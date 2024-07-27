HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Waynesfield Raceway's Great Lakes Super Sprints - 7/27/24

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Waynesfield Raceway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 7/27/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
17 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Results – 7/20/24

42 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Iowa

Kade Higday Makes First Knoxville 360 Win Count With $10,000 Score!

Aaron Reutzel Strikes Latest Blow in 410 Championship Battle by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE,...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway FloRacing Night in American – 7/24/24

Illinois

Macon Speedway Results – 7/20/24

5 entries PRO LATE MODEL A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14J-Braden Johnson;...
Illinois

Cannon McIntosh Charges from Eighth to Win Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River

LEWISTOWN, IL (July 20, 2024) – Lining up eighth on the starting...
Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 7/24/24

18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 52-Matt Bailey;...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger takes MARS win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

42 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Double X Speedway

“Racing Back to School Night” held at Double X Speedway.

The annual “Racing Back to School Night” at Double X...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Cannon McIntosh Wins at Arrowhead Speedway for Sixth Xtreme Victory of 2024

SOONER THE BETTER: McIntosh Wins in Home State at Arrowhead for Sixth Xtreme Victory...
Indiana

Connect 4! Seavey Scores at Lincoln Park, Wins 4th Straight USAC Sprint Race

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Putnamville, Indiana (July 26, 2024)………Thirty-nine years is a long...
POWRi Series News

Ayrton Gennetten Attains Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, KS. (7/26/24) Ayrton Gennetten would use precision and precise timing to snatch...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Randall and Halverson Triumphant at Jackson Motorplex During Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle Presented by New Fashion Pork & SW Broadband

Inside Line Promotions - JACKSON, Minn. (July 26, 2024) - Chase Randall and Brandon...
Sprint Car & Midget News

T.J. Stutts Stuns World of Outlaws with Williams Grove Morgan Cup Victory

POSSE PRIDE: T.J. Stutts Stuns World of Outlaws with Williams Grove Morgan Cup Victory The...
©