. “The racetrack was taking a little rubber there and turning one lane. Once we got out front, we just set our own pace. It feels good to get back into victory lane and I have to thank each one of my great sponsors for their continued support!”

A huge five-race week greets the Dennis Erb Racing team starting tonight, July 22 through Saturday, July 27. Up first will be a visit to the 1/4-mile bullring at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa. The XR Super Series will preside over a doubleheader on Monday and Tuesday with each feature event paying $15,000 to the winner. More information on the two-day ‘Davenport Deal’ can be viewed by pointing your web browser to www.xrsuperseries.com.

Next up will be a trip to Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois from July 24-27. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will sanction the $20,000 to win ‘One for the Road’ show on Wednesday night at #FALS to kick off a lucrative weekend at the popular facility. The 34th edition of the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic’ will then take center stage, as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series roars into town. Dennis will vie for a $5,000 top prize in his showdown feature on Friday evening before competing for a whopping $50,000 paycheck in Saturday’s 100-lap grand finale. More information on the PDC can be accessed by clicking on www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

