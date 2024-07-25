HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaRocky Ragusa's photos from Fairbury Speedway FloRacing Night in American - 7/24/24

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway FloRacing Night in American – 7/24/24

Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Ricky Thornton, Jr - Shannon Babb -- Rocky Ragusa photo
- Advertisement -
17 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Open Wheel Modified News

Fairmont fans see Sanders blast to 120th USMTS win

The outlaw open-wheel modifieds of the Summit USMTS National Championship presented...
Eldora Speedway

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal – 7/20/24

Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 7/20/24

14 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup;...
Illinois

Ryan Timms Dominates Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Debut at Spoon River Speedway

KKM sweeps podium with Timms, McIntosh and Miller LEWISTOWN, IL (July 19,...
Dirt Late Model News

Moran and Leighton Earn Big Payouts at Huset’s Speedway During Kwik Star Night of 14 th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (July 20, 2024) - Devin...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Results – 7/20/24

42 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Dirt Late Model News

Sheppard, Dillard Relish Family Time During World of Outlaws Summer Stretch

The Series veterans brought their families on the road while competing...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Father-Son Duo Chase Late Model History Together at Upcoming World of Outlaws Crown Jewel Events 

Reigning Series champion Bobby Pierce looks to join his father, Bob...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Father-Son Duo Chase Late Model History Together at Upcoming World of Outlaws Crown Jewel Events 

Reigning Series champion Bobby Pierce looks to join his father, Bob as a Prairie...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Ricky Thornton Jr. Rallies for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Fairbury Win

Lernerville Speedway’s $20,000-To-Win Event Up Next on August 21 Fairbury, Ill. (July 24, 2024) —...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 7/24/24

18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Matt Bailey; 2. 24H-Mike Harrison;...
Davenport Speedway

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s XR Super Series – 7/22/24

Davenport Speedway

Tyler Erb takes XR Super Series win at Davenport Speedway

35 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 1-Tyler Erb; 2. 71-Hudson O'Neal;...
©