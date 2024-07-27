Dale McDowell Goes Back-to-Back in Young Memorial with Southern Nationals at North Georgia Speedway

- Advertisement -

(CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA) Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell claimed his second straight ‘Young Memorial’ victory with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series on a beautiful Friday evening at North Georgia Speedway! Dale, who earlier in the night laid down the second quickest time in qualifying around the Chatsworth, Georgia oval and picked up a heat race win, started the 53-lap headliner from the outside of the front row. The Chickamauga, Georgia native survived a scare at the drop of the green flag when he and polesitter Donald McIntosh banged wheels and nearly got sideways in front of the field.

Both drivers were able to correct themselves following the incident and wound up running first and second. Dale led each and every circuit en route to the $10,053 triumph, while Donald finished 1.448 seconds behind the #17M in second. McIntosh was able to stretch his current Southern Nationals point lead, but only by two markers, as Cory Hedgecock, who sits second in points, rounded out the podium in third. Seventh-starting David Payne ran a steady race to come home fourth, while tenth-starting Mike Benedum advanced five positions to earn the final spot inside of the top five at the unfurling of the checkered flag.

“I need to apologize to Donald (McIntosh) first off,” quoted McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “I don’t know whose fault it was, but our tires hit on the start and when they hit, it yanked the wheel out of my hand. I guess I’m getting too old to hang on, but we beat and banged down the front straightaway a little bit. Nothing intentional at all, it was just something that happened. But this win means a whole lot – I’m friends with a lot of the Young family and it’s always special to win here in front of these fans at North Georgia Speedway. Thanks to my entire team and all of our great partners that make this all possible!”

Dale, who now has sixteen career Southern Nationals Series victories on his illustrious resume, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17M comes in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, M&S Motors, Black Rock Enterprises, BSI Well Service, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

Following a flurry of rain outs this week for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, round six of the tour drew 26 entrants to North Georgia Speedway. Dale McDowell paced the field in Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps to earn the “Smashing the Clock” Award, while Donald McIntosh topped the speed charts in FK Rod Ends qualifying to earn Fast Time honors. The three heat race wins went to McIntosh, McDowell, and Cory Hedgecock, who later went on to finish on the podium in the 53-lapper. Gavin Cowan was victorious in the lone B-Main and Stacy Boles utilized the lone series provisional to start shotgun on the feature field.

A total of four DirtCarLift.com caution flags slowed the action tonight at North Georgia Speedway. Third-running Sam Seawright slowed and drew the first yellow flag on lap 14 of the event. His teammate Michael Page then slowed and retired from the contest on lap 18. Will Roland drew the third yellow flag on lap 28 when he came to a crawl on the racing surface, while Landon Gentry brought out the fourth and final caution for slowing on lap 44. The ‘Young Memorial’ feature lasted 25 minutes and ten competitors finished on the lead lap.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco will crown a Champion on Saturday, July 27 at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway. For the twentieth straight year, the miniseries points wrap up at the Tazewell, Tennessee facility. The stakes are even higher this year; however, as a whopping $20,053 payday is up for grabs in the ‘Ray Varner Ford 75.’ Donald McIntosh leads Cory Hedgecock in the latest point standings by twenty markers – with each driver getting to throw out their worst finish following the 75-lap finale at “The Taz.” For more information, point your web browser to www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 6 Race Summary

Friday, July 26, 2024

North Georgia Speedway – Chatsworth, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(2) Dale McDowell $10,053 (1) Donald McIntosh $5,000 (3) Cory Hedgecock $3,000 (7) David Payne $2,000 (10) Mike Benedum $1,500 (9) Zack Mitchell $1,000 (13) Wil Herrington $800 (16) Gavin Cowan $700 (8) Benji Hicks $675 (17) Josh Henry $650 (20) Joe Denby $625 (19) Landon Gentry $600 (15) Jason Croft $575 (22) Stacy Boles $550 (5) Heath Hindman $525 (12) Will Roland $500 (4) Sam Seawright $500 (18) Travis Fultz $500 (14) David McCoy $500 (6) Michael Page $500 (11) Colten Jackson $500 (21) Tyler Nichols $500

Entries: 26

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-53)

20th Anniversary Lap 20 Leader: Dale McDowell ($200 Bonus)

