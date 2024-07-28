Tasker Phillips Is a First Time 410 Winner on Border Battle Night at Knoxville!

- Advertisement -

Emerson Axsom Adds to the Firsts with a 360 Triumph

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 27, 2024) – Tasker Phillips held off a tough 46-car 988 Lifeline 410 field to earn his first ever win in the class at Knoxville Raceway Saturday on Weiler Night featuring the second leg of the Border Battle. Phillips’ win aboard the BDS Motorsports #1 earned him $7,000. Emerson Axsom held off a 62-car 360 field to gain another first win, as he

Emerged victorious in that class aboard the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports #27W entry.

The 988 Lifeline 410 feature saw Phillips start from the pole and take the early lead over Garet Williamson, Rico Abreu, Austin McCarl and Tyler Courtney. Abreu threw a slider on Williamson in turn three to take second on lap two, and McCarl followed him into third on lap three.

Phillips was loyal to the cushion and approached lapped traffic on lap nine. McCarl used the high side of turn four to pass Abreu for the second spot, and began reeling in the leader. Phillips was able to maneuver traffic and kept the lead. He appeared to be good to go, but a Zeb Wise spin with two laps to go brought the only caution of the event.

Abreu used the restart to get by McCarl, while Courtney shot into fourth. By the time Abreu cleared McCarl, it was too late to make a move on Phillips, who got his first 360 win here earlier this year as well. With his win, Tasker joins Clint Garner, Bronson Maeschen, Randy Smith, Tim St. Arnold, Chris Walraven, Ricky Logan and Carson McCarl as drivers who have won in all three sprint car classes at Knoxville Raceway.

Tasker led Abreu, Austin McCarl, Courtney and Williamson to the finish. Brian Brown, Chase Randall, Aaron Reutzel, Tanner Holmes and Zeb Wise rounded out the top ten. Abreu and Austin McCarl set quick time over their respective flights, and Abreu, Carson McCarl, John Carney II and Holmes were heat winners. Justin Henderson and Tyler Drueke won the B mains. Logan McCandless suffered a hard flip in time trials. He was unhurt, but done for the night.

“I did a pretty good job with about one to go, smashing into the fence,” said Tasker of holding on to his win. “Austin poked his nose (down low) once, and I screwed around and went down there once. There wasn’t nothing there for me, so I just kept beating down the wall. Luckily, we pulled it off! We haven’t had a (good) time all year, and finally we got a decent time. I’ve been telling everyone, if we get a good time and start from the front…I hate winning from the pole, but I’ll take it anyway I can get it tonight. This thing is bad fast…but how treacherous that cushion was, I was (bleeping) razor blades!”

Ryan Giles led early in the 18-lap 360 main event ahead of Sawyer Phillips, Reutzel, Emerson Axsom and Tyler Groenendyk. Axsom was on the move early, shooting from fourth to second on lap two, before AJ Moeller took a scary ride, flipping down the frontstretch. He climbed out under his own power.

Giles led Axsom, Sawyer, Reutzel and Randall back to green. Reutzel quickly gained third, with Randall following him into fourth. Axsom sized up Giles by running the low side and cruised by to lead lap six. Two laps later, Reutzel followed him with a slider into second.

Groenendyk was also on the move, gaining fourth on lap eight, and passing Giles for third on lap nine on thee low side. A final caution came out for a stopped Zeb Wise with eight laps to go.

Axsom stayed steady to the finish, winning over Reutzel, Groenendyk, Tyler Courtney and Randall. Hank Davis, Clint Garner, Giles, Sawyer Phillips and Riley Goodno completed the top ten. Courtney and Randall paced their respective groups in time trials, while Matt Covington, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Kaleb Johnson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips and Scott Bogucki won the heats. Kaleb Johnson and Tasker Phillips also won the B mains.

“We struggled in the 410 feature, and I knew I needed to get up on the wheel,” said Axsom in Victory Lane. “I didn’t feel like I did well in that race, so I’m super glad we brought this car out, and kind of had a restart on the night. This car is really good. This team is brand new, so to get a win at Knoxville in our first year is pretty impressive. There’s a couple more weeks of 410’s left, so hopefully, we can pick off one of those too. Just because I haven’t always run against the top guys in wing racing, I’ve done it against the best in non-wing racing a lot, and I was just glad to hold them off.”

988 Lifeline 410 Results

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (1); 2. Rico Abreu (4); 3. Austin McCarl (3); 4. Tyler Courtney (7); 5. Garet Williamson (2); 6. Brian Brown (9); 7. Chase Randall (8); 8. Aaron Reutzel (5); 9. Tanner Holmes (20); 10. Zeb Wise (11); 11. Carson McCarl (13); 12. Riley Goodno (16); 13. Lynton Jeffrey (10); 14. JJ Hickle (12); 15. Sawyer Phillips (15); 16. Kerry Madsen (23); 17. Jace Park (24); 18. Emerson Axsom (19); 19. Dusty Zomer (6); 20. Justin Henderson (21); 21. Matt Juhl (17); 22. John Carney II (14); 23. Tyler Drueke (22); 24. Jamie Ball (18). Lap Leader: T. Phillips 1-20. Hard-charger: Holmes.

360 Results

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Emerson Axsom (4); 2. Aaron Reutzel (6); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (2); 4. Tyler Courtney (8); 5. Chase Randall (5); 6. Hank Davis (13); 7. Clint Garner (15); 8. Ryan Giles (1); 9. Sawyer Phillips (3); 10. Riley Goodno (11); 11. Jamie Ball (7); 12. Kade Higday (21); 13. Kaleb Johnson (19); 14. Timothy Smith (23); 15. Cam Martin (16); 16. Gunner Ramey (17); 17. Tony Rost (9); 18. Nathan Mills (18); 19. Hunter Schuerenberg (10); 20. Jason Martin (20); 21. Zeb Wise (12); 22. Tasker Phillips (22); 23. AJ Moeller (14) DNS – Scott Bogucki. Lap Leaders: Giles 1-5, Axsom 6-18. Hard-charger: Higday.