Highland Speedway Results – 7/24/24

DIRTCAR LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Matt Bailey[1]; 2. 24H-Mike Harrison[3]; 3. T4-Adam Tischauser[4]; 4. 78-Chad Zobrist[2]; 5. 10-Daryn Klein[5]; 6. 6K-Michael Kloos[12]; 7. 33-Devin McLean[7]; 8. 4-Jordan Suhre[8]; 9. 30-Mark Voigt[9]; 10. 11-Shannon Kuhn[14]; 11. 44-Blaze Burwell[6]; 12. 1H-Josh Heuiser[13]; 13. 17-Todd Rehg[10]; 14. 18-Jimmy Miller[11]; 15. 787-Cody Zobrist[17]; 16. 22-Dan Jacober[15]; 17. 78AZ-Ashton Zobrist[18]; 18. 16W-Tony Wolf[16]
Qualifying 1: 1. 78-Chad Zobrist, 00:13.034[3]; 2. 52-Matt Bailey, 00:13.078[13]; 3. T4-Adam Tischauser, 00:13.169[5]; 4. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:13.183[11]; 5. 44-Blaze Burwell, 00:13.282[12]; 6. 10-Daryn Klein, 00:13.385[16]; 7. 33-Devin McLean, 00:13.389[14]; 8. 4-Jordan Suhre, 00:13.395[6]; 9. 30-Mark Voigt, 00:13.593[10]; 10. 17-Todd Rehg, 00:13.626[7]; 11. 18-Jimmy Miller, 00:13.684[1]; 12. 6K-Michael Kloos, 00:13.704[9]; 13. 1H-Josh Heuiser, 00:13.738[15]; 14. 11-Shannon Kuhn, 00:13.802[8]; 15. 22-Dan Jacober, 00:13.879[2]; 16. 16W-Tony Wolf, 00:13.916[4]; 17. 787-Cody Zobrist, 00:13.947[18]; 18. 78AZ-Ashton Zobrist, 00:14.433[17]
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace[1]; 2. 5-Owen Steinkoenig[2]; 3. 87Z-Zeb Moake[3]; 4. 52-Billy Knebel[10]; 5. 21T-Talen Beard[5]; 6. 33-Kevin Medlin[12]; 7. 6M-Brennan Meadows[7]; 8. 11B-Blake Bailey[6]; 9. 35-Chris Sale[13]; 10. 45-Chandler Smith[15]; 11. 68-JAKE KELLY[11]; 12. 16E-Todd Eyman[14]; 13. 76JR-Blake Goetter[9]; 14. 20K-Shane Kelley[8]; 15. 6-Jeremy Pate[4]
Qualifying 1: 1. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:13.884[2]; 2. 5-Owen Steinkoenig, 00:14.050[7]; 3. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.217[9]; 4. 21T-Talen Beard, 00:14.396[4]; 5. 6-Jeremy Pate, 00:14.523[1]; 6. 11B-Blake Bailey, 00:14.759[10]; 7. 6M-Brennan Meadows, 00:14.770[6]; 8. 20K-Shane Kelley, 00:14.850[15]; 9. 76JR-Blake Goetter, 00:14.905[3]; 10. 52-Billy Knebel, 00:14.923[13]; 11. 68-JAKE KELLY, 00:15.125[8]; 12. 33-Kevin Medlin, 00:15.242[14]; 13. 35-Chris Sale, 00:15.265[12]; 14. 16E-Todd Eyman, 00:16.014[5]; 15. 45-Chandler Smith[11]
UMP PROMODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 25X-Kyle Helmick[1]; 2. 13-Zach Whaley[3]; 3. 25J-Andrew Johns[7]; 4. 121-Deece Schwartz[6]; 5. 71-Joel Ortberg[2]; 6. 3-Ryan Eilers[8]; 7. 21JR-Drew Schwartz[9]; 8. 88-Christian Lee[5]; 9. 63E-Bret Eilerman[19]; 10. 66-CJ Volluz[16]; 11. 81-Garett Schumacher[14]; 12. 32-Danny O’Dell[18]; 13. 01-Brett Cygan[13]; 14. 11B-Aaron Blumenstein[17]; 15. 17C-AJ Cline[10]; 16. 52JR-Cole Knebel[21]; 17. 34-John Holzhauer[20]; 18. 23-Ryan Timmons[12]; 19. 1-Cole Cygan[15]; 20. 11-Alex Cygan[11]; 21. 28T-Tom Smallwood[4]
Qualifying 1: 1. 25X-Kyle Helmick, 00:14.470[4]; 2. 13-Zach Whaley, 00:14.502[10]; 3. 71-Joel Ortberg, 00:14.515[11]; 4. 88-Christian Lee, 00:14.606[12]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz, 00:14.637[19]; 6. 28T-Tom Smallwood, 00:14.695[9]; 7. 25J-Andrew Johns, 00:14.700[7]; 8. 3-Ryan Eilers, 00:14.739[21]; 9. 21JR-Drew Schwartz, 00:14.748[20]; 10. 17C-AJ Cline, 00:14.751[15]; 11. 11-Alex Cygan, 00:14.785[13]; 12. 23-Ryan Timmons, 00:14.788[3]; 13. 01-Brett Cygan, 00:14.841[17]; 14. 81-Garett Schumacher, 00:14.854[6]; 15. 1-Cole Cygan, 00:14.877[18]; 16. 66-CJ Volluz, 00:14.901[14]; 17. 11B-Aaron Blumenstein, 00:14.919[5]; 18. 32-Danny O’Dell, 00:14.993[1]; 19. 63E-Bret Eilerman, 00:15.054[16]; 20. 34-John Holzhauer, 00:15.236[8]; 21. 52JR-Cole Knebel, 00:15.591[2]
PRO 4’S
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 98-Joshua Hawkins[1]; 2. 111-Travis Fleming[2]; 3. 21-Chris Rakers[4]; 4. 278-Tyler Rehg[6]; 5. 18-Rob Shaw[5]; 6. 5-Caden Pate[8]; 7. 4G-Logan Gegg[3]; 8. 10-Robie Poston[9]; 9. 24JR-Blake Goetter[7]
Qualifying 1: 1. 98-Joshua Hawkins, 00:15.929[4]; 2. 4G-Logan Gegg, 00:16.118[3]; 3. 111-Travis Fleming, 00:16.240[9]; 4. 21-Chris Rakers, 00:16.438[5]; 5. 18-Rob Shaw, 00:16.788[1]; 6. 278-Tyler Rehg, 00:17.261[8]; 7. 24JR-Blake Goetter, 00:17.599[7]; 8. 5-Caden Pate[2]; 9. 10-Robie Poston[6]