Ricky Thornton Jr. and Koehler Motorsports Welcome Chris Madden as Team’s New Crew Chief

Madden Joins Team on August 8 – 10 at Florence Speedway’s North/South 100

Mount Airy, N.C. (07/26/24) – Koehler Motorsports and Ricky Thornton Jr. are pleased to announce that veteran racer, Chris Madden is joining the team for the balance of the 2024 season as the crew chief on the team’s Capital Waste / Ultimate Towing No. 20RT Coltman Farms Racing / Bilstein / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model.

“I still enjoy driving and think I can do it with the best of them, but owning the team, being over everything, and being the driver is more today than it was 10 years ago,” Madden shared. “Today to win the races I want to win and be where I want to be, I don’t think you can have all that over your head. I’m just happy and thankful to have the opportunity to work with a top driver like Ricky and a great up-and-coming team owner in Bobby and Jessica Koehler. The Koehler family are great people with an excellent understanding of our sport.

“Obviously there are factors outside of our control that could serve as roadblocks toward a title, but we have all the pieces in place to help Ricky and the Koehler family win their first Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) championship. It’s a very exciting opportunity.”

Madden, who will debut with the team at the North/South 100 at Florence Speedway on August 8 – 10, is grateful to everyone, who supported his racing career over the past 30 years.

“Over the years I’ve had the best supporters and fans that a guy could ever hope to have. I can’t begin to say how thankful I am for everyone’s support. I’m looking forward to my new challenge as a crew chief. I’m also incredibly thankful to have more time to spend with my family. I may even run a race or two late in the year for Koehler Motorsports, but my primary focus now will be helping Ricky reach his goals.

“Additionally I look forward to having Ricky Arnold join me at Koehler Motorsports, and I want to thank Goose (Stephen Eldridge) for all his hard work with my team the past few years. I’ve had a lot of success with those guys in my corner, and I’m grateful for all they’ve done for me.”

For Ricky Thornton Jr. the addition of Chris Madden as his crew chief adds an important piece of the puzzle to his racing goals.

“I have a ton of respect for Chris (Madden) as a racecar driver and the way he has led his personal race program for so many year. He brings an incredible amount of knowledge, perspective, and strong relationships throughout the sport to the table. The opportunity to join forces under Bobby Koehler’s direction is a perfect scenario for our team and family,” Thornton Jr. said. “I’m also excited to have D.J. Williams joining our team as the tire specialist. He was an important part of my success at SSI Motorsports.

“I can’t wait to get to the shop with Chris, Ricky, and D.J. to get to work.”

Thornton Jr. currently leads the latest standings for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and sits third in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota standings.

Team owner Bobby Koehler is always busy with his business endeavors, but he’s been especially busy the past month with his race team expansion.

“Things have been happening fast around the Koehler Motorsports camp the past few weeks, and now that we’ve had a chance to catch our breath, we’re able to take the next steps to provide Ricky (Thornton Jr.) with the tools he needs to go after the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) title,” noted Bobby Koehler. “Adding Chris (Madden) as part of the family here at Koehler Motorsports is really cool. We’ll all benefit from his knowledge and experience, and he’s a very genuine soul.

“Kenny Payton will assist in overseeing the team and the operations for Koehler Motorsports as well as serving as crew chief for both Jordan and Evan (Koehler) on their racecars. Again, just an exciting time here.”

Visit Ricky Thornton Jr.'s website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the details on his latest racing details as well as www.KoehlerMotorsports.com for the latest team updates.