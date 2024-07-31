Tim McCreadie Sees Prairie Dirt Classic Win Chances Dashed by Late-Race Bad Luck

- Advertisement -

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/30/24) – Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing were in contention for a victory in Saturday night’s Prairie Dirt Classic finale at Fairbury Speedway with their Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Unfortunately, luck would not be on McCreadie’s side as damage late in the race vanquished his chances of a second Prairie Dirt Classic crown. The event capped a busy week for Rocket1 Racing.

An action packed week of racing kicked off for Rocket1 Racing and Tim McCreadie on Monday with a visit to Davenport (Iowa) Speedway for the XR Super Series-sanctioned Davenport Deal.

Racing into the opener with a fifth-to-second run in his B-Main after pulling off early in his heat race, McCreadie marched forward 14 spots in the 40-lap affair to register a sixth-place finish.

With Tuesday’s Davenport Deal falling to Mother Nature, Tim headed to Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Wednesday to compete in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America-sanctioned One for the Road. Pinned on the eighth row for the $20,000-to-win A-Main via a third-place finish, McCreadie passed 10 cars to bring home a seventh-place finish.

On Friday as the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series invaded for the 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic weekend, McCreadie followed up the second-fastest effort in his 39-car group in time trials with a third-place finish in his 25-lap showdown feature.

Locked into the 10th-starting position for Saturday night’s $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic, Tim’s strong run early was spoiled after nearly getting spun around by another competitor. He led lap 31 before battling mechanical issues from contact late in the race. After ducking into the pits, McCreadie rejoined the tail of the field and rebounded to finish 18th at the checkers in the 100-lapper.

Full results from the events are available at www.XRSuperSeries.com, www.FloSeries.com, and www.WoOLMS.com.

Rocket1 Racing embarks on the 37th annual USA Nationals this weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.). The World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series weekend opens with $6,000-to-win programs on both Thursday and Friday, followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Rocket1 Racing topped the event in 2011 and 2016 with Josh Richards, while Brandon Sheppard won the event for the team in 2018. Tim McCreadie was the 2013 USA Nationals champion.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com .