DirtCarLift.com Caution Flags: 4

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Dale McDowell 13.803

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Donald McIntosh 14.168

Qualifying – 1. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:14.168[21]; 2. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:14.211[2]; 3. 16X-Michael Page, 00:14.290[16]; 4. 16-Sam Seawright, 00:14.330[10]; 5. 91-Heath Hindman, 00:14.357[17]; 6. 36-Cory Hedgecock, 00:14.366[6]; 7. 8-David Payne, 00:14.370[13]; 8. 11-David McCoy, 00:14.418[4]; 9. 05-Corey Roulette, 00:14.467[7]; 10. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:14.467[1]; 11. 55-Benji Hicks, 00:14.518[23]; 12. 57-Zack Mitchell, 00:14.522[18]; 13. 27H-Wil Herrington, 00:14.560[26]; 14. 219-Gavin Cowan, 00:14.588[3]; 15. 22-Will Roland, 00:14.612[14]; 16. 629-Landon Gentry, 00:14.618[8]; 17. J4-Colten Jackson, 00:14.622[19]; 18. 9-Jason Croft, 00:14.682[11]; 19. P1-Andy Picklesimer, 00:14.723[25]; 20. 11B-Stacy Boles, 00:14.792[22]; 21. 15-Ethan Hunter, 00:14.829[24]; 22. 5N-Tyler Nichols, 00:14.847[20]; 23. 329-Travis Fultz, 00:14.881[5]; 24. 27-Joe Denby, 00:14.937[9]; 25. B00-Josh Henry, 00:14.986[15]; 26. 15H-Will Hicks, 00:15.093[12]

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 79-Donald McIntosh[1]; 2. 16-Sam Seawright[2]; 3. 8-David Payne[3]; 4. 25-Mike Benedum[4]; 5. 27H-Wil Herrington[5]; 6. B00-Josh Henry[9]; 7. 629-Landon Gentry[6]; 8. 5N-Tyler Nichols[8]; 9. P1-Andy Picklesimer[7]

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 91-Heath Hindman[2]; 3. 55-Benji Hicks[4]; 4. J4-Colten Jackson[6]; 5. 11-David McCoy[3]; 6. 219-Gavin Cowan[5]; 7. 329-Travis Fultz[8]; 8. 11B-Stacy Boles[7]; 9. 15H-Will Hicks[9]

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. 36-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 2. 16X-Michael Page[1]; 3. 57-Zack Mitchell[4]; 4. 22-Will Roland[5]; 5. 9-Jason Croft[6]; 6. 05-Corey Roulette[3]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[8]; 8. 15-Ethan Hunter[7]

Earnhardt Technologies Group B-Main Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 219-Gavin Cowan[2]; 2. B00-Josh Henry[1]; 3. 329-Travis Fultz[5]; 4. 629-Landon Gentry[4]; 5. 27-Joe Denby[6]; 6. 5N-Tyler Nichols[7]; 7. P1-Andy Picklesimer[10]; 8. 15H-Will Hicks[11]; 9. 15-Ethan Hunter[9]; 10. (DNS) 05-Corey Roulette; 11. (DNS) 11B-Stacy Boles

Series Provisional: Stacy Boles

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Donald McIntosh – 1158 Cory Hedgecock – 1138 Gavin Cowan – 1094 Benji Hicks – 1090 Stacy Boles – 854 Dale McDowell – 792 Chris Madden – 728 Mike Benedum – 724 Brandon Overton – 544 Kaede Loudy – 508

* Drivers will drop their worst race following the point finale at Tazewell

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 12 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – DONALD MCINTOSH

Saturday, July 13 – Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA – CHRIS MADDEN

Sunday, July 14 – Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 16 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Thursday, July 18 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – PPD TO 8/3

Friday, July 19 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – PPD TO 8/2

Saturday, July 20 – Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA – PPD TO 7/21

Sunday, July 21 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – PPD TO 8/1

Sunday, July 21 – Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA – CASEY ROBERTS

Tuesday, July 23 – Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC – RAINED OUT

Thursday, July 25 – Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA – RAINED OUT

Friday, July 26 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – DALE MCDOWELL

Saturday, July 27 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – $20,053 to win

Thursday, August 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – $7,553 to win**

Friday, August 2 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $7,553 to win**

Saturday, August 3 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $7,544 to win**

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

** Non-points event

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals