Wagner, Kirk & Nighswonger take Double X Speedway wins!

- Advertisement -

7/28/24 – SONIC Night at Double X Speedway was held Sunday night with Winged Sprint Cars, Super Stocks and B Modifieds doing battle at the little bullring just outside of California, MO. SONIC Drive In of California has been a longtime supporter of local dirt track racing and had several activities for the fans in the stands to enjoy throughout the evening.

Spotty rain showers around the area along with a brief shower at 1:30 in the afternoon did not dampen the on track action. Two Super Stock heat races started off the racing action. In the first heat it was Eddie Keeran besting the field over fifth starting Darek Wiss driving the Jody Romig #12 in second, Steve Beach was third, Adam Halley finished fourth and Chris Romig was fifth. Heat two saw Clayton Campbell pick up the win over a hard charging James Nighswonger in his back up car, third was Dale Berry, Ryan Shikles was fourth and Zack Smith chalked up a DNF when his engine expired on lap seven.

The B Mod heat races took to the track next. In heat one Adam Hall picked up the victory over hard charging Tyler Potter, Sturgis Streeter crossed the strip in third with Richard Brainard crossing in fourth. The second heat saw Colson Kirk claiming the checkered flag with Tyler Imhoff in second, Austen Raybourn in third and Jared Riddle finishing fourth.

The 360 Winged Sprint Car heat races put a cap on the first half of the evening’s competition. Miles Paulus would use a hole shot on a complete restart to take the lead and the victory over young gun Garrett Benson in second. Ben Brown finished third, Tyler Blank was fourth, Adam Parmeley finished fifth and Emylee Yoder completed the top six. Darren Langford did not finish. Heat 2 saw Samuel Wagner post a convincing victory over the field. Brother Jack Wagner would steal second at the finish over Paul Solomon in third. Taylor Walton would finish fourth with Aubrey Smith in fifth and Blake Bowers in sixth. Broc Elliott was unable to start the race.

The Super Stock Feature saw numerous cautions for traction challenged drivers but veteran Clayton Campbell looked like he would add another checkered flag this season but as the laps wound down, James Nishwonger would drive past on the high side and pick up the win. Campbell would finish a solid second with Steve Beach crossing the stripe in third. Adam Halley would finish fourth and Ryan Shikles completed the top five. Chris Romig and Dale Berry did not finish and were credited with sixth and seventh. Two drivers were disqualified from the event for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically rough driving, Eddie Keeran and Darek Wiss. Zach Smith was unable to start due to mechanical issues.

The B Modified feature would see Colson Kirk from Urbana take the lead at the green flag and race to a victory. Kirk was not challenged in the event becoming the eight different feature winner in twelve appearances by the class at Double X. Multi time winner Adam Hall would finish a solid second with Tyler Potter crossing the stripe in third, Sturgis Streeter claimed the fourth spot and Austen Raybourn would complete the top five. Tyler Imhoff, Richard Brainard and Jared Riddle completed the running order in 6th through 8th respectively.

The 360 Winged Sprint Cars closed out SONIC Night at the races with the traditional 25 lap feature event. Miles Paulus would take the lead at the start and run some smooth laps but by lap seven Jack Wagner had overtaken the top spot. The racing action was intense behind the top two as first Broc Elliott and then Tyler Blank began moving up through the field. Blank cracked the top four by lap 21 and the top three a lap later. At checkered it would be Jack Wagner by a straightaway over Tyler Blank whose charge ended at second place. Miles Paulus would ring up a third place finish with Samuel Wagner in fourth and Garrett Benson completing the top five. Broc Elliott advanced from 14th to sixth at the finish with Ben Brown in seventh, Taylor Walton would cross in eighth, Paul Solomon in ninth and Adam Parmeley at tenth. Emylee Yoder would complete the running cars at the checkered in eleventh.

Next Sunday night is season championship nught at Double X for 2024. Winged Sprint Cars, Super Stocks and Pure Stocks will be in competition. Awards will be presented after the evenings races.

SONIC Night at Double X

California, MO

July 28, 2024

Complete Results

360 Winged Sprint Cars—

Feature- 1. Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 0-Miles Paulus,Marshall; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 5. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 6. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 7. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 8. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 9. 9-Paul Solomon, Victoria, AUS; 10. 21A-Adam Parmeley, Cadet; 11. 13-Emylee Yoder, Park Hills; 12. (DNF) 32D-Darren Langford, Kearney; 13. (DNF) 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster; 14. (DNF) 9S-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia.

Heat 1- 1. Paulus; 2. Benson; 3. Brown; 4. Blank; 5. Parmeley; 6. Yoder; 7 (DNF) Langford

Heat 2- 1. S. Wagner; 2. J. Wagner; 3. Solomon; 4. Walton; 5. Smith; 6. Bowers; 7. (DNS) Elliott

B Modifieds—

Feature- 1. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 2. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 3. 94- Tyler Potter, Fulton; 4. 29-Sturgis Streeter, Springfield; 5. R33-Austen Raybourn, Odessa; 6. 33-Tyler Imhoff, Boonville; 7. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 8. 40-Jared Riddle, Montgomery City

Heat 1-1. Hall; 2. Potter; 3. Streeter; 4. Brainard

Heat 2-1. Kirk; 2. Imhoff; 3. Raybourn; 4. Riddle

Super Stocks-

Feature- 1. 44-James Nighswonger, Osawotamie,KS; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell, Otterville; 3. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 4. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 5. 409-Ryan Shikles, Enon; 6. (DNF) 10R-Chris Romig, Syracusel 7. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; DQ-12-Darek Wiss, Centralia; DQ-87-Eddie Keeran, California; DNS-116 Zack Smith, Centertown

Heat 1- 1. Keeran; 2 Wiss; 3. Beach; 4. Halley; 5. C. Romig

Heat 2- 1. Campbell; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Berry 4. Shikles; 5. Smith (DNF)