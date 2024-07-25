Pierce Father-Son Duo Chase Late Model History Together at Upcoming World of Outlaws Crown Jewel Events 

- Advertisement -

Reigning Series champion Bobby Pierce looks to join his father, Bob as a Prairie Dirt Classic winner at Fairbury Speedway

FAIRBURY, IL (July 25, 2024) – The Pierce family and Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic have gone hand-in-hand since Bob Pierce finished second in 1993.

Thirty-one years and five PDC wins later, the Illinois native looks to work with his son, 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models champion Bobby Pierce, to add his name to the list of winners at the Fairbury crown jewel event.

The younger Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, has finished on the podium four times at PDC through 10 starts, including his second-place finish last year.

It’s a crown jewel the “Smooth Operator” is eager to cross off his list.

“This year compared to 2023, I wanted to win it really bad,” Bobby Pierce said. “I also wanted to maintain a good finish because we were leading the standings. The track was rough last year and my right rear shock broke, so I don’t even know how I was able to finish the race, let alone getting second. This year, I can be a little more risky no matter the case. I want to win it at all costs.”

While Bobby is 134 points out from current Series points leader Brandon Sheppard, he’s keeping a mindset of winning every race on the schedule and seeing how the cards fall by the time the season concludes at the World of Outlaws World Finals in November.

“I feel we can still hold on to get a really good finish points-wise,” Bobby Pierce said. “It’ll take some help to get towards Sheppard and Hoffman and if we want to think about the championship. We’re running out of time, but we’ll go into every race wanting to win, and that’s what I hope to keep doing.”

Throughout Bob’s racing career, and through his children’s time with sports growing up, he’s taught one big motto to live by: “Don’t give up.”

“Part of our program is to not give up,” Bob Pierce said. “That’s been my theory since I started racing. I told our kids when they played sports and Bobby in racing that ‘If you’re terrible, you’re terrible. But never give up and we’ll figure it out later.’ We got hot in Iowa, then had bad luck go our way at the end of June with no fault to anyone. Then, we won the Gopher 50 and got the mojo back going again. Sometimes, the luck is a part of racing, and I got to give credit to Vic Hill and all the Longhorn Chassis guys for helping us get back to where we need to be.”

Having won the Prairie Dirt Classic, Bob understands why his son wants to win it so badly, but also understands why that can sometimes be a hindrance.

“He’s won every other big race that I never seemed to figure out outside of the North-South 100,” Bob Pierce said. “To me, it doesn’t matter. But I know in his mind that he wants to win this race not because I have, but because he’s been so close so many times. It’s like the World 100 where you go in thinking you have to win this race, and everybody gets overaggressive and just need to calm down.

“I know he’s gonna go over (to Fairbury) and think of it as another race. I think he wanted it too bad, and it isn’t wrong because he wanted it, but it just didn’t work out. Sometimes, when you want it too bad, the luck won’t go your way. The same mindset goes with (the USA Nationals at) Cedar Lake until we got the win last year by thinking of it as just another race. I promise you; it will be a big deal if he wins it this year.”

With Bob coaching Bobby in his career through winning championships in Quarter Midgets, DIRTcar Summer Nationals, and reaching the pinnacle of his Late Model tenure with his first World of Outlaws title in 2023, Bob has seen first-hand the evolution of the driver that his son has become.

“He’s 27 now, and usually drivers hit their stride at or around 30 years old,” Bob Pierce said. “But Bobby’s been able to hit it a little bit early because he started so young. I think the confidence in the Longhorn No.3 2 and the Longhorn crew all came together at the right time for his driving style. I got to watch it develop when he started in Quarter Midgets to Late Models, I just didn’t know how far he was going to advance. I think it all hit at the right time, and he’s developed, not as a different driver, but when things don’t go right, he knows his comfort zone and where he’s able to adjust when he needs to.”

It’s a quick turnaround from Fairbury, as the World of Outlaws tackles Wilmot Raceway on Monday, July 29, and the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway from Thursday-Saturday, August 1-3. While Pierce looks toward achieving wins at the two tracks, the No. 32 will have a new look to raise support for Megan’s Mission – a foundation that helps spread awareness and supports children battling rare forms of cancer.

“USA Nationals is another event that brings a great crowd energy and an aura to the event,” Bobby Pierce said. “They do some cool stuff through the weekend and what leads up to the big 100 lapper. It’s just a fun event to be there, and we’ll see if we can go back-to-back in big wins like Deer Creek.

“We’ll have a special wrap going on for August,” Bobby Pierce said. “It’s called Megan’s Mission, and she was an 8th grader that was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that she sadly passed away from. While she was battling the cancer, she started the organization and they’ve raised a lot of money for childhood cancer. So, we’ll have a special car with Megan’s Mission all over, and I’ll run it at Wilmot and through the month of August.”

See the Pierce family chase a Prairie Dirt Classic triumph at Fairbury Speedway for the first time since 2001 with Bobby behind the wheel, and Bob on the wrenches, on Friday-Saturday, July 26-27.

For information on the full 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule and ticket options, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Megan’s Mission and their story, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.