Jim DenHamer's photos from Waynesfield Raceway's Great Lakes Super Sprints – 7/27/24
Sprint Car & Midget News
Published on July 27, 2024
By jdearing

17 photos

Recent articles

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Results – 7/20/24
42 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...

Iowa
Kade Higday Makes First Knoxville 360 Win Count With $10,000 Score! Aaron Reutzel Strikes Latest Blow in 410 Championship Battle
by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE,...

Castrol FloRacing Night in America
Rocky Ragusa's photos from Fairbury Speedway FloRacing Night in American – 7/24/24

Illinois
Macon Speedway Results – 7/20/24
5 entries PRO LATE MODEL A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14J-Braden Johnson;...

Illinois
Cannon McIntosh Charges from Eighth to Win Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River
LEWISTOWN, IL (July 20, 2024) – Lining up eighth on the starting...

Highland Speedway
Highland Speedway Results – 7/24/24
18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Matt Bailey;...

Dirt Late Model News
Jason Feger takes MARS win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
42 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...

Double X Speedway
"Racing Back to School Night" held at Double X Speedway.
The annual "Racing Back to School Night" at Double X...