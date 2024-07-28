Super Stock Showdown goes to Richie Tosh with Schultz, Roark, and Russell, also Victorious at CMS!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

July 27, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

Sixty-six race teams checked in for action at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday with the bulk of cars on hand for the Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown. A total of 38 Super Stocks were present with several drivers from as far away as Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Southern Missouri, along with a strong contingent of regulars from close proximity competing for the $2,500 top prize.

Additionally, there were 11 B-Mods, 4 Pure Stocks, and 13 Midwest Mods competing. Throughout the night, there were nine preliminary heat races, two B-Mains, and four main events to cap off the night. At the end of the race program, Salado, Arkansas, driver Richie Tosh took the Super Stock Showdown victory while Terry Schultz captured the B-Mods. Logan Roark stayed hot in Midwest Mods action while Bobby Russell took the Pure Stock win.

POWRi Super Stocks – 38 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps | 00:05:52.788: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. 164-Michael Muskrat[4]; 3. 88-Jason Winkle[10]; 4. 11-Richie Tosh[8]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[9]; 6. 77H-Josh Harris[5]; 7. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daugherty[2]; 8. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[7]; 10. (DNF) 77-Daniel McKenzie[6]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps | 00:05:45.873: 1. 4-Jared Hays[2]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[1]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[4]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 5. 4G-Gary Clark[10]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[7]; 7. 116-Zack Smith[6]; 8. 21-Ethan Lamons[9]; 9. 05-Dale Berry[8]; 10. (DNF) 28K-Chris Kircher[5]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps | 00:04:07.176: 1. 2-Colton Bourland[2]; 2. 251-Brian Schutt[4]; 3. 777-Jeff Douty[5]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[9]; 5. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 6. 14-Larry Ferris[8]; 7. GO-Jimmy Ngo[7]; 8. 26M-Donnie Miller[1]; 9. 25-Aaron Murry[3]

Heat 4 – 10 Laps | 00:09:46.966: 1. KEG1-Jeremy Russell[9]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[7]; 3. 27D-Derek Henson[5]; 4. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 5. 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 6. 94-Elmo Floyd[8]; 7. (DNF) 270-David Oxford[1]; 8. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[2]; 9. (DNF) 27-John Brooks[4]

B Feature – 12 Laps | 00:08:28.591: 1. 67-Devin Irvin[1]; 2. 116-Zack Smith[5]; 3. 21-Ethan Lamons[6]; 4. 14-Larry Ferris[3]; 5. 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]; 6. 30K-Cameron Kelly[9]; 7. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daugherty[8]; 8. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[7]; 9. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 10. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick; 11. (DNS) 77-Daniel McKenzie

B Feature 2 12 Laps | 00:08:59.127: 1. 10-Marc Carter[1]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[9]; 3. GO-Jimmy Ngo[5]; 4. 26M-Donnie Miller[6]; 5. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 6. 25-Aaron Murry[7]; 7. 94-Elmo Floyd[3]; 8. 28K-Chris Kircher[11]; 9. (DNF) 270-David Oxford[8]; 10. (DNS) 27-John Brooks; 11. (DNS) 77H-Josh Harris

Jonesboro, Arkansas driver Jeremy Russell and Tebbetts, Missouri’s Ted Welschmeyer earned the front-row starting positions for the 30-lap Super Stock Showdown with $2,500 awaiting the winner. Russell took command early followed by Welschmeyer and Aaron Poe. Unfortunately, Poe’s misfortune in the big money events as he retired by lap three. By lap six, Jason Winkle moved into the mix and battled for the lead with Russell and Welschmeyer. Jared Hays also moved into the top four by lap ten just before the first caution flew at lap 11. For the restart Russell led Hays, Winkle, and Welschmeyer. Meanwhile, thirteenth-starting Richie Tosh moved into the top five in a consistent and patient run to the front. Clayton Campbell also moved into challenge by lap 16 shortly before caution flew at lap 17, Campbell moved as high as second before the race was red-flagged lap 20 for James Nighswonger’s roll-over on the backstretch, fortunately the driver was okay. The final ten laps were packed full of action and some restarts before the outcome was settled. Tosh continued his run to the front and by lap 24 took over the top spot leaving Russell, twelfth-starting Derek Henson, Hays and Campbell battling for second through fifth. In the closing stages, Tosh went on to pull away at the conclusion of the race, capturing his third career CMS victory making. Russell ran strong for a second-place finish with Henson turning in a brilliant drive to third. Hayes and Campbell took fourth and fifth with Colton Bourland sixth, Marc Carter advanced rom eighteenth to seventh with Michael Muskrat eighth, twentieth-starting Nathan Vaughn was ninth, followed by Larry Ferris to complete the top ten in taking home the hard-charger by advancing 13 spots, and picking up a $150 bonus from Topnotch Golf Club Repair.

