Mullens Rolls to Caney Valley Victory

Caney Valley, KS (July 27, 2024) – Tanner Mullens, a second place runner for the majority of Saturday’s main event at Caney Valley Speedway, out dueled Trevor Hughes in lapped traffic to score his first Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels win of the season.

In the late stages action tightened up with lapped cars all over in front of the leaders. Mullens and Hughes were joined by Schiffelbein. A few laps later Trevor Hughes went around in turn four and exited the speedway.

“He was a lot better than I was in open air,” said Mullens of Hughes. “I was hoping we would quit having some yellows. So he had to kind of slow down a little bit and I had something to work with to try and get by him. We were pretty good. We’re still trying some stuff. We need to be a little bit better.”

The win was worth $2,000 and is the first for Mullens with the HMT. He was very appreciative for the crowd in attendance and ability to race in his home state.

“I can’t thank all the fans enough for coming out It’s pretty close to home for me. I love coming down here!”

When Hughes bowed out late, the stage was set for Schiffelbein to put the finishing touches on a memorable evening. Tyler Wolff threw everything he had at it, but Schiffelbein held him off by the slimmest of margins at the line, notching his best series finish of the year. Wolff settled for third, another solid points night.

Brandon Givens and Tyler Davis comprised the balance of the top five at the end of the 30 lap feature.

Early heat race wins went to Rick Beebe, Randal Schiffelbein, Tanner Mullens and Dakota Dale.

Tyler Wolff continues to lead the points over Chad Wheeler. Brandon Givens holds down third, with Tad Davis moving to fourth. Nic Bidinger resides in the fifth spot.

Next Up for the HMT Presented by Real Racing Wheels is a trio of events in Missouri. Friday, August 16, Electric City Speedway will host the tour. Saturday, August 17, the show moves right down the road to Nevada Speedway. Sunday, August 18, The Larry Phillips Memorial will commence from the Monett Motor Speedway Fans unable to attend will be able to watch at RacinDirt.tv.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products A Feature (30 Laps) : 1. Tanner Mullens 2. Randal Schiffelbein Jr 3. Tyler Wolff 4. Brandon Givens 5. Tyler Davis 6. Henry Chambers 7. Kenton Allen 8. Dakota Dale 9. Tad Davis 10. Chad Wheeler 11. Chevy Coleman 12. Wyatt Gaggero 13. Blake Moler 14. Dillon Moler 15. Nic Bidinger 16. Gunner Martin 17. Jarret Dotson 18. Trevor Hughes 19. Rick Beebe 20. Cecil Dymond 21. Mike Northrup 22. Colton Eck 23. Sam Osman 24. Aaron Halpain 25. Dean Wille

ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps) : 1. Rick Beebe 2. Tyler Davis 3. Sam Osman 4. Tyler Wolff 5. Gunner Martin 6. Dean Wille 7. Tad Davis

Kenny’s Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps) : 1. Randal Schiffelbein Jr 2. Trevor Hughes 3. Kenton Allen 4. Wyatt Gaggero 5. Jarret Dotson 6. Cecil Dymond

S&S Fishing and Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps) : 1. Tanner Mullens 2. Brandon Givens 3. Chevy Coleman 4. Blake Moler 5. Dillon Moler 6. Aaron Halpain

Fast Shafts Heat 4 (8 Laps) : 1. Dakota Dale 2. Chad Wheeler 3. Nic Bidinger 4. Henry Chambers 5. Colton Eck 6. Mike Northrup

USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels photos are available for viewing and purchase from our Official Series Photographer, Todd Boyd. You can view his work by clicking here. You can also follow his racing adventures on social media by clicking here.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Photos by Boyd, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*