A Feature – 30 Laps: 1. 11-Richie Tosh[13]; 2. KEG1-Jeremy Russell[1]; 3. 27D-Derek Henson[12]; 4. 4-Jared Hays[5]; 5. 30C-Clayton Campbell[9]; 6. 2-Colton Bourland[6]; 7. 10-Marc Carter[18]; 8. 164-Michael Muskrat[7]; 9. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[20]; 10. 14-Larry Ferris[23]; 11. GO-Jimmy Ngo[22]; 12. 3P-Tyler Perryman[25]; 13. 9-Dave Meyer[16]; 14. 26M-Donnie Miller[24]; 15. 116-Zack Smith[19]; 16. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[26]; 17. (DNF) 777-Jeff Douty[11]; 18. (DNF) 21-Ethan Lamons[21]; 19. (DNF) 88-Jason Winkle[4]; 20. (DNF) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 21. (DNF) 67-Devin Irvin[17]; 22. (DNF) 251-Brian Schutt[8]; 23. (DNF) 04-Blaine Ewing[14]; 24. (DNF) 44-James Nighswonger[10]; 25. (DNF) 4G-Gary Clark[15]; 26. (DNF) 45-Aaron Poe[3]

POWRi B-Mod – 11 Entries

Heat 1 8- Laps | 00:02:49.796: 1. 99S-Brad Smith[4]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[6]; 3. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[1]; 4. 447-Kenny Prince[2]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[5]; 6. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[3]

Heat 2 -8 Laps | 00:02:27.177: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[2]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 4. 7-Anthony Tanner[5]; 5. 26-Derick Schlarb[4]

Brad Smith and Tim Karrick took the top two starting spots for the 20-lap B-Mod main with Smith grabbing the early race lead. However, third-starter Terry Schultz moved past Karrick and then Smith by lap three to take command of the race. Smith and Karrick then had a classic high and low battle for nearly the entire race for the second position behind Schultz out front. Yellow flag conditions flew for a second time by lap 11 with Schutlz leading Karrick, Smith, Stephen Clancy and Jeremy Lile in the top five. Schultz then put some distance on the battle for second as Smith regained that position by lap 14 over Karrick. Caution slowed the field one final time at lap 16. In the end, Schultz proved too strong on this night and went on to secure his 88th career CMS victory. Smith emerged as the runner-up in the fantastic battle for second over Karrick. Clancy took fourth with Lile fifth and Rylan Gibbs sixth.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[3]; 2. 99S-Brad Smith[1]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[2]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[6]; 6. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[5]; 7. 7-Anthony Tanner[7]; 8. 447-Kenny Prince[8]; 9. 29-Tyler Cochran[9]; 10. 26-Derick Schlarb[10]; 11. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[11]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 13 Entries:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:07:58.804: 1. 98-Dylon Smith[1]; 2. 5D-Dustin Dennison[4]; 3. 114-Walker Burgin[2]; 4. 10-Johnny McGinnis[3]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 6. 4A-Aaron Dennison[7]; 7. (DNF) 29W-Jon Jackson[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:24.998: 1. 17-Logan Roark[1]; 2. 82-David Wood[6]; 3. 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 4. 41-Alex Schultz[3]; 5. 29J-Justin Oliver[2]; 6. 13-Joe Marrant[5]

A nice field of Midwest Mods were on hand for the main event with David Wood and Dylon Smith beginning the 15-lap main event up front. Although both drivers were quick at the front, it did not take long for Logan Roark to move into familiar territory at the front of the pack. Smith and Wood fought hard for the second spot with Brian Meyer and Dustin Dennison having an equally close battle for the fourth position. Roark drove away from the close battles behind him as Smith moved to second by lap 12 over Wood. Roark once again proved the man to beat as he collected his ninth CMS win of the season over Smith, Wood, Dennison, Meyer, and Alex Schultz in the top six.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:10:23.381: 1. 17-Logan Roark[3]; 2. 98-Dylon Smith[2]; 3. 82-David Wood[1]; 4. 5D-Dustin Dennison[4]; 5. 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 6. 41-Alex Schultz[8]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 8. 114-Walker Burgin[6]; 9. 29W-Jon Jackson[13]; 10. 13-Joe Marrant[12]; 11. (DNF) 29J-Justin Oliver[10]; 12. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[9]; 13. (DNF) 4A-Aaron Dennison[11]

Pure Stocks – 4 Entries

Heat 1 6 Laps | 00:03:32.055

1. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 2. 50-Leroy Morrison[1]; 3. 24-Bobby Russell[4]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[3]

Unfortunately, only four cars were on hand for the Pure Stocks and just before the race went green, it was relayed to the drivers from owner Earl Walls that the class would be dropped if the car count did not pick up the following week as the drivers were encouraged to contact their Pure Stock peers to pass on the word and hopefully help save the class. Nevertheless, the race went green with David Doelz and Leroy Morrison leading the way. Bobby Russell quickly found his way to the front of the field and never looked back, eventually taking the lead from Doelz and going on to take his sixth victory of the year over Doelz, Morrison, and Mallory Stiffler.

A Feature – 10 Laps | 00:06:05.963: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[3]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 3. 50-Leroy Morrison[2]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]

Next week marks one of the most exciting nights of the season as CMS presents Kid’s Night at the Speedway. Kids 12 and under will be able to participate in foot races on the track and will have the opportunity to win bikes. Each child will receive a goody bag stuffed full of donations from drivers, fans, and track staff as well as local businesses.

We have put together an Amazon wish list of items needed to make this a memorable night for youngsters 12 and under. The list may be found at the following link: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3AWEH6UQNHWVS. The most needed items are bikes for the older aged kids up to age 12, and backpacks. We thank you in advance for your kids’ night contributions.

CMS is currently taking food and clothing donations for the August 10 food and clothing drive. All donations may be dropped off at the pit entrance on race day.

Upcoming events:

Race #16, Saturday, August 3 KID’S NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY – Now accepting school supplies & donations!

Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #17, Saturday, August 10

Food and Clothing Donation Drive! Midwest Coatings, LLC presents Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Accepting Food and Clothing Donations. Race #18, Saturday, August 17 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Plus, Guest Class POWRi Late Models Race #19, Saturday, August 24

Military Appreciation Night! Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints $5 Adm Active/Retired Military.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.